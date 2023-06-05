First airing on HBO in 2019, Euphoria quickly became one of the most popular and controversial shows of its time. The critically acclaimed American drama series follows a group of high school students as they navigate their way through love, friendships, addiction, sexuality, identity and trauma.

Created and produced by Sam Levinson, the show follows in the footsteps of other teen dramas like Skins or The O.C., with a twist. Euphoria isn’t afraid to push things to the extreme, dealing with traumatic and shocking issues head on.

It can be – at times – a difficult watch for the viewer, but worth it for its exceptional writing and acting. It’s the most tweeted about show of the decade, and HBO’s second-most watched since 2004 – so if you haven’t seen it yet, here are the reasons why you should.

To start watching Euphoria, the two seasons are available to stream or watch on demand via DIRECTV.

1. THE STELLAR CAST

The show’s talented ensemble, led by Spider Man’s Zendaya, have been widely praised for their raw and powerful portrayals. Euphoria’s commitment to showcasing emotional struggles and vulnerabilities has led to critically acclaimed performances.

In fact, Zendaya became the youngest actress to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award at the 2020 Emmy awards for her role as 17-year-old high schooler Rue Bennett.

2. ITS POWERFUL STORYTELLING

Another reason Euphoria is a can’t miss is the story itself. It has been lauded for its authentic representation of teenage life, portraying complex and diverse characters dealing with issues rarely addressed in the mainstream. The show frankly depicts drug use and sex, which has resonated with many viewers who appreciate the honest, and often shocking, approach.

3. ITS CULTURAL RELEVANCE

Much of Euphoria’s success comes from its ability to address important social issues affecting young people. These are stories that are often left out of mainstream discourse. The narrative boldly explores addiction, sexuality and mental health, helping to destigmatize these issues and raise awareness around these challenges that so many people – young people in particular – are facing today.

4. NOT EVERYONE IS LIKABLE

In a similar vein to the wildly successful HBO series, Succession, Euphoria is also about imperfect – even unlikable – people. Euphoria’s characters are all deeply flawed – and that’s fine.

At the beginning we meet Rue (Zendaya) fresh out of rehab, having become an addict after stealing her father’s Oxycontin as he lay dying from cancer. It proves characters don’t have to be likable to be interesting and complex, and certainly adds to the depth of the narrative.

WHERE TO WATCH ‘EUPHORIA’ ON DIRECTV

Watch seasons one and two of HBO’s Euphoria on DIRECTV by choosing from a variety of packages. Make sure to check the channel lineup when selecting your TV package. DIRECTV lets you connect via satellite or internet, so whether you’re looking for award-winning dramas, live TV or On Demand movies – we’ve got the right shows for you.

Find out more about DIRECTV’s packages and how to add Max to your account today!

