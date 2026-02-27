Taylor Sheridan‘s epic drama series Yellowstone has ended and is now sitting comfortably among the pantheon of greatest televisions shows of all time, and you know what that means: spinoffs!

If there’s one rule in television production these days, it’s never let a good thing die: Game of Thrones did it with House of the Dragon and now, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The Walking Dead did it with Fear the Walking Dead, World Beyond, Dead City, Daryl Dixon and The Ones Who Live. Breaking Bad spawned Better Call Saul, and even legendary film series like Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings have served as the inspiration for loads of television content over the years.

And so it goes with Yellowstone. We got 1883, 1923 and Lawmen: Bass Reeves while the parent series was still airing and we couldn’t be more excited for the latest entry in the Yellowstone universe: Marshals, also known as Y: Marshals.

Following fan-favorite Yellowstone character Kayce Dutton as he joins the U.S. Marshals in Montana following a lifetime of tragedy and trauma, Marshals premieres on March 1, 2026 on CBS. Here’s your guide to all of the cast and characters on the new show.

Don’t forget: You can watch Yellowstone and its spinoffs on DIRECTV! Sign up today.

‘Marshals’ Cast & Characters

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters on the new Yellowstone spinoff, Marshals.

Warning! Spoilers from the original series & other spinoffs ahead.

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Luke Grimes reprises his role as Kayce Dutton, the youngest of Yellowstone patriarch John Dutton’s four children (and one of only two to survive the finale of the original show).

Yellowstone wasn’t exactly easy on any of the Dutton family members, but Marshals joins Kayce at his lowest point. His father was assassinated during the final season of the original series, and his wife, Monica, has since died in a tragic house fire, leaving Kayce and his now-17-year-old son, Tate, to pick up the pieces.

Kayce has responded by retreating into a shell. He gave up his position as Livestock Commissioner and joins an elite unit of the U.S. Marshals, leveraging his background as a former U.S. Navy SEAL to attempt to improve his family’s life. Along with the other elite Marshals, the show will focus on Kayce’s quest to bring justice to the often-violent Montana range as the region’s last line of defense.

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Brecken Merrill will also step back into his role as Tate Dutton, Kayce and Monica’s son.

Tate, now 17, and Kayce have only each other left following the death of Tate’s grandfather and mother, and much of his character’s arc will explore the impact from the trauma of losing his mother, his grandfather and the Dutton empire.

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

Another Yellowstone alum, Gil Birmingham’s Thomas Rainwater is now firmly in control of the majority of the Dutton’s Yellowstone Ranch for the Broken Rock Reservation. He’ll face new challenges now that his focus has shifted from acquisition to protection.

Early in Marshals, he is targeted in a bombing, forcing him to rely on Kayce’s team for survival. His role is more of a political statesman navigating the “new” Montana.

Moses Brings Plenty as Mo

Also returning from Yellowstone, Mo remains a key figure in the Broken Rock community. In Marshals, his role expands as he acts as the primary liaison between the tribal council and the federal agents. He provides Kayce with cultural and spiritual guidance while often serving as a tactical asset in the field, bridging the gap between traditional wisdom and modern warfare.

Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin

Pete is one of Kayce’s old Navy SEAL squadmates who served alongside him during some of his most dangerous deployments. He’s now leading the elite unit that Kayce joins.

Pete is a pragmatic, battle-hardened agent who views the Montana range as a different kind of battlefield that could use a bit more of he and Kayce’s old “door-kicking” tactics to drive out the cartels and militias now operating in the region.

Arielle Kebbel as Belle Skinner

Belle is the tactical expert of Kayce’s team and a former ATF agent. Despite her roots as the member of a wealthy family, Belle prefers the dirty, dangerous nature of Marshals fieldwork. She grows to become Kayce’s closest confidante in the unit.

Ash Santos as Andrea Cruz

Andrea is another member of Kayce’s unit. She’ll serve the opposite role from Belle, acting more as a foil and contrarian to Kayce and Pete’s leadership and decision-making.

Tatanka Means as Miles Kittle

Miles is a Native American U.S. Marshal who offers a unique perspective on the jurisdiction battles between federal law and tribal sovereignty. He’s the one who needs to step in between the Marshals and the tribal leaders when their operations end up on reservation land. He shares many of Kayce’s qualities and skills.

Brett Cullen as Harry Gifford

Gifford is the Chief U.S. Marshal in Montana. He’s an old-school lawman who looks down on Kayce’s family, considering their influence on Montana as one of the reasons the region is plagued by lawlessness. As such, he doesn’t particularly like Kayce and tries to keep the unit on a short leash due to his presence, often impeding and slowing down their operations.

Ellyn Jameson as Dolly Weaver

Dolly is the daughter of a prominent local rancher who finds herself caught between the vanishing world of the old West and the encroaching violence of modern crime. Her character provides a civilian perspective on the Marshals’ impact on the local community and may serve as a potential romantic interest or key witness in future investigations.

Watch ‘Marshals’ on DIRECTV

You can watch Y: Marshals and other Taylor Sheridan shows right on DIRECTV. Catch the show on CBS (Find your local affiliate here) or stream it on Paramount+ right from your DIRECTV subscription.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Get started today.

Frequently Asked Questions Is Luke Grimes playing Kayce Dutton in Y: Marshals? Yes, Grimes will reprise his role as Kayce Dutton in Marshals. Are other Yellowstone characters in Marshals? Yes, Kayce Dutton, Tate Dutton, Thomas Rainwater and Mo Brings Plenty are all in Marshals.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.