This year has offered a lot of wins for fans of both football and reality TV, so why not celebrate them together? Real Housewives royalty, Kenya, Kyle and Teresa may have butted heads with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott on the field, but their behind the scenes chemistry really added to their collective charisma.

Let’s review the season’s best Plays & Slays as told through some our favorite moments with the Real Housewives, Dak and CeeDee.

When The Original Scream Queen Joined Kyle on The Couch

Halloween’s original maven and Kyle Richards may have both shared the limelight in two of the Halloween franchise films, but when they shared the stage during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion part 1 ahead of the Halloween Ends release, we couldn’t help but scream.

When Dak threw a Perfect Pass to CeeDee at the 20-Yard Line

It isn’t rare for Dak to throw lasers, but when he made this flawless pass to his teammate during the Detroit game leading them to a 24 to 6, there’s no better time to do a little dance.

When Kenya Got the Party Started After Crashing the Winter Girls Trip

Kenya is no stranger to a good time, whether she’s invited or not. She’s the kind of girl who always has her bags packed and is ready for anything.

Have you found all the hidden easter eggs in the Dak Prescott & Real Housewives DIRECTV commercial?

When Teresa Threw All the Plates and Glasses Off the Table

Flipping tables may be her thing, whether it’s set or not. Teresa’s fuse was short at a dinner with the The Real Housewives Of New Jersey on a trip to Nashville and she unloaded all the plates and glasses onto the floor and a fellow wives dress. However, Dak doesn’t make her signature move look half bad.

When Dak Took the Ball All the Way into the End Zone

Dak doesn’t just throw touchdowns, sometimes he takes it to the end zone all on his own. He really showed his moves in the first quarter against the Chicago in week 8, eventually taking them down in a 49 to 29 victory.

When Kyle Stirred Up the Drama Then Sat Back and Sipped Her Drink

Stirring the pot is what Kyle does best. During RHOBH season 12, episode 14 she instigated a cat fight, then she simply sat back and watched the nails come out.

When CeeDee Came in Clutch, Catching Almost Every Pass

When the Cowboys faced rivals New York, CeeDee was on fire, making tough catches all game long leading to the 28 to 20 win. Now that’s good looking out.

Hit the conga line with the Real Housewives during the BravoCon pregame event.

When Kyle Absolutely Slayed in Pink

Kyle definitely understood the assignment when she chose her pink dress for the RHOBH season 12 reunion. The beautiful, sequined dress accented with hardware made for a perfect combination of feminine strength. Nailed it.

When Dak Floated the Ball Right into CeeDee’s Arms

This power duo always seem to be on the same wavelength. And when Dak sent a floater right into CeeDee’s outstretched arms in the game against Wisconsin, we were in a state of shock and awe.

When Kenya, Kyle and Teresa Formed a Team and Faced Off Against Dak and CeeDee

When Kenya, Kyle and Teresa Formed a Team and Faced Off Against Dak and CeeDee

I mean, we had high expectations for the mash up of the year, and it did not disappoint. Kenya, Kyle and Teresa are truly the dream team, and Dak and CeeDee aren't too shabby either.

