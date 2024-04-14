The dust has settled on the 2023-2024 NFL season, with the Kansas City Chiefs firmly back in possession of the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in just four years. After the exciting and active free agency frenzy earlier this year, we’re on to the next big event that will determine what the rosters of the league’s 32 teams will look like come kickoff in September.
It’s the annual NFL Draft, and it’s the source of some of the biggest speculation in sports each offseason. We put together this guide to who’s who in this year’s draft, and which teams they could end up on.
When is the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from noon on Thursday, April 25, 2024 until Saturday, April 27, 2024.
How Can I Watch the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast on:
- ESPN (DIRECTV Channel 206)
- ESPN Deportes (DIRECTV Channel 466)
- ABC (Check local listings)
- NFL Network (DIRECTV Channel 212)
- NFL+ (Streaming)
How Does the NFL Draft Work?
The NFL draft is one of the biggest non-game events of the year in professional football. But how does it work? How does the order get determined, and why does it shift around so much? Let’s break it down:
Eligibility
To be draft-eligible, players must have been out of high school for at least three years.
Draft Order
The draft is set up in a way that gives the worst-performing teams from the prior season a chance at drafting the best players to balance out team strength across the league. Teams are allowed to trade their draft picks to each other in exchange for players or other draft picks. Teams can also call each other up and trade picks during the draft.
After the teams that did not make the playoffs are assigned their spots, the teams that did make the post-season are placed in the order of which round they were eliminated in during the prior season’s playoffs, then ordered by win-loss record.
Teams are also given compensatory picks based on how many players they gained or lost during free agency, when players whose contracts expire or otherwise become available to other teams are allowed to explore opportunities.
Teams that engage in illegal behavior or otherwise violate the league’s rules will occasionally be required to forfeit their draft picks as a penalty.
Top 2024 NFL Draft Prospects
Every year, there’s a few players who really stand out from the pack in their college careers and end up ranked towards the top of the draft boards. Who’s leading the pack this year?
Let’s take a look at some of the top available prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft.
1. Caleb Williams, Quarterback, USC
2. Drake Maye, Quarterback, University of North Carolina
3. Jayden Daniels, LSU, Quarterback
4. Marvin Harrison, Jr., Wide Receiver, Ohio State
5. Joe Alt, Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame
6. Brock Bowers, Tight End, Georgia
7. J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan
8. Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver, LSU
9. Rome Odunze, Wide Receiver, Washington
10. Dallas Turner, Edge Rusher, Alabama
11. Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle, Oregon State
12. Laiatu Latu, Edge Rusher, UCLA
13. Quinyon Mitchell, Cornerback, Toledo
14. Terriod Arnold, Cornerback, Alabama
15. Jared Verse, Edge Rusher, Florida State
2024 Quarterbacks and Teams That Need One
Few positions are as important to a football team as quarterback. Quarterbacks are the conductor of their team’s offensive orchestra, and drafting the right person for the job can make or break a team: QBs like Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers led their respective organizations to legendary success, while recent picks that are widely considered to be busts like Mitchell Trubisky, Trey Lance, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones can set their teams back years with a wasted first-round pick.
Here are the top five available quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft, plus what makes them good and which team is probably going to pick them:
1. Caleb Williams
USC’s star quarterback Caleb Williams is the obvious top choice in this year’s draft, and it’ll be a bit of shock if he doesn’t go first overall to the Chicago Bears, who have relied on first-rounder Justin Fields under center for the last few seasons and haven’t shown much success for it.
Williams is a superbly talented, dynamic dual-threat player who is as good on the move as he is in the pocket. That’s the new QB archetype that the league’s leading teams have embraced (think: Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert) and that Chicago was looking for in Fields. They swapped with Carolina for their first-round trade pick, and they look pretty serious about moving on at the position.
2. Drake Maye
The Tarheel’s Drake Maye boasts the best accuracy of any available signal caller this year, and he’s easily found a place in the top 3. He has high football IQ, showcasing an ability to quickly pivot from his target to a better option, and though he’s less of a dual threat than Williams, he can still book it when necessary. Expect Maye to go to the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots or, less likely, the Minnesota Vikings.
3. Jayden Daniels
Louisiana State’s Jayden Daniels is another dual threat cut from the same cloth as Williams. He’s able to hit targets on the move and in the pocket, and he has a big arm that can make very deep plays happen. He’ll likely be snapped up by either the Commanders, Patriots or Vikings.
4. J.J. McCarthy
Could the Patriots roll with another Michigan QB? The last time they did that, it went pretty well for them (looking at you, Tom Brady). If Maye and Daniels are off the board in their predicted spots, New England could reach deep for this natural leader, accurate passer and playmaker if they pass over Marvin Harrison, Jr. Otherwise, there’s a good chance Minnesota or the Denver Broncos will take him. The Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, reliant on an injury-plagued Kyler Murray, are also in need of a franchise QB.
5. Bo Nix
Nix’s college career saw him play under a variety of different systems, making him a versatile pick with a particular penchant for successful quick game play. Nix is likely to go to Denver or Minnesota. If he falls far enough, he could come back around for New England, too, if they decide to wait on QB in favor of filling other positional needs.
What is the Draft Order of the 2024 NFL Draft?
Now, let’s take a look at the official draft order ahead of the event from the NFL:
First Round
|Pick
|Team
|1
|Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
|2
|Washington Commanders
|3
|New England Patriots
|4
|Arizona Cardinals
|5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|6
|New York Giants
|7
|Tennessee Titans
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|9
|Chicago Bears
|10
|New York Jets
|11
|Minnesota Vikings
|12
|Denver Broncos
|13
|Las Vegas Raiders
|14
|New Orleans Saints
|15
|Indianapolis Colts
|16
|Seattle Seahawks
|17
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|18
|Cincinnati Bengals
|19
|Los Angeles Rams
|20
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|21
|Miami Dolphins
|22
|Philadelphia Eagles
|23
|Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston)
|24
|Dallas Cowboys
|25
|Green Bay Packers
|26
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|27
|Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
|28
|Buffalo Bills
|29
|Detroit Lions
|30
|Baltimore Ravens
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|32
|Kansas City Chiefs
Second Round
|Pick
|Team
|33
|Carolina Panthers
|34
|New England Patriots
|35
|Arizona Cardinals
|36
|Washington Commanders
|37
|Los Angeles Chargers
|38
|Tennessee Titans
|39
|Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)
|40
|Washington Commanders (from Chicago)
|41
|Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets)
|42
|Houston Texans (from Minnesota)
|43
|Atlanta Falcons
|44
|Las Vegas Raiders
|45
|New Orleans Saints (from Denver)
|46
|Indianapolis Colts
|47
|New York Giants (from Seattle)
|48
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|49
|Cincinnati Bengals
|50
|Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
|51
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|52
|Los Angeles Rams
|53
|Philadelphia Eagles
|54
|Cleveland Browns
|55
|Miami Dolphins
|56
|Dallas Cowboys
|57
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|58
|Green Bay Packers
|59
|Houston Texans
|60
|Buffalo Bills
|61
|Detroit Lions
|62
|Baltimore Ravens
|63
|San Francisco 49ers
|64
|Kansas City Chiefs
Third Round
|Pick
|Team
|65
|Carolina Panthers
|66
|Arizona Cardinals
|67
|Washington Commanders
|68
|New England Patriots
|69
|Los Angeles Chargers
|70
|New York Giants
|71
|Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee)
|72
|New York Jets
|73
|Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
|74
|Atlanta Falcons
|75
|Chicago Bears
|76
|Denver Broncos
|77
|Las Vegas Raiders
|78
|Washington Commanders (from Seattle)
|79
|Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville)
|80
|Cincinnati Bengals
|81
|Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans through Denver)
|82
|Indianapolis Colts
|83
|Los Angeles Rams
|84
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|85
|Cleveland Browns
|86
|Houston Texans (from Philadelphia)
|87
|Dallas Cowboys
|88
|Green Bay Packers
|89
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|90
|Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
|91
|Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo)
|92
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit)
|93
|Baltimore Ravens
|94
|San Francisco 49ers
|95
|Kansas City Chiefs
|96
|Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)
|97
|Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
|98
|Pittsburgh Steelers (from Philadelphia; Compensatory Selection)
|99
|Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)
|100
|Washington Commanders (from San Francisco; Special Compensatory Selection)
Later Rounds
|Pick
|Team
|101
|Carolina Panthers
|102
|Seattle Seahawks (from Washington)
|103
|New England Patriots
|104
|Arizona Cardinals
|105
|Los Angeles Chargers
|106
|Tennessee Titans
|107
|New York Giants
|108
|Minnesota Vikings
|109
|Atlanta Falcons
|110
|Los Angeles Chargers (from Chicago)
|111
|New York Jets
|112
|Las Vegas Raiders
|113
|Baltimore Ravens (from Denver through N.Y. Jets)
|114
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|115
|Cincinnati Bengals
|116
|Jacksonville Jaguars (from New Orleans)
|117
|Indianapolis Colts
|118
|Seattle Seahawks
|119
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|120
|Philadelphia Eagles (from L.A. Rams through Pittsburgh)
|121
|Denver Broncos (from Miami)
|122
|Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)
|123
|Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
|124
|San Francisco 49ers (from Dallas)
|125
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|126
|Green Bay Packers
|127
|Houston Texans
|128
|Buffalo Bills
|129
|Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
|130
|Baltimore Ravens
|131
|Kansas City Chiefs
|132
|San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
|133
|Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
|134
|New York Jets (from Baltimore; Compensatory Selection)
|135
|San Francisco 49ers
|136
|Denver Broncos (from Carolina through Cleveland)
|137
|New England Patriots
|138
|Arizona Cardinals
|139
|Washington Commanders
|140
|Los Angeles Chargers
|141
|Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)
|142
|Carolina Panthers (from Tennessee)
|143
|Atlanta Falcons
|144
|Buffalo Bills (from Chicago)
|145
|Denver Broncos (from N.Y. Jets)
|146
|Tennessee Titans (from Minnesota through Philadelphia)
|147
|Denver Broncos
|148
|Las Vegas Raiders
|149
|Cincinnati Bengals
|150
|New Orleans Saints
|151
|Indianapolis Colts
|152
|Washington Commanders (from Seattle)
|153
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|154
|Los Angeles Rams
|155
|Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)
|156
|Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia through Arizona)
|157
|Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland)
|158
|Miami Dolphins
|159
|Kansas City Chiefs (from Dallas)
|160
|Buffalo Bills (from Green Bay)
|161
|Philadelphia Eagles (from Tampa Bay)
|162
|Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
|163
|Buffalo Bills
|164
|Detroit Lions
|165
|Baltimore Ravens
|166
|New York Giants (from San Francisco through Carolina)
|167
|Minnesota Vikings (from Kansas City)
|168
|New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
|169
|Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
|170
|New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
|171
|Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
|172
|Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
|173
|Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
|174
|Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
|175
|New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
|176
|San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
|177
|Minnesota Vikings (from Carolina through Jacksonville)
|178
|Pittsburgh Steelers (from Arizona through Carolina)
|179
|Seattle Seahawks (from Washington)
|180
|New England Patriots
|181
|Los Angeles Chargers
|182
|Tennessee Titans (reacquired through Philadelphia)
|183
|New York Giants
|184
|Miami Dolphins (from Chicago)
|185
|New York Jets
|186
|Arizona Cardinals (from Minnesota)
|187
|Atlanta Falcons
|188
|Houston Texans (from Las Vegas through New England and Minnesota)
|189
|Houston Texans (from Denver through L.A. Rams and Buffalo)
|190
|New Orleans Saints
|191
|Indianapolis Colts
|192
|Seattle Seahawks
|193
|New England Patriots (from Jacksonville)
|194
|Cincinnati Bengals
|195
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|196
|Los Angeles Rams
|197
|Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland)
|198
|Miami Dolphins
|199
|New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)
|200
|Buffalo Bills (from Dallas through Houston)
|201
|Detroit Lions (from Tampa Bay)
|202
|Green Bay Packers
|203
|Denver Broncos (from Houston through Cleveland)
|204
|Buffalo Bills
|205
|Detroit Lions
|206
|Cleveland Browns (from Baltimore)
|207
|Denver Broncos (from San Francisco)
|208
|Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City)
|209
|Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
|210
|Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
|211
|San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
|212
|Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)
|213
|Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
|214
|Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
|215
|San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
|216
|Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
|217
|Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
|218
|Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets; Compensatory Selection)
|219
|Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
|220
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)
|221
|Kansas City Chiefs (from Carolina through Tennessee)
|222
|Washington Commanders
|223
|Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)
|224
|Cincinnati Bengals (from Arizona through Houston)
|225
|Los Angeles Chargers
|226
|Arizona Cardinals (from N.Y. Giants)
|227
|Tennessee Titans
|228
|Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets)
|229
|Las Vegas Raiders (from Minnesota)
|230
|Minnesota Vikings (from Atlanta through Cleveland and Arizona)
|231
|New England Patriots (from Chicago)
|232
|Minnesota Vikings (from Denver through San Francisco and Houston)
|233
|Dallas Cowboys (from Las Vegas)
|234
|Indianapolis Colts
|235
|Seattle Seahawks
|236
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|237
|Cincinnati Bengals
|238
|Houston Texans (from New Orleans)
|239
|New Orleans Saints (from L.A. Rams through Denver)
|240
|Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh)
|241
|Miami Dolphins
|242
|Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia)
|243
|Cleveland Browns
|244
|Dallas Cowboys
|245
|Green Bay Packers
|246
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|247
|Houston Texans
|248
|Buffalo Bills
|249
|Detroit Lions
|250
|Baltimore Ravens
|251
|San Francisco 49ers
|252
|Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City)
|253
|Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
|254
|Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
|255
|Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
|256
|New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)
|257
|New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft will be held between April 25 and April 27, 2024.
Which team has the first pick?
The Chicago Bears, who traded for the #1 pick with the Carolina Panthers.
How many rounds is the draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft lasts seven rounds.
