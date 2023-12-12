Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® is coming soon!

Your SHOWTIME subscription is about to get a whole lot better as Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. In addition to all the award-winning SHOWTIME programming you’re accustomed to, like hit series Yellowjackets and The Chi, groundbreaking documentaries and star-studded movies, you’ll get select critically-acclaimed Paramount+ originals like Halo and Mayor of Kingstown, plus fan favorites like Star Trek: Discovery.

What Will Be Included With Your Paramount+ With SHOWTIME Subscription?

DIRECTV

Your subscription will include Paramount+ with SHOWTIME East & West channels, 10 SHOWTIME multi-plex channels, including TMC and FLIX, plus Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on demand.

Channels: 545-556

STREAM

Your subscription will include Paramount+ with SHOWTIME East, 6 SHOWTIME multi-plex channels, plus Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on demand.

Channels: 545-552

U-VERSE

Your subscription will include Paramount+ with SHOWTIME East & West channels, 10 SHOWTIME multi-plex channels, TMC and FLIX, plus Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on demand.

Channels: 852-866 | 1852-1866 HD

TMC: 882-885 | 1882-1885*

FLIX: 890*

*Part of SHOWTIME Unlimited package embedded in U300/U300LA/U400/U450/U450LA packages

Does Anything Change With My Existing SHOWTIME Subscription?

In addition to all the award-winning SHOWTIME programming you’re accustomed to, like hit series Yellowjackets and The Chi, groundbreaking documentaries and star-studded movies, you now get select critically-acclaimed Paramount+ originals like Halo and Mayor of Kingstown, plus fan favorites like Star Trek: Discovery.

What Happened to the SHOWTIME Anytime App?

The SHOWTIME Anytime app is shutting down on Dec. 14, 2023. You can continue to stream SHOWTIME content on the DIRECTV app.

What is the difference between Paramount + with SHOWTIME through DIRECTV and the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan through the Paramount+ app?

A subscription to the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME channel through DIRECTV includes access to the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME channel, 10 SHOWTIME multi-plex channels like TMC and Flix, as well as Paramount+ with SHOWTIME On Demand and access through the DIRECTV app.

The Paramount+ with SHOWTIME channel through DIRECTV will continue to offer all the award-winning SHOWTIME programming you’ve been accustomed to, plus it will have select Paramount+ original programming like hit series Halo, Mayor of Kingstown, and Star Trek: Discovery plus original movies like Finestkind.

What to Watch on Paramount+ With SHOWTIME?

‘The Chi’

‘Halo’

‘Yellowjackets’

‘Mayor of Kingstown’

‘The Curse’

‘Fellow Travelers’

