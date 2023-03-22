DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS will be the exclusive national home of Friday Night Baseball from Apple TV+ and Major League Baseball for commercial establishments in the U.S. in 2023.



DIRECTV will deliver Friday Night Baseball — two marquee games on Fridays over 25 weeks during the regular MLB season — to its network of more than 300,000 restaurants, bars, hotel lounges, retail shops and other venues on their existing satellite equipment.

“With the addition of ‘Friday Night Baseball’, DIRECTV continues to bring the best in sports content aggregation to our unrivaled nationwide network of more than 300,000 commercial venues,” said Rob Thun, DIRECTV Chief Content Officer. “We look forward to having yet another marquee sports series that our commercial customers can tap into seamlessly through their existing satellite equipment.”



Friday Night Baseball will resume on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 7 with the Texas Rangers at the Chicago Cubs at 2 p.m. ET, and the San Diego Padres at the Atlanta Braves at 7 p.m. ET. Find the full MLB schedule, including future Friday Night Baseball matchups (and more) on the DIRECTV MLB 2023 Guide.



Friday Night Baseball games will air on DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS channels 9528 and 9529.



Learn more about DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS and Friday Night Baseball on their respective websites.



