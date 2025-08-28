NFL Coaching Changes & Hires in 2025

Heading into the 2025 NFL season, seven teams enter the year with a new head coach in what has become one of the most memorable NFL coaching cycles in recent memory.

With big-name coordinators and former head coaches getting second chances with new organizations, these teams have hope that they’ve not only found the right person for the job, but that these head coaches will help return their teams to prominence.

We’ll also check in on some of the hottest seats in the NFL and what coaching staffs might be headed for a shakeup.

NFL Coaching Changes for 2025

Seven teams shook up their coaching staff with a new head coach in the offseason:

Ben Johnson – Chicago Bears (formerly Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator)

– Chicago Bears (formerly Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator) Mike Vrabel – New England Patriots (formerly Tennessee Titans Head Coach)

– New England Patriots (formerly Tennessee Titans Head Coach) Liam Coen – Jacksonville Jaguars (formerly Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator)

– Jacksonville Jaguars (formerly Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator) Pete Carroll – Las Vegas Raiders (formerly Seattle Seahawks Head Coach)

– Las Vegas Raiders (formerly Seattle Seahawks Head Coach) Kellen Moore – New Orleans Saints (formerly Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator)

– New Orleans Saints (formerly Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator) Aaron Glenn – New York Jets (Former Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator)

– New York Jets (Former Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator) Brian Schottenheimer – Dallas Cowboys (formerly Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator)

Ben Johnson – Chicago Bears

Johnson has been one of the most sought-after head coaching hires over the last two hiring cycles. The former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator has been selective about where he would take his first head coaching job, but evidently the opportunity to coach the Bears and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams was too good to pass up.

His offensive expertise elevated Jared Goff and the Detroit offense to franchise high performance and will be crucial in developing Williams and maximizing the Bears’ potential. Johnson and Williams will have plenty of weapons to work with: the Bears drafted a vertical threat tight end in Colston Loveland, and D’Andre Swift is a pass catching running back in the grain of Jahmyr Gibbs. They’ve also got DJ Moore, Luther Burden and Rome Odunze at wideout. The Bears also solidified their offensive line, which was disastrously porous at times in 2024.

Mike Vrabel – New England Patriots

Vrabel returns to Foxborough, where he had a legendary playing career as part of the Patriots’ first dynasty. Vrabel’s tenure as head coach of the Tennessee Titans was marked by a tough, defensive-minded team with a punishing ground game.

He’s hoping to bring that hard-nosed style back to New England. Indeed, he’s already personally jumped into a scuffle to break up a fight during a joint practice! He inherits second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who showed flashes of serious promise during his rookie season. The Patriots spent considerably on free agents like wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Milton Williams to help bolster the roster. They brought back offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. They are looking to compete in the AFC.

Liam Coen – Jacksonville Jaguars

After orchestrating a dynamic passing and rushing attack as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, the Jags hired Coen to bring the magic of Baker Mayfield and the Bucs to Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. just up the coast.

A Sean McVay disciple, Coen instantly made a splash as head coach by drafting two-way college star Travis Hunter with the second overall pick. A retooled offensive system could make the Jaguars an exciting team.

Pete Carroll – Las Vegas Raiders

After a year away from coaching, Carroll enters one of the most interesting divisions in football. With legendary coaches Andy Reid in Kansas City, Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles, and Sean Payton in Denver, the AFC West presents a formidable challenge.

The Raiders are looking to make a name for themselves in their relatively new locale with new part-owner Tom Brady. The Raiders pulled an offensive overhaul in the offseason. Carroll reunites with quarterback Geno Smith, whom he previously coached in Seattle, and will work with first-round running back Ashton Jeanty to create a thumping run game on the offensive side of the ball.

With one of the NFL’s best defensive players in Maxx Crosby, Carroll is looking to replicate the formula that made him so successful with the Seattle Seahawks.

Aaron Glenn – New York Jets

After an exceptional stint as the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator, Glenn returns to the team where he starred as a player. He’s looking to clean up the mess that was the 2024 New York Jets season highlighted by Aaron Rodgers’ struggles and the early season firing of head coach Robert Saleh.

With a new quarterback in Justin Fields, Glenn is hoping to start a fresh chapter for the Jets. In the offseason, they signed wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner to rookie extensions in the hopes this young core can restore the franchise to relevance in the competitive AFC East.

Kellen Moore – New Orleans Saints

Another highly sought-after offensive coordinator, Moore has established himself as one of the most unique play-callers in the league. With successful offensive coordinator runs with the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and most recently the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, he brings an impressive resume to New Orleans.

However, he lands in a difficult spot. The Saints are riddled with quarterback uncertainty and are in the midst of a full rebuild. Moore will likely turn to veteran Alvin Kamara to be the feature of his offensive design while the franchise searches for long-term solutions.

Brian Schottenheimer – Dallas Cowboys

After the Cowboys decided to part ways with Mike McCarthy, they promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the head coaching role.

Following a disappointing 2024 season, many expected Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to make a bigger splash in the coaching search. Instead, Jones decided to stay within the same coaching staff.

The hope is that continuity and consistency can help Dallas rise above the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders in their quest for a Super Bowl. No pressure.

NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat in 2025

A year ago, Nick Sirianni might have graced this list, but he found a foolproof hack to dodging the hot seat: win the Super Bowl.

These are the head coaches coaching for their jobs.

Shane Steichen – Indianapolis Colts

Through two years, Steichen sits at a perfectly mediocre 17-17 as the Colts head coach. After taking a massive gamble on Anthony Richardson in the 2023 draft, Indianapolis finds themselves at a quarterback crossroads heading into the 2025 season.

Steichen has yet to prove himself as the long-term answer, and a poor showing in a weak AFC South Division might have him looking for a job after, or even during, the season.

Brian Daboll – New York Giants

Daboll might have the hottest seat in the entire league. He carries a dismal 9-25 record over the past two years, with the Giants offense ranking in the bottom three in scoring during both seasons.

Heading into this year, Russell Wilson appears to be the starter, but first-round draft pick Jaxon Dart is waiting in the wings as a possible Hail Mary to either make Daboll’s season or fulfill what many see as his inevitable departure. In an exceptionally competitive NFC East, Daboll is up against it.

Mike McDaniel – Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have yet to clear the mid-tiers of the AFC under McDaniel. Multiple playoff appearances have yielded quick exits, and though the offense puts up great fantasy football numbers, it hasn’t translated to consistent winning when it actually matters. He’s coming off his worst year as a head coach in 2024 when the Dolphins went 8-9.

The season once again hinges on Tua Tagovailoa’s health. When healthy, the Dolphins have one of the best offenses in the league. When he’s not, they have one of the worst. If his run as head coach ends, he will be one of the most sought-after offensive coordinators in the league.

Zac Taylor – Cincinnati Bengals

Taylor helped bring the Bengals to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. However, they have yet to come close to matching that success in the years since, consistently marked by poor starts to the season.

Taylor might find himself looking for a job if he cannot instill the sense of urgency that’s required to maximize their championship window with Joe Burrow, JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins. For that to happen this year, their offensive line and defensive performance need to take a massive step forward.

What This Means for the 2025 NFL Season

The 2025 season brings a wave of head coaching changes. With proven veterans like Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel and rising stars like Ben Johnson and Liam Coen, the league is in for a competitive reshuffling.

On the other hand, coaches like Brian Daboll, Shane Steichen, Mike McDaniel and Zac Taylor face make-or-break seasons that could determine not only their franchises’ futures but their own coaching careers as well.

Frequently Asked Questions What coaches are with new teams in 2025? Seven teams have new head coaches entering the 2025 season: the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys

