Watch New Seasons of Your Favorite Bravo TV Shows This Fall

Love reality TV? Well, get ready for the season of Bravo!

Fall is approaching, which means some the return of some of our favorite Bravo TV shows are approaching, too. From the seas of the Mediterranean all the way to Salt Lake City, the network is bringing all the drama to your home. So, sit back and get ready for new seasons of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Southern Charm and Below Deck Mediterranean.

Here is an overview of the new seasons airing on Bravo in the fall of 2023.

‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY,’ SEASON 4

First in the lineup of your favorite Bravo TV shows is a new season of The Real Housewives. These Salt Lake City women are back starting the week of September 3rd, with more drama than ever before – if you can believe that! A fan favorite since its premiere in 2006, the spin-off’s location gives it a unique vibe that fans can’t get enough of.

For one, the Utah mountains make for a great backdrop for the show – not to mention the fabulous winter fashion that come along with it. Not to mention, most of the cast was at some point part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS for short), which adds a whole other layer to the mix.

After all, nearly all of the drama fans love to see on the show – screaming fights, divorces, arrests, plastic surgery, and so on – don’t align with the values of the Mormon Church.

The conversations around religion and community adds not only an extra layer of drama to the series, but also a layer of depth we don’t typically see in the reality TV world. And you can bet Season 4 will have even more of it.

Watch Season 4 of TRHOSLC starting on September 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo, channel 237 on DIRECTV.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN SEASON 4 OF ‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SLC?’

Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose are all back for another season of drama out west. Owner of a number of upscale salons in SLC, Angie Katsanevas, previously just a Real Housewives friend, has gained the coveted title of Housewife herself. Original Housewife and fan favorite, Mary Cosby, will be returning to the show as a friend, one that fans all love to hate.

We also welcome Monica Garcia to the show, who actually used to be Jen Shah’s assistant. For those who don’t remember (how could you not?), Shah won’t be returning to the show as she is currently serving time for committing telemarketing fraud – on a nationwide scale…

Garcia will certainly be a new source of drama for the group. The season 4 trailer shows her telling Lisa and Meredith she wouldn’t mind getting intimate with their husbands (in slightly different words than that).

Check out the trailer here and get ready for the season premiere this September. And to make sure you’re all caught up, you can check out previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on DIRECTV.

‘SOUTHERN CHARM,’ SEASON 9

Over on the other side of the country, Southern Charm is returning for its 9th season to give us mortals a glimpse into how southern aristocracy lives. The drama around the socialites of Charleston, South Carolina has already been heating up as rumors of a romance scandal flood the media; a romance scandal that seems quite similar to the Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix love triangle.

Is it real? Is it scripted? After the insane media attention the Vanderpump Rules crew got earlier this year, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the producers wanted to spice up the Charmers’ lives.

Fans will have to wait until the season premiere on Thursday, September 14 at 9 pm ET/PT to draw their own conclusions about the drama to come.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM ‘SOUTHERN CHARM’ SEASON 9?

There will be a number of familiar faces returning to the screen for the new season, including Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, and Leva Bonaparte. One cast member not returning is OG Kathryn Dennis.

In terms of new (handsome) faces, we have Rod Razavi and Jarrett “JT” Thomas, who are apparently ready to jump right in on the action. Rodrigo Reyes, friend of the cast, has gained the title of Charmer, and will be joining as a full-time cast member.

We can expect all sorts of drama from the Charmers this season – from lover’s quarrels and love triangles to frenemies and new bonds and everything in between.

Check out the Season 9 Southern Charm trailer below. And catch up on previous episodes of with your DIRECTV subscription!

‘BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN,’ SEASON 8

And last of the Bravo September premieres, but certainly not least, is the return of Below Deck Mediterranean for Season 8.

Despite stepping in for Captain Lee Rosbach in the latest season of the original Below Deck, Captain Sandy is back in the bridge for the new season, and there is sure to be a boatload of drama that comes with it.

As the longest running spin-off of Below Deck, Mediterranean holds a special place in fans’ hearts, thanks to the gorgeous scenery and the guaranteed drama. After all the drama in season 7 between the interior, though, fans are looking forward to a new crew. And you can bet Captain Sandy is too.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM SEASON 8 OF ‘BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN?’

Not much has been disclosed about the new season, which will be premiering the week of September 25. The crew has yet to be announced, and Bravo hasn’t shared much additional information so far. As soon as they do, you can find it here.

Until then, there’s tons of binge-worth Below Deck content you can watch right now on DIRECTV. Check out Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Down Under today.

If you haven’t seen the series yet, now’s the time to get on board, because once you do you’ll never want to get off. You can check out this Insider overview of the new season of Below Deck Down Under here.

Forget back to school season, it’s the season of Bravo!

