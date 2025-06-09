If you’re a fan of reality show streaming, DIRECTV has you covered with an incredible selection of networks tailored for just that. With over 125 channels at your disposal, including ABC, Bravo, and FOX, you can catch all the exciting moments from popular ABC reality TV shows and new reality shows on FOX, ensuring you never miss a beat in the world of reality entertainment TV. Whether you’re invested in long-standing reality shows like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette or exploring something new like Next Gen NYC, DIRECTV is where to watch reality TV.

From summer reality shows to Winter House, reality TV is on all year round at DIRECTV. Dive into all things reality: real-world drama, tense competitions, outdoor survival stories, reality TV dating shows, makeover surprises, and more. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to immerse yourself in the captivating universe of reality entertainment, because with DIRECTV, you truly won’t miss a beat in this exhilarating world of unscripted storytelling!

Ways to Watch

There are several ways to watch all the reality drama; choose which one is best for you.

DIRECTV

DIRECTV offers three package options that provide you with all the entertainment you desire, whenever and wherever you want it. Watch options include:

For the best experience, watch on your DIRECTV device

On the DIRECTV App (download it from the App Store or Google Play)

Compare package options, start your free trial, and stream away!

Genre Packs

If you watch reality TV exclusively, Genre Packs may be for you! With no annual contract required, Genre Packs provide curated channel selections tailored to your favorite content. A reality enthusiast will love MyEntertainment, which carries 40+ networks and channels, including Bravo, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic and Max Basic With Ads. Cancel anytime.

Check out all 40+ channels to see if MyEntertainment is right for you.

MyFree DIRECTV

Who doesn’t love free TV? With MyFree DIRECTV all you have to do is sign up, download the app, and start streaming! With a treasure trove of sports and entertainment, your next favorite reality show is at your fingertips. A few shows available for free include:

Real Housewives Vault

Dance Moms

Duck Dynasty

Nosey

Pull: If you love MyFree, don’t forget that all DIRECTV customers have access to MyFree, whether you’re enjoying a contract or a Genre pack!

Our Favorite Reality Shows

It’s impossible to choose a favorite, but here are just a few of the reality shows we replay again and again.

Speaking of not being able to pick a favorite, the Real Housewives franchise is so vast and so iconic, choosing the best city has become one the most fun debates among reality tv fans. With Orange County, New York City, New Jersey, Potomac, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Miami and more to choose from, it’s reality heaven.

This fashion competition show not only entertains episode to episode, it has also launched the careers of lauded designers such as Christian Siriano, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva and Chloe Dao. With a continually dazzling panel of judges and mentors (Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Zac Posen, Tim Gunn and Michael Kors to name a few), there’s nothing not to love about this show!

Vanderpump Rules has a failproof concept: gorgeous servers navigating the bustling restaurant scene in Los Angeles while entangled in romantic escapades, shifting allegiances and constant parties. The show had already carved out a dedicated fan base, but then came the explosive “Scandoval” and it was propelled into the annals of reality television notoriety.

Debuting in 2002, The Bachelor revolutionized dating shows by featuring a single man seeking love among a group of competing women. Through a structured process of dates and eliminations, the show builds emotional narratives, culminating in a marriage proposal if the Bachelor finds his soulmate. It has resulted in marriages, scandalous headlines, and equally successful spinoffs like The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor: Winter Games, The Golden Bachelor and more.

Top Chef pits skilled chefs against one another in a series of culinary challenges, all judged by a panel of esteemed food and wine professionals. Each episode ends with the nail-biting elimination of one or more contestants, setting the stage for flavorful drama. It’s high stakes but low drama, pitch-perfect for when you want your reality minus the catfights.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Let’s fix that!

Frequently Asked Questions What was the first reality TV show? The inaugural reality TV show is generally recognized as Candid Camera, which debuted on ABC in 1948. Initially launched as a radio program titled Candid Microphone in 1947, it later switched to television, capturing genuine reactions of unsuspecting individuals to various practical jokes. What reality-specific channels does DIRECTV have? In addition to the reality TV shows on demand and the wide array of popular channels on DIRECTV's channel lineup, we also have the following reality-specific channels available to watch completely for free: Dance Moms by Lifetime, Rig TV, Confess by Nosey, DangerTV

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.