The crack of the bat. The pop of the mitt. Chattering fans in the stands. Yes, the 2023 Major League Baseball season is upon us.

And you don’t need cable to keep up with all the action. Watching “America’s pastime” on your time and terms is easy. DIRECTV is here to show you how to watch live baseball games without cable.

Where Can I Watch Baseball Without Cable?

Let’s dive in with some of the best ways to watch live baseball without cable.

MLB EXTRA INNINGS® on DIRECTV

DIRECTV customers with a subscription to MLB EXTRA INNINGS® unlock access to MLB.TV and MLB At Bat as part of the package. That means you can stream out-of-market games live or on demand on almost any device — at home or on the go.

DIRECTV Regional Sports Networks

DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can watch in-market MLB teams via regional sports networks (RSNs). Bally Sports, NBC Sports, Marquee Sports Network and the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network are a few of the RSNs that broadcast live regular season MLB games.

Check DIRECTV’s local RSN locator to find out which networks are available in your area. You can stream RSN-broadcast games on the DIRECTV website or by logging into the DIRECTV app using your smartphone or tablet. DIRECTV is the best way to watch baseball without cable.

DIRECTV National Networks

DIRECTV subscribers can stream nationally broadcast live baseball games on national networks such as FOX, TBS and ESPN.

MLB.TV

Sign up for MLB.TV and watch any out-of-market game live or on demand. Plus, starting this season, you can also stream more than 7,000 minor league games. Subscriptions are available on a yearly or monthly basis. You can also sign up for a single-team subscription and watch your favorite team’s out-of-market games for the entire 2023 season.

DIRECTV MLB EXTRA INNINGS® subscribers gain access to MLB.TV and the MLB At Bat for free!

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is bringing back its Friday Night Baseball broadcasts in 2023. The popular streaming platform will stream games — typically doubleheaders — every Friday night throughout the season.

DIRECTV will deliver Friday Night Baseball — two marquee games on Fridays over 25 weeks during the regular MLB season — to its network of more than 300,000 restaurants, bars, hotel lounges, retail shops and other venues on their existing satellite equipment.

Other Platforms

You can watch baseball without cable via a variety of other platforms, including on national or regional sports networks carried by streaming services such as YouTube TV and Sling TV. You can also watch on the national network FOX with an over-the-air antenna. Here’s a list of additional streaming services with channels that broadcast live MLB games:

YouTube TV

Hulu + Live TV

fubo TV

Sling TV

MLB Baseball Schedule

New rules like pitch timers, shift restrictions and bigger bases. Exciting young players like Juan Soto, Julio Rodriguez and Bobby Witt. Time-tested rivalries. There’s a lot to watch in 2023. Don’t miss a second of it!

The regular season officially starts March 30, but in the meantime, be sure to check out DIRECTV’s MLB Spring Training Guide for how to watch all the Cactus and Grapefruit League action.

Read more about the new rules and when to catch your favorite teams with our 2023 MLB schedule. Key dates include:

March 19-21: World Baseball Classic Semifinals and Finals

March 28: Spring Training Ends

March 30: Opening Day

April 15: Jackie Robinson Day

April 29-30: MLB World Tour, Mexico Series (Giants vs. Padres)

June 24-25: MLB World Tour, London Series (Cardinals vs. Cubs)

July 7-11: MLB Draft

July 11: MLB All-Star Game

Aug. 20: MLB Little League Classic (Phillies vs. Nationals in Williamsport, Penn.):

Sept. 15: Roberto Clemente Day

Oct. 1: Regular Season Ends

Oct. 3: Postseason Begins

Watch Baseball Without Cable With DIRECTV

DIRECTV is your front-row seat to your teams’ biggest games. We offer some of the best ways to watch baseball without cable. If you’re armed with a DIRECTV subscription, here’s how to watch baseball without cable:

Stream your favorite teams’ in-market games on national or regional sports networks on the DIRECTV STREAM website or by logging into the DIRECTV app using your smartphone or tablet. Visit DIRECTV’s local RSN locator to find the regional sports networks offered in your area.

Sign up for MLB EXTRA INNINGS and get MLB.TV as part of your satellite or internet TV package. That means you can catch out-of-market games live or on demand on your favorite smart device.

Now you know some of the best ways to watch MLB without cable. To find out what to watch — and when — check out DIRECTV Insider’s Baseball page for the latest schedule and news.

