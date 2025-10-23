Sports Equinox: When All Four Major Leagues Align

Get your snacks, stretch your channel-flipping thumb and throw on your favorite jersey, because October 27 is going to be a sports enthusiast’s dream! Baseballs will fly, footballs will spiral, pucks will glide and basketballs will swish—all on the same day. Welcome to the sports equinox, that rare event in which America’s biggest professional leagues align like planets to create a truly ideal day for fans.

What Is a Sports Equinox?

A “sports equinox” occurs when all four major U.S. professional leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL) have games scheduled on the same day. It’s not a league-sanctioned holiday, but it might as well be: a confluence of calendars that happens only when the stars (and scheduling committees) align just right.

So why is it happening now?

Because October is typically the only time of the year when the NFL, NBA and NHL regular seasons overlap with the MLB postseason. Baseball is wrapping up its World Series chase, football is deep into its fall rhythm, hockey has just dropped the puck and basketball is tipping off its new season. The result: one glorious night when the TV guide looks like a sports fan designed it themselves.

On October 27, 2025, fans can expect:

The World Series in full swing (Blue Jays at Dodgers).

A Monday Night Football showdown between the Commanders and Chiefs.

A slate of NBA games from coast to coast.

NHL action on the ice to keep things moving.

Bonus action with exciting MLS playoffs.

Sports Equinox History

The first recorded sports equinox happened on October 17, 1971, when all four leagues took the field, court and ice on the same day, a scheduling quirk that fans at the time could only track through newspapers and rabbit-ear TVs.

Since then, the phenomenon has resurfaced sporadically thanks to TV contracts, adjusted schedules and the way leagues stagger their seasons. In recent years, it’s become more common, with the rise of expanded playoffs and longer regular seasons, but it’s still rare enough to feel like a holiday. Fans now celebrate it on social media with the same reverence meteorologists reserve for a solar eclipse.

Sports Equinox Schedule

Here are all the games being played on October 27:

NFL (Monday Night Football)

View the full NFL schedule here

View the full NBA Schedule here

View the full NHL schedule here

You can also check for these games on your Regional Sports Network!

