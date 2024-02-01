2024 NFL Pro Bowl: Everything to Know and How to Watch

Ever found yourself wishing that you could watch your league-crushing Fantasy Football roster play live, as a real-life dream team? The NFL’s annual Pro Bowl event is as close as you can get, and this year’s event is slated to kick off on Feb. 1. We’ve put together the ultimate guide to catching the NFL Pro Bowl and where to watch it, so you don’t miss a single Hail Mary pass, tragic missed field goal or obviously unfair penalty flag (depending on who you ask). Let’s get into the game(s).

2024 NFL Pro Bowl Event Information

The Pro Bowl might not be as big or exciting of a game as the upcoming Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, but it’s still a great chance to see all of your favorite players flex their football prowess and square off against their opposing conference peers.

When is the Pro Bowl?

The Pro Bowl will be held on Feb. 1 and 4, 2024.

The Thursday Skills Showdown starts at 7pm ET on Feb. 1, while the Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship kicks off at 3pm on Feb. 4.

All events will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

How can I watch the Pro Bowl?

You can “catch” the Pro Bowl games on ESPN (channel 206), ESPN Deportes (channel 466), ABC (check local listings for channel number) and Disney XD (channel 292) on DIRECTV, as well as ESPN+ and NFL+.

What is the NFL Pro Bowl?

The NFL Pro Bowl got its start way back in 1939, when the National Football League held a series of all-star games between the current league champs and a roster of the league’s other top players. In 1951, it was renamed the NFL Pro Bowl.

Since 2022, the game has been switched over to a non-contact flag football game and a series of skills-based competitions before that match. The change is due to players’ concerns around getting injured. This is especially true for players who’ll compete in the Super Bowl, who tend to avoid the event completely to stay healthy before the championship event.

So, while the Pro Bowl is typically viewed as a bit of a joke compared to other games for players, it’s a great time for fans to see their favorite players show a different, more casual side of themselves on the field.

Event Schedule

Here’s a quick rundown of each day of the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl.

Thursday Skills Showdown

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where to Watch: ESPN (channel 206)

Thursday’s Skills Showdown features the league’s best putting what they do best on display. The event features six competitions:

Best Catch: Everyone loves a memorable catch, whether it’s the “Immaculate Reception,” Odell Beckham Jr’s virally famous one-handed snag, or Julian Edelman’s game-tying dive catch during the biggest Super Bowl comeback of all time. In this competition, one player from each conference will make catches in various locations around Orlando to see who can get the most eye-popping grabs.

Precision Passing: Pro Bowl quarterbacks will have one minute to accurately hit as many targets as possible. Whichever trio scores the most total points wins.

Closest to the Pin: Sure, this is a football event, but how could a bunch of pro athletes visit Florida without engaging in a little golf? Players will drive balls down the range to see who can land as close to the hole as possible.

High Stakes: Few things are as embarrassing in football as a dropped punt at a key moment. In this event, players will try to catch consecutive punts from a JUGS machine – all while holding on to the ones they’ve already received!

Kick-tac-toe: Accuracy is everything when it comes to field goals and extra points. Each team’s kicker will boot balls into a massive tic-tac-toe board. First to connect a line of three squares or hit five total squares wins!

Dodgeball: Football is usually about putting yourself in a position to get hit by a ball. In this event, it’ll be all about avoiding inbound balls in a classic dodgeball tournament.

Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship

Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET

Where to watch: ESPN (channel 206), ESPN Deportes (channel 466), ABC (check local listings for channel number) & Disney XD (channel 292) on DIRECTV

Sunday is the big event: AFC vs. NFC, head-to-head on the gridiron. Here’s what to expect:

Flag Football: The main event: Watch the stars from each conference take on each other in a seven-versus-seven flag football game.

Madden NFL head-to-head: For most people, the popular Madden NFL video game is the closest we’ll ever get to playing pro football. Find out what happens when two top players pick up the controller and square off with teams reflecting the official 2024 Pro Bowl AFC and NFC rosters.

Tug-of-War: Strength? Stamina? Teamwork? Balance? All of these traits are just as crucial to succeeding in the classic test of strength, Tug of-War, as they are to professional football. Let’s see what happens when we combine the two.

Gridiron Gauntlet: Watch six players from each conference put their speed and agility to the test as they dash, vault, and crawl through an obstacle course and relay race. Fastest time wins.

Move the Chains: Moving other people to open up running lanes or protect the quarterback is one thing. Moving 3,000 pounds of weight off a 2,000-pound wall, then shoving that wall down the field is another entirely. Find out which conference’s offensive and defensive linemen boast the most strength.

Pro Bowl Rosters

So, who’s going to be attending the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl? Fans voted and settled on this lineup:

AFC Roster

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

James Cook –Buffalo Bills

Derrick Henry –Tennessee Titans

Raheem Mostert – Miami Dolphins

Fullback

Alec Ingold –Miami Dolphins

Wide Receivers

Keenan Allen – Los Angeles Chargers

Ja’Marr Chase – Cincinnati Bengals

Stefon Diggs – Buffalo Bills

Tyreek Hill – Miami Dolphins

Tight Ends

Evan Engram – Jacksonville Jaguars

David Njoku – Cleveland Browns

Offensive Tackles

Terron Armstead – Miami Dolphins

Dion Dawkins – Buffalo Bills

Laremy Tunsil – Houston Texans

Offensive Guards

Quenton Nelson – Indianapolis Colts

Wyatt Teller – Cleveland Browns

Kevin Zeitler – Baltimore Ravens

Centers

Ryan Kelly – Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Linderbaum – Baltimore Ravens

Defensive Ends

Will Anderson – Houston Texans

Myles Garrett – Cleveland Browns

Trey Hendrickson – Cincinnati Bengals

Inside Linebackers

Patrick Queen – Baltimore Ravens

Roquan Smith – Baltimore Ravens

Outside Linebackers

Josh Allen – Jacksonville Jaguars

Jermaine Johnson – New York Jets

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – Cleveland Browns

Cornerbacks

Sauce Gardner – New York Jets

Jalen Ramsey – Miami Dolphins

Pat Surtain II – Denver Broncos

Denzel Ward – Cleveland Browns

Free Safeties

Minkah Fitzpatricvk – Pittsburgh Steelers

Justin Simmons – Denver Broncos

Strong Safety

Kyle Hamilton – Baltimore Ravens

Kicker

Justin Tucker – Baltimore Ravens

Punter

AJ Cole – Las Vegas Raiders

Long Snapper

Ross Matiscik – Jacksonville Jaguars

Special Teamer

Miles Killebrew – Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC Roster

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Jahmyr Gibbs – Detroit Lions

D’Andre Swift – Philadelphia Eagles

Kyren Williams – Los Angeles Rams

Fullback

C.J. Hamm – Minnesota Vikings

Wide Receivers

CeeDee Lamb – Dallas Cowboys

DK Metcalf – Seattle Seahawks

Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams

Amon-Ra St. Brown – Detroit Lions

Tight Ends

Jake Ferguson – Dallas Cowboys

Sam LaPorta – Detroit Lions

Offensive Tackles

Lane Johnson – Philadelphia Eagles

Penei Sewell – Detroit Lions

Tristan Wirfs – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offensive Guards

Landon Dickerson – Philadelphia Eagles

Chris Lindstrom – Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Smith – Dallas Cowboys

Centers

Jason Kelce – Philadelphia Eagles

Frank Ragnow – Detroit Lions

Defensive Ends

Aidan Hutchinson – Detroit Lions

Demarcus Lawrence – Dallas Cowboys

Montez Sweat – Chicago Bears

Inside Linebackers

Demario Davis – New Orleans Saints

Bobby Wagner – Seattle Seahawks

Outside Linebackers

Danielle Hunter – Minnesota Vikings

Micah Parsons – Dallas Cowboys

Haason Reddick – Philadelphia Eagles

Cornerbacks

DaRon Bland – Dallas Cowboys

Jaylon Johnson – Chicago Bears

Darius Slay – Philadelphia Eagles

Devon Witherspoon – Seattle Seahawks

Free Safety

Jessie Bates – Atlanta Falcons

Strong Safeties

Buddha Baker – Arizona Cardinals

Julian Love – Seattle Seahawks

Kicker

Brandon Aubrey – Dallas Cowboys

Punter

Bryan Anger – Dallas Cowboys

Long Snapper

Andrew DePaola – Minnesota Vikings

Special Teamer

Nick Bellore – Seattle Seahawks

Don’t miss out on your chance to see the NFL’s top talent show of their skills. Watch the NFL Pro Bowl on DIRECTV on Thursday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb 4.

Frequently Asked Questions Which teams sent the most players to the Pro Bowl in 2024? Not including members of Super Bowl contenders, the 49ers or Chiefs, the Dolphins and the Ravens are tied for first in the AFC with six nods each, while in the NFC it’s the Cowboys with eight. What NFL teams do not have a pro bowler in 2024? The Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders were notable snubs and won’t be sending any players to the Pro Bowl this year. Is Travis Kelce playing in the Pro Bowl 2024? Kelce, the star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, will not play in the Pro Bowl, since he’s in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five years. Why is there no tackling in the Pro Bowl? The Pro Bowl shed its full contact nature mainly to preserve the health of key players.

