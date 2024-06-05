DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

GET DIRECTV
TV - Article

Find Your Local PBS Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV

Find Your Local PBS Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV
Share

Nationally broadcasted TV networks have millions of households around the country to reach with their content. Unfortunately, this isn’t possible to do from just one broadcast location, which is why these channels, like PBS, typically have different channel numbers depending on your location.

In this post you’ll find the specific channel number for your local PBS affiliate station depending on where you live, so you never have to worry about missing your favorite shows like Antiques Roadshow, This Old House or your next favorite documentary series on PBS.

Share the love – & get paid!

Refer friends & family to DIRECTV and everybody wins!

DIRECTV customers connected via Satellite or via Internet can get up to $500 in eGift cards when someone they refer signs up for new service. ($100 per new customer)

Refer friends now

Why Does PBS Have Different Channel Numbers?

PBS, being a nationwide TV broadcast network, does not have a single owned-and-operated station capable of reaching all 140+ million homes in the United States. That being said, the network collaborates with local affiliate stations across the country to extend its reach to viewers in various regions. As a result, local PBS station channel numbers may vary across different regions.

What Channel Is PBS on DIRECTV?

Find out what DIRECTV channel to tune into to watch all the great PBS content available today right here. The list below is organized alphabetically by state.

Alabama

City/Area Station Channel Number
Birmingham WBIQ

10
Demopolis WIIQ

41
Dozier WDIQ

2
Florence WFIQ

36
Huntsville WHIQ

25
Louisville WGIQ

43
Mobile WEIQ

42
Montgomery WAIQ

26
Mount Cheaha WCIQ

7

Alaska

City/Area Station Channel Number
Anchorage KAKM

7
Bethel KYUK-LD

15
Juneau KTOO-DT

3
Fairbanks KUAC-TV

9

Arizona

City/Area Station Channel Number
Phoenix KAET

8
Tucson KUAT-TV

6

Arkansas

City/Area Station Channel Number
Arkadelphia KETG

9
El Dorado KETZ

12
Fayetteville KAFT

13
Jonesboro KTEJ

19
Little Rock KETS

2
Mountain View KEMV

6

California

City/Area Station Channel Number
Eureka KEET

13
Fresno KVPT

18
Huntington Beach (Los Angeles) KOCE-TV

50
Los Angeles KCET

28
Los Angeles KLCS

58
Redding (Chico) KIXE-TV

9
Sacramento KVIE

6
San Bernardino (Los Angeles) KVCR-DT

24
San Diego KPBS

15
Cotati KRCB

22
San Francisco KQED

9
Watsonville (Salinas-Monterey) KQET

25
San Jose KQEH

54

Connecticut

City/Area Station Channel Number
Hartford WEDH

24
New Haven WEDY

65
Norwich WEDN

53
Stamford WEDW

49

Colorado

City/Area Station Channel Number
Broomfield (Denver) KBDI-TV

12
Denver KRMA-TV

6
Durango KRMU

20
Grand Junction KRMJ

18
Pueblo (Colorado Springs) KTSC

8
Steamboat Springs KRMZ

24

Delaware

City/Area Station Channel Number
Wilmington (Philadelphia, PA) WHYY-TV

12
Seaford WDPB

64

Washington D.C.

City/Area Station Channel Number
Washington WETA-TV

26
Washington (ATSC 3.0) WHUT-TV

32

Florida

City/Area Station Channel Number
Fort Myers (Naples) WGCU

30
Gainesville WUFT

5
Jacksonville WJCT

7
Miami WLRN-TV

17
Orlando WUCF-TV

24
Pensacola WSRE

23
Boynton Beach WXEL-TV

42
Miami WPBT

2
Tallahassee WFSU-TV

11
Panama City (satellite of WFSU) WFSG

56
Tampa WEDU

3
Tampa WEDQ

3.4

Georgia

City/Area Station Channel Number
Atlanta WABE-TV

30
Athens (Atlanta) WGTV

8
Chatsworth WNGH-TV

18
Cochran (Macon) WMUM-TV

29
Columbus WJSP-TV

28
Dawson WACS-TV

25
Pelham (Albany) WABW-TV

14
Savannah WVAN-TV

9
Waycross WXGA-TV

8
Wrens (Augusta) WCES-TV

20

Hawaii

City/Area Station Channel Number
Honolulu KHET

11
Wailuku KMEB

10

Iowa

City/Area Station Channel Number
Council Bluffs (Omaha) KBIN-TV

32
Davenport (Quad Cities, Illinois/Iowa) KQIN

36
Des Moines KDIN-TV

11
Fort Dodge KTIN

21
Iowa City KIIN

12
Mason City KYIN

24
Red Oak KHIN

36
Sioux City KSIN-TV

27
Waterloo KRIN

32

Illinois

City/Area Station Channel Number
Charleston WEIU-TV

51
Chicago WTTW

11
Moline (Quad Cities, Illinois/Iowa) WQPT

24
Peoria WTVP

47
Carbondale WSIU-TV

8
Olney WUSI-TV

16
Jacksonville WSEC

14
Macomb WMEC

22
Quincy WQEC

27
Urbana WILL-TV

12
Bloomington WTIU

30
Evansville WNIN

9
Fort Wayne WFWA

39
Gary WYIN

56
Indianapolis WFYI

20
Muncie WIPB

49
South Bend WNIT

34
Vincennes WVUT

22

Idaho

City/Area Station Channel Number
Boise KAID

4
Coeur d’Alene KCDT

26
Moscow KUID

12
Pocatello KISU

10
Twin Falls KIPT

13

Kansas

City/Area Station Channel Number
Colby KWKS

19
Dodge City KDCK

21
Hays KOOD

9
Lakin KSWK

3
Topeka KTWU

11
Wichita KPTS

8

Kentucky

City/Area Station Channel Number
Bowling Green WKYU-TV

24
Ashland WKAS

25
Bowling Green WKGB-TV

53
Covington (Cincinnati, Ohio) WCVN-TV

54
Elizabethtown WKZT-TV

23
Hazard WKHA

35
Lexington WKLE

46
Louisville WKPC-TV

15
Louisville WKMJ-TV

68
Madisonville WKMA-TV

35
Morehead WKMR

38
Murray WKMU

21
Owensboro WKOH

31
Owenton WKON

52
Paducah WKPD

29
Pikeville WKPI-TV

22
Somerset WKSO-TV

29

Louisiana

City/Area Station Channel Number
Alexandria KLPA-TV

25
Baton Rouge WLPB-TV

27
Lafayette KLPB-TV

24
Lake Charles KLTL-TV

18
Monroe KLTM-TV

13
Shreveport KLTS-TV

24
New Orleans WYES-TV

12

Maine

City/Area Station Channel Number
Augusta WCBB

10
Biddeford (Portland) WMEA-TV

26
Calais WMED-TV

13
Orono (Bangor) WMEB-TV

12
Presque Isle WMEM-TV

10

Maryland

City/Area Station Channel Number
Annapolis WMPT

22
Baltimore WMPB

67
Frederick WFPT

62
Hagerstown WWPB

31
Oakland WGPT

36
Salisbury WCPB

28

Massachusetts

City/Area Station Channel Number
Boston WGBH-TV

2
Boston WGBX-TV

44
Springfield WGBY-TV

57

Michigan

City/Area Station Channel Number
Bad Axe (Flint-Saginaw-Bay City) WDCQ-TV

19
Alpena WCML

6
Cadillac WCMV

27
Manistee WCMW

21
Mount Pleasant WCMU-TV

14
Detroit WTVS

56
East Lansing WKAR-TV

23
Marquette WNMU

13
Grand Rapids WGVU-TV

35
Kalamazoo WGVK

52

Minnesota

City/Area Station Channel Number
Austin (Rochester) KSMQ-TV

15
Crookston (East Grand Forks/Grand Forks) KCGE-DT

16
Bemidji KAWE

9
Brainerd KAWB

22
Appleton KWCM-TV

10
Worthington KSMN

20
Saint Paul (Minneapolis) KTCA-TV

2
Saint Paul (Minneapolis) KTCI-TV

2.3
Duluth WDSE

8
Hibbing WRPT

31

Mississippi

City/Area Station Channel Number
Biloxi WMAH-TV

19
Booneville WMAE-TV

12
Bude WMAU-TV

17
Greenwood WMAO-TV

23
Jackson WMPN-TV

29
Meridian WMAW-TV

14
Mississippi State WMAB-TV

2
Oxford WMAV-TV

18

Missouri

City/Area Station Channel Number
Kansas City KCPT

19
Joplin KOZJ

26
Springfield KOZK

21
St. Louis KETC

9
Sedalia (Columbia) KMOS-TV

6

Montana

City/Area Station Channel Number
Billings KBGS-TV

16
Bozeman KUSM

9
Great Falls KUGF-TV

21
Helena KUHM-TV

10
Kalispell KUKL-TV

46
Missoula KUFM-TV

11

Nebraska

City/Area Station Channel Number
Alliance KTNE-TV

13
Bassett KMNE-TV

7
Hastings KHNE-TV

29
Lexington KLNE-TV

3
Lincoln KUON-TV

12
Merriman KRNE-TV

12
Norfolk KXNE-TV

19
North Platte KPNE-TV

9
Omaha KYNE-TV

26

Nevada

City/Area Station Channel Number
Las Vegas KLVX

10
Reno KNPB

5

New Hampshire

City/Area Station Channel Number
Durham WENH-TV

11
Keene WEKW-TV

11
Littleton WLED-TV

11

New Jersey

City/Area Station Channel Number
Newark (New York City) WNET

13
Camden WNJS

23
Montclair WNJN

50
New Brunswick WNJB

58
Trenton WNJT

52

New Mexico

City/Area Station Channel Number
Albuquerque KNME-TV

5
Santa Fe KNMD-TV

5
Las Cruces KRWG-TV

22
Portales KENW

3

New York

City/Area Station Channel Number
Binghamton WSKG-TV

46
Corning (Elmira) WSKA

30
Buffalo WNED-TV

17
Garden City (Long Island) WLIW

21
New York, New York WNET

13
Plattsburgh WCFE-TV

57
Rochester WXXI-TV

21
Schenectady (Albany) WMHT

17
Syracuse (Central New York) WCNY-TV

24
Watertown WPBS-TV

16
Norwood WNPI-DT

18

North Carolina

City/Area Station Channel Number
Charlotte WTVI

42
Asheville WUNF-TV

33
Canton WUNW

27
Chapel Hill (Raleigh-Durham) WUNC-TV

4
Concord (Charlotte) WUNG-TV

58
Edenton WUND-TV

2
Greenville WUNK-TV

25
Jacksonville WUNM-TV

19
Linville WUNE-TV

17
Lumberton WUNU

31
Roanoke Rapids WUNP-TV

36
Wilmington WUNJ-TV

39
Winston-Salem WUNL-TV

26

North Dakota

City/Area Station Channel Number
Bismarck KBME-TV

3
Devils Lake KMDE

25
Dickinson KDSE

9
Ellendale KJRE

19
Fargo KFME

13
Grand Forks KGFE

2
Minot KSRE

6
Williston KWSE

4

Ohio

City/Area Station Channel Number
Athens WOUB-TV

20
Cambridge WOUC-TV

44
Bowling Green WBGU-TV

27
Cincinnati WCET

48
Cleveland WVIZ

25
Columbus WOSU

34
Akron WEAO

49
Youngstown WNEO

45
Dayton WPTD

16
Oxford WPTO

14
Toledo WGTE-TV

30

Oklahoma

City/Area Station Channel Number
Cheyenne KWET

12
Eufaula KOET

3
Oklahoma City KETA-TV

13
Tulsa KOED-TV

11

Oregon

City/Area Station Channel Number
Bend KOAB-TV

3
Corvallis KOAC-TV

7
Eugene KEPB-TV

28
La Grande KTVR

13
Portland KOPB-TV

10
Klamath Falls KFTS

22
Medford KSYS

8

Pennsylvania

City/Area Station Channel Number
Allentown WLVT-TV

39
Clearfield (Altoona-Johnstown) WPSU-TV

3
Erie WQLN

54
Harrisburg WITF-TV

33
Philadelphia WPPT

35
Pittsburgh WQED

13
Scranton WVIA-TV

44

Rhode Island

City/Area Station Channel Number
Providence WSBE-TV

36

South Carolina

City/Area Station Channel Number
Allendale (Augusta, Georgia) WEBA-TV

14
Beaufort WJWJ-TV

16
Charleston WITV

7
Columbia WRLK-TV

35
Conway WHMC-TV

23
Florence WJPM-TV

33
Greenville WNTV

29
Greenwood WNEH

38
Rock Hill (Charlotte, North Carolina) WNSC-TV

30
Spartanburg WRET-TV

49
Sumter WRJA-TV

27

South Dakota

City/Area Station Channel Number
Aberdeen KDSD-TV

16
Brookings KESD-TV

8
Eagle Butte KPSD-TV

13
Lowry KQSD-TV

11
Martin KZSD-TV

8
Pierre KTSD-TV

10
Rapid City KBHE-TV

9
Sioux Falls KCSD-TV

23
Vermillion KUSD-TV

2

Tennessee

City/Area Station Channel Number
Chattanooga WTCI

45
Cookeville WCTE

22
Knoxville WKOP-TV

15
Sneedville (Tri-Cities, Tennessee/Virginia) WETP-TV

2
Lexington WLJT-DT

11
Memphis WKNO

10
Nashville WNPT

8

Texas

City/Area Station Channel Number
Amarillo KACV-TV

2
Austin KLRU

18
College Station (Waco) KAMU-TV

12
Corpus Christi KEDT

16
Dallas (Fort Worth) KERA-TV

13
El Paso KCOS

13
Houston KUHT

8
La Feria (Rio Grande Valley) KCWT-CD

21.4
Lubbock KTTZ-TV

5
Midland-Odessa KPBT-TV

36
San Antonio KLRN

9

Utah

City/Area Station Channel Number
Richfield KUES

19
Salt Lake City KUED

7
St. George KUEW

18

Vermont

City/Area Station Channel Number
Burlington WETK

33
Rutland WVER

28
St. Johnsbury WVTB

20
Windsor WVTA

41

Virginia

City/Area Station Channel Number
Norfolk WHRO-TV

15
Roanoke WBRA-TV

15
Richmond WCVE-TV

23
Charlottesville WHTJ

41
Staunton (Harrisonburg) WVPT

51.1
Richmond WCVW

57
New Market WVPY

51.2

Washington

City/Area Station Channel Number
Pullman KWSU-TV

10
Richland KTNW

31
Seattle KCTS-TV

9
Yakima KYVE

47
Spokane KSPS-TV

7
Tacoma KBTC-TV

28
Centralia KCKA

15

West Virginia

City/Area Station Channel Number
Grandview (Bluefield-Beckley) WSWP-TV

9
Huntington WVPB-TV

33
Morgantown WNPB-TV

24

Wisconsin

City/Area Station Channel Number
Milwaukee WMVS

10
Milwaukee WMVT

36
Green Bay (Appleton/Northeast Wisconsin) WPNE-TV

38
La Crosse WHLA-TV

31
Madison WHA-TV

21
Menomonie (Eau Claire) WHWC-TV

28
Park Falls WLEF-TV

36
Wausau WHRM-TV

20

Wyoming

City/Area Station Channel Number
Casper KPTW

6
Lander (Riverton) KCWC-DT

4
Laramie (Cheyenne) KWYP-DT

8

WATCH PBS & OTHER LIVE TV WITH DIRECTV

Now that the struggle of finding your local PBS affiliate station is gone, you can focus on watching your favorite content with a top-tier Live TV and sports provider, DIRECTV.

You can start enjoying your favorite TV shows and sports live on PBS and more than 100+ additional channels with the CHOICE™ Package or above.

Local stations may not be available in some areas. To see if you’re affected, visit TV promise.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Now you can sign up for DIRECTV with or without a satellite.

Shop packages

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PBS?

PBS, The Public Broadcasting Service, is an American public broadcaster and non-commercial, free-to-air television network.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."

Share

Most Popular

Music

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ – Everything We Know about Taylor Swift’s new album

read more
TV

Top 10 Best Drama TV Shows to Watch Right Now

read more
TV

Upcoming Sporting Events to Stream in 4K

read more
Music

The Ultimate Guide to 2024 Summer Music Festivals

read more
Sports

2024 MLB TV Schedules, News & How to Watch

read more
Promo

More Like This

The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch in June
TV

The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch in June

Top 10 Best Reality TV Shows Everyone Can Enjoy
TV

Top 10 Best Reality TV Shows Everyone Can Enjoy

20 Most Binge-Worthy TV Shows to Watch Right Now
TV

20 Most Binge-Worthy TV Shows to Watch Right Now

Top 10 Best Drama TV Shows to Watch Right Now
TV

Top 10 Best Drama TV Shows to Watch Right Now

The Top Thrilling Suspense Shows to Watch Right Now
TV

The Top Thrilling Suspense Shows to Watch Right Now