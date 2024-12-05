DIRECTV support icon

Sports - Article

Best NFL Defenses in 2024: NFL Defense Rankings

Defense wins championships, they say, and the logic behind that mantra is pretty clear: A team can’t win against you if it can’t score points. And that’s where each of the 32 NFL teams’ defensive squads come in.

Some of the NFL’s defenses, like the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, are essentially porous, allowing upwards of 350 average yards per game, while others, like the Philadelphia Eagles and the Denver Broncos, are downright elite, shutting down their opponents’ momentum week after week.

So, which teams currently have the best defense in the NFL? Let’s take a look.

2024-25 NFL Regular Season Defensive Rankings

An NFL defense’s performance can vary from week to week, depending heavily on each team’s particular matchup. Even the Philadelphia Eagles or the Denver Broncos can find themselves hard-pressed to stop the likes of dynamic offenses like the Detroit Lions or the Baltimore Ravens this season.

To get a sense of which teams have had the best defense in the NFL across the season, we’ll look at three key categories of defense performance statistics: average total yards allowed per game, average passing yards allowed per game and average rushing yards allowed per game. 

Right now, the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2), Tennessee Titans (3-9) and Denver Broncos (7-5) are leading the league as the top three defenses. The New York Jets, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers, home to some of the top defensive players like Sauce Gardner and Nick Bosa, are also near the top of the list.

Honorable mention: the T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins.

On the other end of the defensive spectrum, the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10), Carolina Panthers (3-9) and the New Orleans Saints (4-8) defenses have struggled through the season. Unsurprisingly, these teams are also near the bottom of the league’s overall standings. Jacksonville, in particular, has the only total yards allowed higher than 400.

Also notably struggling: the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants and New England Patriots. The Patriots, specifically, have been in the spotlight this season, their first without legendary, defensively minded head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline. 

Here’s a complete look at the top NFL defenses right now (as of December 2, 2024).

Total Yards per Game

Team Yards per Game
Philadelphia Eagles 282.8
Tennessee Titans 291.9
Denver Broncos 296
New York Jets 301.2
Houston Texans 308.5
San Francisco 49ers 309.9
Pittsburgh Steelers 311
Miami Dolphins 311.4
Kansas City Chiefs 311.9
Detroit Lions 320.3
Buffalo Bills 321.6
Green Bay Packers 323.9
Minnesota Vikings 324.7
Los Angeles Chargers 325.8
Las Vegas Raiders 327.7
Washington Commanders 327.7
Arizona Cardinals 334.8
Seattle Seahawks 337.6
New York Giants 340.1
New England Patriots 340.2
Atlanta Falcons 342.9
Chicago Bears 344.5
Cleveland Browns 345
Baltimore Ravens 347.6
Los Angeles Rams 359.5
Dallas Cowboys 359.7
Cincinnati Bengals 369.2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 375.4
Indianapolis Colts 379.4
New Orleans Saints 385.1
Carolina Panthers 392.1
Jacksonville Jaguars 406.4

Passing Defense: Pass Yards per Game

Team Pass Yards per Game
Tennessee Titans 171.8
New York Jets 174.9
Philadelphia Eagles 178
San Francisco 49ers 190
Washington Commanders 190.7
New York Giants 194.2
Houston Texans 198.8
Buffalo Bills 199.7
Denver Broncos 199.8
Miami Dolphins 203.9
Los Angeles Chargers 206.4
Chicago Bears 209.4
Seattle Seahawks 210.6
Dallas Cowboys 212.1
Las Vegas Raiders 212.9
Cleveland Browns 214.4
Los Angeles Rams 215.3
New England Patriots 215.5
Green Bay Packers 217.3
Arizona Cardinals 217.5
Pittsburgh Steelers 220.5
Atlanta Falcons 221.7
Kansas City Chiefs 224.1
Carolina Panthers 225.2
Detroit Lions 226.8
Indianapolis Colts 232.4
Cincinnati Bengals 241
Minnesota Vikings 243.3
New Orleans Saints 249.1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 258.2
Baltimore Ravens 264.9
Jacksonville Jaguars 273.2

Rushing Defense: Rush Yards per Game

Team Rush Yards per Game
Minnesota Vikings 81.3
Baltimore Ravens 82.7
Kansas City Chiefs 87.8
Pittsburgh Steelers 90.5
Detroit Lions 93.5
Denver Broncos 96.2
Philadelphia Eagles 104.8
Green Bay Packers 106.6
Miami Dolphins 107.5
Houston Texans 109.7
Las Vegas Raiders 114.8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 117.2
Arizona Cardinals 117.3
Los Angeles Chargers 119.4
San Francisco 49ers 119.9
Tennessee Titans 120.1
Atlanta Falcons 121.2
Buffalo Bills 121.9
New England Patriots 124.7
New York Jets 126.2
Seattle Seahawks 127
Cincinnati Bengals 128.2
Cleveland Browns 130.6
Jacksonville Jaguars 133.2
Chicago Bears 135.1
New Orleans Saints 136
Washington Commanders 137
Los Angeles Rams 144.2
New York Giants 145.8
Indianapolis Colts 147
Dallas Cowboys 147.6
Carolina Panthers 166.8

Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams currently have the best defenses in the NFL?

The Philadelphia Eagles, the Tennessee Titans and the Denver Broncos currently lead the league in defense.

Who are some of the best NFL defensive players right now?

Nick Bosa, T.J. Watt, Sauce Gardner, Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons and Maxx Crosby are all among the NFL's top defensive players in 2024.

