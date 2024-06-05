Find Your Local PBS Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV

Nationally broadcasted TV networks have millions of households around the country to reach with their content. Unfortunately, this isn’t possible to do from just one broadcast location, which is why these channels, like PBS, typically have different channel numbers depending on your location.
In this post you’ll find the specific channel number for your local PBS affiliate station depending on where you live, so you never have to worry about missing your favorite shows like Antiques Roadshow, This Old House or your next favorite documentary series on PBS.
Why Does PBS Have Different Channel Numbers?
PBS, being a nationwide TV broadcast network, does not have a single owned-and-operated station capable of reaching all 140+ million homes in the United States. That being said, the network collaborates with local affiliate stations across the country to extend its reach to viewers in various regions. As a result, local PBS station channel numbers may vary across different regions.
What Channel Is PBS on DIRECTV?
Find out what DIRECTV channel to tune into to watch all the great PBS content available today right here. The list below is organized alphabetically by state.
Alabama
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Birmingham
|WBIQ
|
10
|Demopolis
|WIIQ
|
41
|Dozier
|WDIQ
|
2
|Florence
|WFIQ
|
36
|Huntsville
|WHIQ
|
25
|Louisville
|WGIQ
|
43
|Mobile
|WEIQ
|
42
|Montgomery
|WAIQ
|
26
|Mount Cheaha
|WCIQ
|
7
Alaska
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Anchorage
|KAKM
|
7
|Bethel
|KYUK-LD
|
15
|Juneau
|KTOO-DT
|
3
|Fairbanks
|KUAC-TV
|
9
Arizona
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Phoenix
|KAET
|
8
|Tucson
|KUAT-TV
|
6
Arkansas
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Arkadelphia
|KETG
|
9
|El Dorado
|KETZ
|
12
|Fayetteville
|KAFT
|
13
|Jonesboro
|KTEJ
|
19
|Little Rock
|KETS
|
2
|Mountain View
|KEMV
|
6
California
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Eureka
|KEET
|
13
|Fresno
|KVPT
|
18
|Huntington Beach (Los Angeles)
|KOCE-TV
|
50
|Los Angeles
|KCET
|
28
|Los Angeles
|KLCS
|
58
|Redding (Chico)
|KIXE-TV
|
9
|Sacramento
|KVIE
|
6
|San Bernardino (Los Angeles)
|KVCR-DT
|
24
|San Diego
|KPBS
|
15
|Cotati
|KRCB
|
22
|San Francisco
|KQED
|
9
|Watsonville (Salinas-Monterey)
|KQET
|
25
|San Jose
|KQEH
|
54
Connecticut
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Hartford
|WEDH
|
24
|New Haven
|WEDY
|
65
|Norwich
|WEDN
|
53
|Stamford
|WEDW
|
49
Colorado
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Broomfield (Denver)
|KBDI-TV
|
12
|Denver
|KRMA-TV
|
6
|Durango
|KRMU
|
20
|Grand Junction
|KRMJ
|
18
|Pueblo (Colorado Springs)
|KTSC
|
8
|Steamboat Springs
|KRMZ
|
24
Delaware
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Wilmington (Philadelphia, PA)
|WHYY-TV
|
12
|Seaford
|WDPB
|
64
Washington D.C.
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Washington
|WETA-TV
|
26
|Washington (ATSC 3.0)
|WHUT-TV
|
32
Florida
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Fort Myers (Naples)
|WGCU
|
30
|Gainesville
|WUFT
|
5
|Jacksonville
|WJCT
|
7
|Miami
|WLRN-TV
|
17
|Orlando
|WUCF-TV
|
24
|Pensacola
|WSRE
|
23
|Boynton Beach
|WXEL-TV
|
42
|Miami
|WPBT
|
2
|Tallahassee
|WFSU-TV
|
11
|Panama City (satellite of WFSU)
|WFSG
|
56
|Tampa
|WEDU
|
3
|Tampa
|WEDQ
|
3.4
Georgia
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Atlanta
|WABE-TV
|
30
|Athens (Atlanta)
|WGTV
|
8
|Chatsworth
|WNGH-TV
|
18
|Cochran (Macon)
|WMUM-TV
|
29
|Columbus
|WJSP-TV
|
28
|Dawson
|WACS-TV
|
25
|Pelham (Albany)
|WABW-TV
|
14
|Savannah
|WVAN-TV
|
9
|Waycross
|WXGA-TV
|
8
|Wrens (Augusta)
|WCES-TV
|
20
Hawaii
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Honolulu
|KHET
|
11
|Wailuku
|KMEB
|
10
Iowa
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Council Bluffs (Omaha)
|KBIN-TV
|
32
|Davenport (Quad Cities, Illinois/Iowa)
|KQIN
|
36
|Des Moines
|KDIN-TV
|
11
|Fort Dodge
|KTIN
|
21
|Iowa City
|KIIN
|
12
|Mason City
|KYIN
|
24
|Red Oak
|KHIN
|
36
|Sioux City
|KSIN-TV
|
27
|Waterloo
|KRIN
|
32
Illinois
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Charleston
|WEIU-TV
|
51
|Chicago
|WTTW
|
11
|Moline (Quad Cities, Illinois/Iowa)
|WQPT
|
24
|Peoria
|WTVP
|
47
|Carbondale
|WSIU-TV
|
8
|Olney
|WUSI-TV
|
16
|Jacksonville
|WSEC
|
14
|Macomb
|WMEC
|
22
|Quincy
|WQEC
|
27
|Urbana
|WILL-TV
|
12
|Bloomington
|WTIU
|
30
|Evansville
|WNIN
|
9
|Fort Wayne
|WFWA
|
39
|Gary
|WYIN
|
56
|Indianapolis
|WFYI
|
20
|Muncie
|WIPB
|
49
|South Bend
|WNIT
|
34
|Vincennes
|WVUT
|
22
Idaho
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Boise
|KAID
|
4
|Coeur d’Alene
|KCDT
|
26
|Moscow
|KUID
|
12
|Pocatello
|KISU
|
10
|Twin Falls
|KIPT
|
13
Kansas
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Colby
|KWKS
|
19
|Dodge City
|KDCK
|
21
|Hays
|KOOD
|
9
|Lakin
|KSWK
|
3
|Topeka
|KTWU
|
11
|Wichita
|KPTS
|
8
Kentucky
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Bowling Green
|WKYU-TV
|
24
|Ashland
|WKAS
|
25
|Bowling Green
|WKGB-TV
|
53
|Covington (Cincinnati, Ohio)
|WCVN-TV
|
54
|Elizabethtown
|WKZT-TV
|
23
|Hazard
|WKHA
|
35
|Lexington
|WKLE
|
46
|Louisville
|WKPC-TV
|
15
|Louisville
|WKMJ-TV
|
68
|Madisonville
|WKMA-TV
|
35
|Morehead
|WKMR
|
38
|Murray
|WKMU
|
21
|Owensboro
|WKOH
|
31
|Owenton
|WKON
|
52
|Paducah
|WKPD
|
29
|Pikeville
|WKPI-TV
|
22
|Somerset
|WKSO-TV
|
29
Louisiana
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Alexandria
|KLPA-TV
|
25
|Baton Rouge
|WLPB-TV
|
27
|Lafayette
|KLPB-TV
|
24
|Lake Charles
|KLTL-TV
|
18
|Monroe
|KLTM-TV
|
13
|Shreveport
|KLTS-TV
|
24
|New Orleans
|WYES-TV
|
12
Maine
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Augusta
|WCBB
|
10
|Biddeford (Portland)
|WMEA-TV
|
26
|Calais
|WMED-TV
|
13
|Orono (Bangor)
|WMEB-TV
|
12
|Presque Isle
|WMEM-TV
|
10
Maryland
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Annapolis
|WMPT
|
22
|Baltimore
|WMPB
|
67
|Frederick
|WFPT
|
62
|Hagerstown
|WWPB
|
31
|Oakland
|WGPT
|
36
|Salisbury
|WCPB
|
28
Massachusetts
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Boston
|WGBH-TV
|
2
|Boston
|WGBX-TV
|
44
|Springfield
|WGBY-TV
|
57
Michigan
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Bad Axe (Flint-Saginaw-Bay City)
|WDCQ-TV
|
19
|Alpena
|WCML
|
6
|Cadillac
|WCMV
|
27
|Manistee
|WCMW
|
21
|Mount Pleasant
|WCMU-TV
|
14
|Detroit
|WTVS
|
56
|East Lansing
|WKAR-TV
|
23
|Marquette
|WNMU
|
13
|Grand Rapids
|WGVU-TV
|
35
|Kalamazoo
|WGVK
|
52
Minnesota
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Austin (Rochester)
|KSMQ-TV
|
15
|Crookston (East Grand Forks/Grand Forks)
|KCGE-DT
|
16
|Bemidji
|KAWE
|
9
|Brainerd
|KAWB
|
22
|Appleton
|KWCM-TV
|
10
|Worthington
|KSMN
|
20
|Saint Paul (Minneapolis)
|KTCA-TV
|
2
|Saint Paul (Minneapolis)
|KTCI-TV
|
2.3
|Duluth
|WDSE
|
8
|Hibbing
|WRPT
|
31
Mississippi
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Biloxi
|WMAH-TV
|
19
|Booneville
|WMAE-TV
|
12
|Bude
|WMAU-TV
|
17
|Greenwood
|WMAO-TV
|
23
|Jackson
|WMPN-TV
|
29
|Meridian
|WMAW-TV
|
14
|Mississippi State
|WMAB-TV
|
2
|Oxford
|WMAV-TV
|
18
Missouri
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Kansas City
|KCPT
|
19
|Joplin
|KOZJ
|
26
|Springfield
|KOZK
|
21
|St. Louis
|KETC
|
9
|Sedalia (Columbia)
|KMOS-TV
|
6
Montana
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Billings
|KBGS-TV
|
16
|Bozeman
|KUSM
|
9
|Great Falls
|KUGF-TV
|
21
|Helena
|KUHM-TV
|
10
|Kalispell
|KUKL-TV
|
46
|Missoula
|KUFM-TV
|
11
Nebraska
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Alliance
|KTNE-TV
|
13
|Bassett
|KMNE-TV
|
7
|Hastings
|KHNE-TV
|
29
|Lexington
|KLNE-TV
|
3
|Lincoln
|KUON-TV
|
12
|Merriman
|KRNE-TV
|
12
|Norfolk
|KXNE-TV
|
19
|North Platte
|KPNE-TV
|
9
|Omaha
|KYNE-TV
|
26
Nevada
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Las Vegas
|KLVX
|
10
|Reno
|KNPB
|
5
New Hampshire
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Durham
|WENH-TV
|
11
|Keene
|WEKW-TV
|
11
|Littleton
|WLED-TV
|
11
New Jersey
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Newark (New York City)
|WNET
|
13
|Camden
|WNJS
|
23
|Montclair
|WNJN
|
50
|New Brunswick
|WNJB
|
58
|Trenton
|WNJT
|
52
New Mexico
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Albuquerque
|KNME-TV
|
5
|Santa Fe
|KNMD-TV
|
5
|Las Cruces
|KRWG-TV
|
22
|Portales
|KENW
|
3
New York
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Binghamton
|WSKG-TV
|
46
|Corning (Elmira)
|WSKA
|
30
|Buffalo
|WNED-TV
|
17
|Garden City (Long Island)
|WLIW
|
21
|New York, New York
|WNET
|
13
|Plattsburgh
|WCFE-TV
|
57
|Rochester
|WXXI-TV
|
21
|Schenectady (Albany)
|WMHT
|
17
|Syracuse (Central New York)
|WCNY-TV
|
24
|Watertown
|WPBS-TV
|
16
|Norwood
|WNPI-DT
|
18
North Carolina
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Charlotte
|WTVI
|
42
|Asheville
|WUNF-TV
|
33
|Canton
|WUNW
|
27
|Chapel Hill (Raleigh-Durham)
|WUNC-TV
|
4
|Concord (Charlotte)
|WUNG-TV
|
58
|Edenton
|WUND-TV
|
2
|Greenville
|WUNK-TV
|
25
|Jacksonville
|WUNM-TV
|
19
|Linville
|WUNE-TV
|
17
|Lumberton
|WUNU
|
31
|Roanoke Rapids
|WUNP-TV
|
36
|Wilmington
|WUNJ-TV
|
39
|Winston-Salem
|WUNL-TV
|
26
North Dakota
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Bismarck
|KBME-TV
|
3
|Devils Lake
|KMDE
|
25
|Dickinson
|KDSE
|
9
|Ellendale
|KJRE
|
19
|Fargo
|KFME
|
13
|Grand Forks
|KGFE
|
2
|Minot
|KSRE
|
6
|Williston
|KWSE
|
4
Ohio
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Athens
|WOUB-TV
|
20
|Cambridge
|WOUC-TV
|
44
|Bowling Green
|WBGU-TV
|
27
|Cincinnati
|WCET
|
48
|Cleveland
|WVIZ
|
25
|Columbus
|WOSU
|
34
|Akron
|WEAO
|
49
|Youngstown
|WNEO
|
45
|Dayton
|WPTD
|
16
|Oxford
|WPTO
|
14
|Toledo
|WGTE-TV
|
30
Oklahoma
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Cheyenne
|KWET
|
12
|Eufaula
|KOET
|
3
|Oklahoma City
|KETA-TV
|
13
|Tulsa
|KOED-TV
|
11
Oregon
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Bend
|KOAB-TV
|
3
|Corvallis
|KOAC-TV
|
7
|Eugene
|KEPB-TV
|
28
|La Grande
|KTVR
|
13
|Portland
|KOPB-TV
|
10
|Klamath Falls
|KFTS
|
22
|Medford
|KSYS
|
8
Pennsylvania
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Allentown
|WLVT-TV
|
39
|Clearfield (Altoona-Johnstown)
|WPSU-TV
|
3
|Erie
|WQLN
|
54
|Harrisburg
|WITF-TV
|
33
|Philadelphia
|WPPT
|
35
|Pittsburgh
|WQED
|
13
|Scranton
|WVIA-TV
|
44
Rhode Island
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Providence
|WSBE-TV
|
36
South Carolina
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Allendale (Augusta, Georgia)
|WEBA-TV
|
14
|Beaufort
|WJWJ-TV
|
16
|Charleston
|WITV
|
7
|Columbia
|WRLK-TV
|
35
|Conway
|WHMC-TV
|
23
|Florence
|WJPM-TV
|
33
|Greenville
|WNTV
|
29
|Greenwood
|WNEH
|
38
|Rock Hill (Charlotte, North Carolina)
|WNSC-TV
|
30
|Spartanburg
|WRET-TV
|
49
|Sumter
|WRJA-TV
|
27
South Dakota
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Aberdeen
|KDSD-TV
|
16
|Brookings
|KESD-TV
|
8
|Eagle Butte
|KPSD-TV
|
13
|Lowry
|KQSD-TV
|
11
|Martin
|KZSD-TV
|
8
|Pierre
|KTSD-TV
|
10
|Rapid City
|KBHE-TV
|
9
|Sioux Falls
|KCSD-TV
|
23
|Vermillion
|KUSD-TV
|
2
Tennessee
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Chattanooga
|WTCI
|
45
|Cookeville
|WCTE
|
22
|Knoxville
|WKOP-TV
|
15
|Sneedville (Tri-Cities, Tennessee/Virginia)
|WETP-TV
|
2
|Lexington
|WLJT-DT
|
11
|Memphis
|WKNO
|
10
|Nashville
|WNPT
|
8
Texas
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Amarillo
|KACV-TV
|
2
|Austin
|KLRU
|
18
|College Station (Waco)
|KAMU-TV
|
12
|Corpus Christi
|KEDT
|
16
|Dallas (Fort Worth)
|KERA-TV
|
13
|El Paso
|KCOS
|
13
|Houston
|KUHT
|
8
|La Feria (Rio Grande Valley)
|KCWT-CD
|
21.4
|Lubbock
|KTTZ-TV
|
5
|Midland-Odessa
|KPBT-TV
|
36
|San Antonio
|KLRN
|
9
Utah
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Richfield
|KUES
|
19
|Salt Lake City
|KUED
|
7
|St. George
|KUEW
|
18
Vermont
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Burlington
|WETK
|
33
|Rutland
|WVER
|
28
|St. Johnsbury
|WVTB
|
20
|Windsor
|WVTA
|
41
Virginia
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Norfolk
|WHRO-TV
|
15
|Roanoke
|WBRA-TV
|
15
|Richmond
|WCVE-TV
|
23
|Charlottesville
|WHTJ
|
41
|Staunton (Harrisonburg)
|WVPT
|
51.1
|Richmond
|WCVW
|
57
|New Market
|WVPY
|
51.2
Washington
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Pullman
|KWSU-TV
|
10
|Richland
|KTNW
|
31
|Seattle
|KCTS-TV
|
9
|Yakima
|KYVE
|
47
|Spokane
|KSPS-TV
|
7
|Tacoma
|KBTC-TV
|
28
|Centralia
|KCKA
|
15
West Virginia
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Grandview (Bluefield-Beckley)
|WSWP-TV
|
9
|Huntington
|WVPB-TV
|
33
|Morgantown
|WNPB-TV
|
24
Wisconsin
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Milwaukee
|WMVS
|
10
|Milwaukee
|WMVT
|
36
|Green Bay (Appleton/Northeast Wisconsin)
|WPNE-TV
|
38
|La Crosse
|WHLA-TV
|
31
|Madison
|WHA-TV
|
21
|Menomonie (Eau Claire)
|WHWC-TV
|
28
|Park Falls
|WLEF-TV
|
36
|Wausau
|WHRM-TV
|
20
Wyoming
|City/Area
|Station
|Channel Number
|Casper
|KPTW
|
6
|Lander (Riverton)
|KCWC-DT
|
4
|Laramie (Cheyenne)
|KWYP-DT
|
8
WATCH PBS & OTHER LIVE TV WITH DIRECTV
Now that the struggle of finding your local PBS affiliate station is gone, you can focus on watching your favorite content with a top-tier Live TV and sports provider, DIRECTV.
You can start enjoying your favorite TV shows and sports live on PBS and more than 100+ additional channels with the CHOICE™ Package or above.
Local stations may not be available in some areas. To see if you’re affected, visit TV promise.
Don't have DIRECTV yet? Now you can sign up for DIRECTV with or without a satellite.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PBS?
PBS, The Public Broadcasting Service, is an American public broadcaster and non-commercial, free-to-air television network.
