Nothing stings more in NFL fantasy football than checking your scores only to find out you forgot to check the injury report and left a player with a big red “O” on your lineup. It’s even tougher when the player you should have started in their place puts up north of 30 points. Ouch.

The NFL injury report is a weekly must-read for fantasy football managers. Parsing limited participation, full participation and “mixing into drills” might not give you the information you need to navigate the waiver wire or make a crucial roster decision ahead of kick off. The injury report is your source of truth.

Below is the full injury status breakdown for key fantasy starters heading into Week 7, 2025.

Key NFL Injuries Ahead of Week 7, 2025

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed a second consecutive game with a hamstring strain though heading into their Week 7 bye, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expects Jackson to return when Baltimore hosts Chicago on November 8. For the 1-5 Baltimore Ravens to have any chance of making the playoffs this year, they need him back and in MVP form as soon as possible.

Kyler Murray – Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray missed Arizona’s Week 6 game against the Colts with a mid-foot sprain. He did get in a limited practice in the week leading up to the game, which opens the door for a return.

For fantasy managers, the real complication is not his foot injury, but an impressive effort from backup Jacoby Brissett who threw for 100 more yards than Murray has in any game this season. A benching doesn’t seem imminent, but it happening at some point this season is not the craziest notion.

Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ers

Purdy has missed four of San Francisco’s games with a turf toe injury and it’s no guarantee he’ll practice this week either. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy will be evaluated Wednesday to determine his status. Mac Jones has gone 3-1 in his stead and makes a fine waiver wire pickup in a pinch.

J.J. McCarthy – Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy has been sidelined for over a month with an ankle injury and spent Minnesota’s bye week working with head coach Kevin O’Connell on footwork and throwing mechanics.

Carson Wentz has looked much better as the leader of the offense, but he’s nursing a non-throwing shoulder injury. Both quarterbacks are back at practice this week which leaves O’Connell with a difficult decision.

Running backs

Bucky Irving – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucky Irving has missed the last two contests for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he’s on his way to miss a third in Week 7. Irving seems to be over the foot injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Eagles, but the shoulder injury he also suffered in that game has lingered.

Chuba Hubbard – Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard has missed two straight games with a calf injury and he might have ceded his hold on the Panthers RB1 role in the process. Backup running back Rico Dowdle posted 234 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 5 and 239 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in week 6. It’s unlikely he hasn’t already been snapped up off waivers in your league, but if he’s still there, pick him up.

Having not practiced at all in two weeks, Hubbard’s chances of suiting up aren’t great and even if he did, his odds of walking back into a bell cow role are even worse.

Wide receivers

Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua suffered a left ankle sprain in the Rams win over the Ravens in Week 6 and there’s already some confusion about how much time he may miss. Media reports suggested Nacua might miss extended time, while head coach Sean McVay told reporters Nacua was day-to-day.

It’s a situation to monitor, but with a Week 8 bye looming, it wouldn’t be a surprise for the Rams to hold Nacua out of Week 7 to give him some extra time to get right.

Emeka Egbuka – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thus begins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver section, where the injury bug is having a field day. Rookie Emeka Egbuka has been a revelation for the Bucs, but a hamstring injury in Week 6 might force him to miss time. He’ll undergo testing on Thursday to determine the severity.

Chris Godwin – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin, like Bucky Irving, missed Week 6 and has already been (unofficially) ruled out for Week 7 by head coach Todd Bowles. Godwin is still working back from last year’s season-ending fibula injury. The Bucs have a bye in Week 9 and fantasy managers should at least brace for Godwin to be out through then.

Mike Evans – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans has missed the last three weeks with a hamstring injury and is optimistic he can practice ahead of Tampa Bay’s Week 7 matchup in Detroit. The Bucs are desperate for any receiver to come back healthy, especially their veteran WR1.

CeeDee Lamb – Dallas Cowboys

Lamb has been out since Week 3 with a high ankle sprain, but he looks primed to mix back into drills this week. It’s no guarantee he returns in Week 7, but if he’s able to practice this week, it opens the door to retake the field. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the Cowboys practice report.

Marvin Harrison Jr. – Arizona Cardinals

Harrison exited the Cardinals Week 6 loss to the Colts with a concussion after falling to the ground and hitting his head hard. He enters concussion protocol which puts his status for Week 7 up in the air.

Garrett Wilson – New York Jets

Wilson exited the New York’s Week 6 loss to Denver with a hyperextended knee and is likely to miss multiple weeks. The winless Jets have a bye in Week 9 so it stands to reason he will be out until at least then.

Ricky Pearsall – San Francisco 49ers

After missing the last two weeks due to a PCL injury suffered in Week 4, Pearsall is set to undergo testing on Wednesday to determine if he can practice and/or play in Week 7. He resumed some conditioning drills last week so he’s at least moving in the right direction, but it’s not yet clear if that means returning to practice participation or game action this week.

DJ Moore – Chicago Bears

He made a brief visit to the medical tent after taking a hit to the midsection in the first quarter of Chicago’s Monday night win over Washington. He then finished the game and was admitted to the hospital for precautionary medical attention. Details are sparse, but there should be a more concrete update in the coming days, including his status for Week 7.

Calvin Ridley – Tennessee Titans

Ridley left Tennessee’s Week 6 loss to the Raiders with a hamstring injury. Now ex-head coach Brian Callahan told reporters Ridley couldn’t run with the injury and Ridley was seen wearing a leg wrap on the sidelines. His outlook doesn’t look great for Week 7 and it’s possible he’s facing a multi-week absence.

Tight ends

George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle hasn’t played since Week 1, but he’s in line to be activated from injured reserve and start practicing ahead of San Francisco’s Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. It’s not a moment too soon for a banged-up 49ers skill group that has been missing Ricky Pearsall for multiple weeks and still has not seen Brandon Aiyuk return to practice.

Brock Bowers – Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers missed Weeks 5 and 6 with a knee injury and now his chronically positive coach Pete Carroll is suggesting it’s in Bowers’ best interest long-term to sit out Week 7, too. The Raiders have a bye in Week 8 which, at the very least, would give Bowers a full month of rest.

David Njoku – Cleveland Browns

David Njoku suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Brown’s loss to the Steelers. He attempted to play multiple times with the injury before eventually ruled out. His status will be one to monitor heading into Week 7. Harold Fannin has already carved out a role in the Browns offense and would see more action if Njoku missed time.

What NFL players are on Injured Reserve in 2025?

Heading into Week 7, here are the key players on short-term injured reserve list and are expected to return at some point this season:

Below are the players on season-ending injured reserve list:

Malik Nabers, New York Giants WR

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins WR

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers LB

James Connor, Arizona Cardinals RB

Najee Harris, Los Angeles Chargers RB

Frequently Asked Questions How does Injured Reserve work in the NFL? The Injured Reserve list allows a team to remove a player with a football-related injury from the active roster for at least four games to free up a spot on the 53-man roster.

