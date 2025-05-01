The Walking Dead, AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse action-drama series, gave us plenty of memorable and beloved characters over the years. (Seriously, people threatened to riot if the showrunners killed off Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon!) The nature of the show brought many villains into conflict with the main group of heroes, but perhaps no two characters had a more complex dynamic than Lauren Cohan’s Maggie Greene and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan Smith.

These two got off to a bad start right from the get-go, when Negan brutally murdered Maggie’s husband Glenn Rhee with a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire in one of the most shocking, graphic and memorable scenes of the entire series. This act set Negan up both as the primary antagonist for multiple seasons and for a redemption arc towards the end of the show’s run. Maggie didn’t quite get the “redemption” memo, though, and hated Negan’s guts for the rest of the series despite having to team up with him from time to time to survive.

Despite the original series coming to close, AMC wasn’t about to let this dynamic fade: Maggie and Negan’s story continues in The Walking Dead: Dead City, one of the franchises’ many spinoff series, and Season 2 airs on May 4, 2025!

Here’s our guide on how to watch this Walking Dead spinoff, and everything to know about the series so far.

Looking for a refresher on The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1, or haven’t seen it yet? You can watch the whole season on DIRECTV. Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Let’s fix that today.

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Release Date

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 premieres on May 4, 2025.

Where to Watch ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’?

You can watch The Walking Dead: Dead City on AMC (DIRECTV Channel 254) or stream it on AMC+.

How Many Episodes of ‘Dead City’ Are There?

In total, The Walking Dead: Dead City has 14 episodes: six in Season 1, and eight more in Season 2.

What is ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ About?

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie and Negan as they search a devastated Manhattan Island in post-zombie apocalypse New York City for Maggie’s kidnapped son Hershel. In keeping with typical Walking Dead style, the city is crawling with both hordes of the undead and warring factions of survivors living in anarchy.

What Happened in ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 1?

WARNING: THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY SPOILERS AHEAD

At the outset, Hershel, who fans will recognize as Glenn and Maggie’s son from the original series, is kidnapped by a brutal local warlord known only as The Croat. Maggie teams up with Negan to go rescue him in post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

Turns out, The Croat is actually a former member of Negan’s group from the original series, the Saviors. He’s a bit obsessed with his old boss and wants Negan to help him enforce Savior-style iron-fisted rule over his new gang, the Burazi. Maggie lies to Negan about this connection to convince him to help her find Hershel. Negan is also on the lam for killing members of law enforcement, and he’s being hunted down by a marshal tasked with bringing him to justice.

While Maggie and Negan are fighting the Burazi, another threat emerges: a shadowy power broker called the Dama and her crew, who use subtler methods to exert control than the Burazi. The Dama, too, sees value in Negan’s past leadership experience in her quest to re-establish civilization on Manhattan and fight a rival group called the New Babylon Federation, where the marshal hunting Negan is from.

At the end of the season, Maggie and Negan are successful in their rescue mission, but it comes at a steep cost: Negan is forced to stay behind and do the Dama’s bidding as Maggie and Hershel escape.

Hershel, meanwhile, begins exhibiting some concerning signs of the Dama’s influence.

What Will ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 2 Be About?

In Season 2, New Babylon is amassing power and recruiting an army to go to Manhattan and take down the Dama, who now has Negan helping her lead her group. Maggie, too, decides to go after the Dama, feeling guilty about her role in turning Negan over to the dangerous leader.

Negan is still in New York, struggling to remain on his path of redemption and avoid slipping back into his past brutal practices while he helps the Dama in her attempts to consolidate power.

Cast of ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’

Here’s a look at the new and returning cast members for The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2.

Returning Cast Members in ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 2

Lauren Cohan as Maggie: Maggie, one of the series’ two leads, is back, but this time she and Negan have been separated and are once again on opposite sides of a brewing conflict.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan: Negan, now a captive/partner of the Dama, is struggling to avoid a relapse back into brutality. He also has a shiny new barbed-wire baseball bat, this one electrified, dubbed “Lucille 2.0.”

Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong: Armstrong is the marshal who was hunting Negan in Season 1, and he’s back as a colonel in the New Babylon Federation.

Željko Ivanek as The Croat: The Croat was knocked down a few pegs in Season 1, but he’s still a powerful figure in Manhattan and he’ll be back in Season 2 as well.

Mahina Napoleon as Ginny: Ginny is a member of Maggie’s community, the Bricks, and a former member of New Babylon. She aids Negan in Season 1, but the two have a rift at the end.

Lisa Emery as The Dama: The sinister power broker, she will be the primary antagonist in Season 2.

Logan Kim as Hershel Rhee: Maggie’s son is expected to have a more prominent role and a darker story arc in Season 2.

New Cast Members in ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 2

Dascha Polanco as Lucia Narvaez, a powerful leader in the New Babylon Federation.

Kim Coates as Bruegel, a violent gang boss who vies for power against the Dama and Negan.

Jake Weary as Christos

Pooya Mohseni as Roksana

How Many ‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoffs Are There?

The Walking Dead was a cultural phenomenon when it was airing on AMC, and the first of its spinoffs, Fear the Walking Dead, got off the ground while the series was still on TV. Since then, there have been multiple other spinoff series released.

Currently, there are five The Walking Dead spinoffs. Here’s the complete list:

Fear the Walking Dead (2015-2023): Airing concurrently with The Walking Dead, this series follows a family in Los Angeles as they attempt to flee across Texas and Mexico at the outset of the zombie apocalypse.

Airing concurrently with The Walking Dead, this series follows a family in Los Angeles as they attempt to flee across Texas and Mexico at the outset of the zombie apocalypse. Tales of the Walking Dead (2022): This anthology-style series features standalone episodes that feature unique stories of new characters navigating the zombie apocalypse in each episode.

This anthology-style series features standalone episodes that feature unique stories of new characters navigating the zombie apocalypse in each episode. The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020-2021): Set a decade into the apocalypse, this series ran for two seasons and focuses on four teenagers from the first generation to be raised post-apocalypse as they embark on a cross-country journey.

Set a decade into the apocalypse, this series ran for two seasons and focuses on four teenagers from the first generation to be raised post-apocalypse as they embark on a cross-country journey. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (2024): A miniseries focused on Rick Grimes and Michonne from the original series. This series continues Rick and Michonne’s love story and their attempts to reunite with each other after being separated in the original show.

A miniseries focused on Rick Grimes and Michonne from the original series. This series continues Rick and Michonne’s love story and their attempts to reunite with each other after being separated in the original show. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (2023-Present): Norman Reedus reprises his beloved backwoods survivalist character from the original series and perhaps the franchise’s most famous and recognizable character, as Daryl ends up in France and becomes entangled with a religious group while Carol Peletier searches for him.

Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ on DIRECTV

Looking for your zombie-bashing, teeth-gnashing horror-drama fix? You can watch The Walking Dead and its spinoffs right on DIRECTV!

