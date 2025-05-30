‘BMF’ Is Back: Season 4 Watch Guide

The journey of the Black Mafia Family (BMF) from Detroit street gang to one of America’s most infamous criminal syndicates continues unfolding in the STARZ TV series, BMF. For three seasons, BMF — executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson — has enthralled viewers by exploring the true story of the Flenory brothers’ ascent from street hustlers to the heads of a national crime organization led by one of the country’s most influential crime families.

As the highly anticipated fourth season arrives, viewers can expect the stakes to escalate even further. With new enemies emerging and the brothers’ empire reaching dangerous new heights, BMF is poised to deliver its most intense chapter yet — where power comes at an increasingly perilous price.

This article will give you all the information you need to be ready for the BMF Season 4 premiere, including where and when to tune in and what to expect from the upcoming season.

Season 4 Release Date

The fourth season of BMF premieres Friday, June 6th, 2025. The season is expected to have ten episodes, with new episodes being released weekly.

Where to Watch ‘Black Mafia Family’ (‘BMF’)

Fans can watch each episode air live on the STARZ TV channel at 9 p.m. ET, or wait until after midnight to stream it on the STARZ app.

DIRECTV customers can find STARZ on channel 525.

If you haven’t seen the latest season of BMF or want to rewatch it from the start, you can do that on DIRECTV On Demand as well.

‘BMF’ Cast & Characters

Since this crime drama is inspired by a true story, the main cast of the show hasn’t changed much season to season, but there are some new characters to look out for in the upcoming episodes.

Here’s a look at the returning cast members you can expect to see during season 4:

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory , as his real-life father, Demetrius ‘Meech’ Flenory, Flenory brother and drug kingpin

, as his real-life father, Demetrius ‘Meech’ Flenory, Flenory brother and drug kingpin Da’Vinchi as Terry “Southwest T” Flenory , Flenory brother and drug kingpin

, Flenory brother and drug kingpin Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory , father of Meech and Terry

, father of Meech and Terry Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory , mother of Meech and Terry

, mother of Meech and Terry Myles Truitt as B-Mickie , drug dealer and prior member of Black Mafia Family, who was exiled from the crew in season 3

, drug dealer and prior member of Black Mafia Family, who was exiled from the crew in season 3 Sydney Mitchell as LaWanda , Terry’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, who struggles with the dangers of his lifestyle

, Terry’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, who struggles with the dangers of his lifestyle Laila Pruitt as Nicole Flenory , the younger sister of Meech and Terry, caught in the crossfire of her family’s criminal empire

, the younger sister of Meech and Terry, caught in the crossfire of her family’s criminal empire La La Anthony as Markisha Taylor , a confident and influential woman involved with Terry, whose presence complicates his personal and professional life

, a confident and influential woman involved with Terry, whose presence complicates his personal and professional life Saweetie as Keeya , a street-savvy ally of Meech, who uses her connections to help the crew navigate the drug game

, a street-savvy ally of Meech, who uses her connections to help the crew navigate the drug game Steve Harris as Detective Bryant, Detroit Police Officer and friend of ‘Big Meech’

Detroit Police Officer and friend of ‘Big Meech’ Tyshon Freeman as Hoop , drug dealer and member of Black Mafia Family

, drug dealer and member of Black Mafia Family Eric Kofi Abrefa as Lamar Silas , a rival gang leader and the BMF’s arch nemesis in Detroit, who is returning in season 4 after being released from jail

, a rival gang leader and the BMF’s arch nemesis in Detroit, who is returning in season 4 after being released from jail Kash Doll as Monique , Meech’s current romantic partner and previous partner of Lamar

, Meech’s current romantic partner and previous partner of Lamar Tre Rogers as Sterling ‘Sterl’ Black , leader of the PA Boys

, leader of the PA Boys Donnell Rawlings as Alvin, a mortician and cousin of Lamar Silas

New Season 4 Cast Members

As for new faces, here are the ones to look out for in season 4:

Kofi Siriboe as Sheik Mooney Bey , a leader of a religious organization in St. Louis

, a leader of a religious organization in St. Louis Tyler Lepley as Demarcus , a potential rival who threatens Terry’s territory

, a potential rival who threatens Terry’s territory Skai Jackson as Ashleigh , a new character who changes Meech’s future

, a new character who changes Meech’s future Jordan Alexander as Purdy , a rising music artist signed by BMF

, a rising music artist signed by BMF Clifton Powell as Pastor Coleman , head of an Atlanta mega-church congregation

, head of an Atlanta mega-church congregation Rockmond Dunbar as Cornell, a man fighting for his son’s future

a man fighting for his son’s future Aketra Sevillian as Maria, an alluring make-up artist who catches Meech’s eye

an alluring make-up artist who catches Meech’s eye Karina Willis as Aisha , a new face welcomed into the Flenory family

, a new face welcomed into the Flenory family Stacey Sargeant as Cecilia , a waitress who complicates Charles’ dreams

, a waitress who complicates Charles’ dreams Michael Chiklis as DEA Agent Taylor, a new no-nonsense cop and key law enforcement presence

What is ‘BMF’ About?

BMF (Black Mafia Family) is a STARZ original crime drama that tells the gripping, dramatized true story of the Flenory brothers — Demetrius Flenory Jr., or “Big Meech,” and Terry Flenory, AKA “Southwest T” — as they build one of the most powerful drug trafficking organizations in American history.

Set in 1980s and 1990s Detroit, the series explores not only the rise of their empire and their efforts to stay at the top, but also the deeply personal and emotional struggles that come with it. Beyond the guns, money and drugs, BMF dives into family loyalty, betrayal and the tantalizing danger of wealth and power.

As the Flenory’s expand their operation beyond Detroit into major cities like Atlanta and LA (as we will see in the upcoming season), they face various challenges from local law enforcement and police presence, rival crews, and perhaps most importantly, the enemies within themselves. The series is celebrated for its authentic portrayal of Black culture during a pivotal period in American history, offering compelling performances and emotionally charged narratives. BMF continues to stand out as one of the top crime dramas on television, earning critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase.

‘BMF’ Season 4 Plot

Season 4 of BMF takes place around the mid 90s, as Terry and Meech continue expanding the BMF criminal enterprise to Los Angeles while navigating the fallout from a past operation in Mexico. This season introduces a dual-timeline structure: one storyline flashes back to pivotal events in Mexico, while the present-day action (set in 1995) follows the brothers’ growing dominance in LA.

The Flenory brothers are also laying the groundwork for a legitimate front by building their own music label—a move aimed at laundering money and securing influence in the entertainment industry. Season 4 will explore the deeper emotional toll of power, particularly as Meech and Terry’s brotherly bond is tested by greed, mistrust and ambition.

Viewers can also expect more character development, especially for the women in the series, who are stepping into more complex and empowered roles. With shocking twists, explosive conflicts and high-stakes drama, BMF Season 4 promises to deliver one of its most thrilling chapters yet.

‘BMF’ Season 4 Trailer

Watch the explosive trailer for the fourth season of BMF:

Watch ‘BMF’ & More STARZ Content on DIRECTV

Make sure to watch the telling of how two true criminal legends got their start in the premier of BMF Season 3 live on Friday, Jun. 6, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET on STARZ, channel 525 or 526 on DIRECTV.

Plus, you can watch more top-tier content on STARZ like Outlander, Power Book and others right on the DIRECTV platform when you have the STARZ add-on or the PREMIER package.

Frequently Asked Questions When does BMF season 4 premiere? The fourth season of BMF premieres Friday, June 6th, 2025. Did 50 Cent make BMF? 50 Cent is the executive producer of BMF, the STARZ crime drama series based on brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory of the Black Mafia Family. What does BMF stand for? Black Mafia Family

