Watch 2024 NFL Playoffs: Schedules, Playoff Picture & More

NFL season is nearing its end, but the excitement is just getting started. After 18 weeks of football, the top 14 NFL teams will move on to the postseason in hopes of making it all the way to the biggest game of the year: Super Bowl LVIII. This post will give you all the information you need to watch the NFL playoffs live at home.

Keep reading below for channel information, game times, 2024 playoff picture and more.

WHICH TEAMS MADE IT TO THE NFL PLAYOFFS?

After an intense season, 14 teams from the NFL are moving on to the postseason. Below are the teams who made the cut in rank order, designated by division:

NFC Playoff Teams

AFC Playoff Teams

And this isn’t just any year for the NFL; three of the four NFL teams who have never made it to the Super Bowl are in this year’s NFL playoff picture. For the Texans, Bowns, and Lions, this could be the year they win it all.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE & WATCH INFORMATION

Image Source: Sports Illustrated via X

Fans won’t have to wait long for the action to begin. The first round of the playoffs is just around the corner: the Wild Card Round.

WILD CARD WEEKEND

The 2024 NFL playoffs kick off with Wild Card Weekend from January 13-15. Below is the schedule for the weekend, with game times and TV broadcasting information included.

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans (NFC)

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024

Game Time: 4:30pm ET

Where to Watch: NBC (Channel 12)

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (NFC)

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

Where to Watch: Peacock

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills (NFC)

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where to Watch: CBS (Check local listings) or stream on Paramount+

Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys (AFC)

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Where to Watch: Fox (Check local listings)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions (AFC)

Date: Sunday, January 14, 2024

Game Time: 8pm ET

Where to Watch: Channel 12 (NBC)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (AFC)

Date: Monday, January 15, 2024

Game Time: 8:15pm ET

Where to Watch: ABC (Check local listings) or ESPN (Channel 206)

DIVISIONAL ROUND

After Super Wild Card Weekend comes to an end, there’ll be 8 remaining teams hoping to get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy. While we don’t know who’ll be playing in each matchup, we do know that the Ravens and the 49ers will be playing the worst remaining seeds in their respective conferences.

TBD vs. TBD: Saturday, January 20 at 4:30pm ET

TBD vs. TBD: Saturday, January 20 at 8:15pm ET

TBD vs. TBD: Sunday, January 21 at 3pm ET

TBD vs. TBD: Sunday, January 21 at 6:30pm ET

CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY

Depending on the winners of the divisional round, the top two teams from each conference will face off to become the AFC and NFC Champions.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP

Date: Sunday, January 28

Game Time: 3pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP

Date: Sunday, January 28

Game Time: 6:30pm ET

Where to Watch: Fox

SUPER BOWL LVIII

Eventually, the 14-team playoff picture will end up with the final two teams of the 2023-24 NFL season who’ll play each other in the Super Bowl. For all the information you need on the Big Game, check out DIRECTV’s Super Bowl LVIII Watch Guide.

FULL NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Don’t miss a single moment of this year’s NFL playoffs thanks to this interactive schedule from DIRECTV.

Top NFL Playoff Questions

Find all the answers you need to the most pressing questions surrounding the exciting NFL postseason.

How to Watch NFL Playoffs?

From Wild Card Weekend through the Divisional and Conference Championships all the way to the Super Bowl, the games can be found on different channels, including CBS, FOX, or NBC. Find full tune-in info above.

How many teams make the NFL playoffs?

Each postseason, 14 teams make it to the NFL playoffs. This includes seven teams from the AFC and seven teams from the NFC.

When do NFL playoffs start?

The NFL playoffs kick off on Saturday, Jan. 13 and finish with the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

How do NFL playoffs work?

Seven teams from each conference (14 total) make it to the NFL postseason. This includes four division winners and three wildcard teams. The top-seeded team from each conference will receive a bye week to begin the postseason and will also get home-field advantage. Each winner from the postseason games (division/conference championships) will move forward, while the losing team is removed. The playoffs will culminate with the final game, Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

