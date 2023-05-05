The WNBA is the premier women’s professional basketball league in the world, featuring the best basketball players from the United States and around the globe. The 2023 WNBA season tips off on May 19 will feature plenty of exciting games to watch throughout the season. Follow along to find out how to watch, explore the WNBA schedule and more.

WNBA Schedule and Key Dates

The WNBA regular season runs from May through September, with each team playing 32 games. View the full regular season WNBA schedule below. All times shown in ET.

May 19 – Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks – 11 p.m. – ESPN

May 20 – Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings – 1 p.m. – ABC

May 20 – Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm – 3 p.m. – ABC

May 21 – Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury – 4 p.m. – ESPN

May 30 – New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm – 9 p.m. – ESPN2

June 11 – Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty – 1 p.m. – ABC

June 11 – Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm – 3 p.m. – ABC

June 25 – Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty – 1 p.m. – ABC

June 25 – Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks – 3 p.m. – ABC

July 1 – Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces – 3 p.m. – ABC

July 2 – Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings – 3 p.m. – ABC

July 8 – Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty – 1:30 p.m. – ESPN

July 9 – Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun – 3 p.m., ESPN

July 15 – WNBA All-Star Game – 8:30 p.m. – ABC

July 22 – Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream – 1 p.m. – ESPN

July 22 – Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx – 3 p.m. – ESPN

July 25 – Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream – 7 p.m. – ESPN

July 30 – New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks – 4 p.m. – ESPN

Aug. 1 – Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun – 7 p.m. – ESPN

Aug. 6 – Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty – 3 p.m. – ABC

Aug. 13 – New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever – 3 p.m. – ESPN

Aug. 19 – Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces – 3 p.m. – ESPN

Aug. 28 – Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty – 7 p.m. – ESPN2

Sept. 3 – New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky – 3 p.m. – ESPN 2

Sept. 10 – Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces – 3 p.m. – ESPN2

WNBA All-Star Game

The WNBA All-Star Game 2023 will be held at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on July 15, 2023. The midseason exhibition game that features the league’s top players

WNBA Finals & Playoffs

The WNBA playoffs begin in September, with the top eight teams from the regular season competing in a single-elimination tournament. The top two teams from each conference then face off in a best-of-five series for the WNBA Finals to determine the champion.

How to Watch WNBA Games

There are several options for watching WNBA games. Most games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC.

WNBA on DIRECTV

Find your channels below and check the schedule above to find out when your favorite WNBA teams are playing.

ESPN – Ch. 206

ESPN2 – Ch. 209

ABC – Find your local network

With access to the latest in sports tools you’ll be immersed in the game, whether it be with Sports Mode or keeping up with live WNBA scores. Find out more about these exciting features.

From the regular season to the WNBA Finals, make sure you can watch your games with DIRECTV.

WNBA Teams

There are 12 teams in the WNBA, divided into two conferences – the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference.

Eastern Conference

Atlanta Dream

Chicago Sky

Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever

New York Liberty

Washington Mystics

Western Conference

Dallas Wings

Las Vegas Aces

Los Angeles Sparks

Minnesota Lynx

Phoenix Mercury

Seattle Storm.

Key Matchups

Some of the most highly anticipated games of the season include matchups between rival teams, such as the Sparks vs. Lynx or the Storm vs. Aces. Be sure to mark your calendar for these exciting games.

WNBA Key Players

The WNBA is home to some of the most talented basketball players in the world, including reigning MVP Breanna Stewart, legendary scorer Diana Taurasi, rising star A’ja Wilson and dunk queen, Brittney Griner.

Top WNBA Questions

How many WNBA teams are there?

There are 12 WNBA teams. See them all above.

How much do WNBA players make?

On average, WNBA players made $102,751 in 2022 according to NBA Connecticut.

How many dunks in WNBA history?

In 2021, there were only 28 dunks in the WNBA, 22 of which were accomplished by Brittney Griner, according to ESPN.

When does the WNBA season start?

The 2023 WNBA season starts on May 19 when the Phoenix Mercury take on the Los Angeles Sparks.

Who is the WNBA logo?

Although there’s no official word, the female athlete featured in the WNBA logo is popularly thought to be the silhouette of Sue Bird.

How many games in WNBA season?

There are 32 games in the WNBA regular season.

