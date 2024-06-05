Find Your Local PBS Affiliate Channel Number on DIRECTV

Nationally broadcasted TV networks have millions of households around the country to reach with their content. Unfortunately, this isn’t possible to do from just one broadcast location, which is why these channels, like PBS, typically have different channel numbers depending on your location.

In this post you’ll find the specific channel number for your local PBS affiliate station depending on where you live, so you never have to worry about missing your favorite shows like Antiques Roadshow, This Old House or your next favorite documentary series on PBS.

Why Does PBS Have Different Channel Numbers?

PBS, being a nationwide TV broadcast network, does not have a single owned-and-operated station capable of reaching all 140+ million homes in the United States. That being said, the network collaborates with local affiliate stations across the country to extend its reach to viewers in various regions. As a result, local PBS station channel numbers may vary across different regions.

What Channel Is PBS on DIRECTV?

Find out what DIRECTV channel to tune into to watch all the great PBS content available today right here. The list below is organized alphabetically by state.

Alabama

City/Area Station Channel Number Birmingham WBIQ 10 Demopolis WIIQ 41 Dozier WDIQ 2 Florence WFIQ 36 Huntsville WHIQ 25 Louisville WGIQ 43 Mobile WEIQ 42 Montgomery WAIQ 26 Mount Cheaha WCIQ 7

Alaska

City/Area Station Channel Number Anchorage KAKM 7 Bethel KYUK-LD 15 Juneau KTOO-DT 3 Fairbanks KUAC-TV 9

Arizona

City/Area Station Channel Number Phoenix KAET 8 Tucson KUAT-TV 6

Arkansas

City/Area Station Channel Number Arkadelphia KETG 9 El Dorado KETZ 12 Fayetteville KAFT 13 Jonesboro KTEJ 19 Little Rock KETS 2 Mountain View KEMV 6

California

City/Area Station Channel Number Eureka KEET 13 Fresno KVPT 18 Huntington Beach (Los Angeles) KOCE-TV 50 Los Angeles KCET 28 Los Angeles KLCS 58 Redding (Chico) KIXE-TV 9 Sacramento KVIE 6 San Bernardino (Los Angeles) KVCR-DT 24 San Diego KPBS 15 Cotati KRCB 22 San Francisco KQED 9 Watsonville (Salinas-Monterey) KQET 25 San Jose KQEH 54

Connecticut

City/Area Station Channel Number Hartford WEDH 24 New Haven WEDY 65 Norwich WEDN 53 Stamford WEDW 49

Colorado

City/Area Station Channel Number Broomfield (Denver) KBDI-TV 12 Denver KRMA-TV 6 Durango KRMU 20 Grand Junction KRMJ 18 Pueblo (Colorado Springs) KTSC 8 Steamboat Springs KRMZ 24

Delaware

City/Area Station Channel Number Wilmington (Philadelphia, PA) WHYY-TV 12 Seaford WDPB 64

Washington D.C.

City/Area Station Channel Number Washington WETA-TV 26 Washington (ATSC 3.0) WHUT-TV 32

Florida

City/Area Station Channel Number Fort Myers (Naples) WGCU 30 Gainesville WUFT 5 Jacksonville WJCT 7 Miami WLRN-TV 17 Orlando WUCF-TV 24 Pensacola WSRE 23 Boynton Beach WXEL-TV 42 Miami WPBT 2 Tallahassee WFSU-TV 11 Panama City (satellite of WFSU) WFSG 56 Tampa WEDU 3 Tampa WEDQ 3.4

Georgia

City/Area Station Channel Number Atlanta WABE-TV 30 Athens (Atlanta) WGTV 8 Chatsworth WNGH-TV 18 Cochran (Macon) WMUM-TV 29 Columbus WJSP-TV 28 Dawson WACS-TV 25 Pelham (Albany) WABW-TV 14 Savannah WVAN-TV 9 Waycross WXGA-TV 8 Wrens (Augusta) WCES-TV 20

Hawaii

City/Area Station Channel Number Honolulu KHET 11 Wailuku KMEB 10

Iowa

City/Area Station Channel Number Council Bluffs (Omaha) KBIN-TV 32 Davenport (Quad Cities, Illinois/Iowa) KQIN 36 Des Moines KDIN-TV 11 Fort Dodge KTIN 21 Iowa City KIIN 12 Mason City KYIN 24 Red Oak KHIN 36 Sioux City KSIN-TV 27 Waterloo KRIN 32

Illinois

City/Area Station Channel Number Charleston WEIU-TV 51 Chicago WTTW 11 Moline (Quad Cities, Illinois/Iowa) WQPT 24 Peoria WTVP 47 Carbondale WSIU-TV 8 Olney WUSI-TV 16 Jacksonville WSEC 14 Macomb WMEC 22 Quincy WQEC 27 Urbana WILL-TV 12 Bloomington WTIU 30 Evansville WNIN 9 Fort Wayne WFWA 39 Gary WYIN 56 Indianapolis WFYI 20 Muncie WIPB 49 South Bend WNIT 34 Vincennes WVUT 22

Idaho

City/Area Station Channel Number Boise KAID 4 Coeur d’Alene KCDT 26 Moscow KUID 12 Pocatello KISU 10 Twin Falls KIPT 13

Kansas

City/Area Station Channel Number Colby KWKS 19 Dodge City KDCK 21 Hays KOOD 9 Lakin KSWK 3 Topeka KTWU 11 Wichita KPTS 8

Kentucky

City/Area Station Channel Number Bowling Green WKYU-TV 24 Ashland WKAS 25 Bowling Green WKGB-TV 53 Covington (Cincinnati, Ohio) WCVN-TV 54 Elizabethtown WKZT-TV 23 Hazard WKHA 35 Lexington WKLE 46 Louisville WKPC-TV 15 Louisville WKMJ-TV 68 Madisonville WKMA-TV 35 Morehead WKMR 38 Murray WKMU 21 Owensboro WKOH 31 Owenton WKON 52 Paducah WKPD 29 Pikeville WKPI-TV 22 Somerset WKSO-TV 29

Louisiana

City/Area Station Channel Number Alexandria KLPA-TV 25 Baton Rouge WLPB-TV 27 Lafayette KLPB-TV 24 Lake Charles KLTL-TV 18 Monroe KLTM-TV 13 Shreveport KLTS-TV 24 New Orleans WYES-TV 12

Maine

City/Area Station Channel Number Augusta WCBB 10 Biddeford (Portland) WMEA-TV 26 Calais WMED-TV 13 Orono (Bangor) WMEB-TV 12 Presque Isle WMEM-TV 10

Maryland

City/Area Station Channel Number Annapolis WMPT 22 Baltimore WMPB 67 Frederick WFPT 62 Hagerstown WWPB 31 Oakland WGPT 36 Salisbury WCPB 28

Massachusetts

City/Area Station Channel Number Boston WGBH-TV 2 Boston WGBX-TV 44 Springfield WGBY-TV 57

Michigan

City/Area Station Channel Number Bad Axe (Flint-Saginaw-Bay City) WDCQ-TV 19 Alpena WCML 6 Cadillac WCMV 27 Manistee WCMW 21 Mount Pleasant WCMU-TV 14 Detroit WTVS 56 East Lansing WKAR-TV 23 Marquette WNMU 13 Grand Rapids WGVU-TV 35 Kalamazoo WGVK 52

Minnesota

City/Area Station Channel Number Austin (Rochester) KSMQ-TV 15 Crookston (East Grand Forks/Grand Forks) KCGE-DT 16 Bemidji KAWE 9 Brainerd KAWB 22 Appleton KWCM-TV 10 Worthington KSMN 20 Saint Paul (Minneapolis) KTCA-TV 2 Saint Paul (Minneapolis) KTCI-TV 2.3 Duluth WDSE 8 Hibbing WRPT 31

Mississippi

City/Area Station Channel Number Biloxi WMAH-TV 19 Booneville WMAE-TV 12 Bude WMAU-TV 17 Greenwood WMAO-TV 23 Jackson WMPN-TV 29 Meridian WMAW-TV 14 Mississippi State WMAB-TV 2 Oxford WMAV-TV 18

Missouri

City/Area Station Channel Number Kansas City KCPT 19 Joplin KOZJ 26 Springfield KOZK 21 St. Louis KETC 9 Sedalia (Columbia) KMOS-TV 6

Montana

City/Area Station Channel Number Billings KBGS-TV 16 Bozeman KUSM 9 Great Falls KUGF-TV 21 Helena KUHM-TV 10 Kalispell KUKL-TV 46 Missoula KUFM-TV 11

Nebraska

City/Area Station Channel Number Alliance KTNE-TV 13 Bassett KMNE-TV 7 Hastings KHNE-TV 29 Lexington KLNE-TV 3 Lincoln KUON-TV 12 Merriman KRNE-TV 12 Norfolk KXNE-TV 19 North Platte KPNE-TV 9 Omaha KYNE-TV 26

Nevada

City/Area Station Channel Number Las Vegas KLVX 10 Reno KNPB 5

New Hampshire

City/Area Station Channel Number Durham WENH-TV 11 Keene WEKW-TV 11 Littleton WLED-TV 11

New Jersey

City/Area Station Channel Number Newark (New York City) WNET 13 Camden WNJS 23 Montclair WNJN 50 New Brunswick WNJB 58 Trenton WNJT 52

New Mexico

City/Area Station Channel Number Albuquerque KNME-TV 5 Santa Fe KNMD-TV 5 Las Cruces KRWG-TV 22 Portales KENW 3

New York

City/Area Station Channel Number Binghamton WSKG-TV 46 Corning (Elmira) WSKA 30 Buffalo WNED-TV 17 Garden City (Long Island) WLIW 21 New York, New York WNET 13 Plattsburgh WCFE-TV 57 Rochester WXXI-TV 21 Schenectady (Albany) WMHT 17 Syracuse (Central New York) WCNY-TV 24 Watertown WPBS-TV 16 Norwood WNPI-DT 18

North Carolina

City/Area Station Channel Number Charlotte WTVI 42 Asheville WUNF-TV 33 Canton WUNW 27 Chapel Hill (Raleigh-Durham) WUNC-TV 4 Concord (Charlotte) WUNG-TV 58 Edenton WUND-TV 2 Greenville WUNK-TV 25 Jacksonville WUNM-TV 19 Linville WUNE-TV 17 Lumberton WUNU 31 Roanoke Rapids WUNP-TV 36 Wilmington WUNJ-TV 39 Winston-Salem WUNL-TV 26

North Dakota

City/Area Station Channel Number Bismarck KBME-TV 3 Devils Lake KMDE 25 Dickinson KDSE 9 Ellendale KJRE 19 Fargo KFME 13 Grand Forks KGFE 2 Minot KSRE 6 Williston KWSE 4

Ohio

City/Area Station Channel Number Athens WOUB-TV 20 Cambridge WOUC-TV 44 Bowling Green WBGU-TV 27 Cincinnati WCET 48 Cleveland WVIZ 25 Columbus WOSU 34 Akron WEAO 49 Youngstown WNEO 45 Dayton WPTD 16 Oxford WPTO 14 Toledo WGTE-TV 30

Oklahoma

City/Area Station Channel Number Cheyenne KWET 12 Eufaula KOET 3 Oklahoma City KETA-TV 13 Tulsa KOED-TV 11

Oregon

City/Area Station Channel Number Bend KOAB-TV 3 Corvallis KOAC-TV 7 Eugene KEPB-TV 28 La Grande KTVR 13 Portland KOPB-TV 10 Klamath Falls KFTS 22 Medford KSYS 8

Pennsylvania

City/Area Station Channel Number Allentown WLVT-TV 39 Clearfield (Altoona-Johnstown) WPSU-TV 3 Erie WQLN 54 Harrisburg WITF-TV 33 Philadelphia WPPT 35 Pittsburgh WQED 13 Scranton WVIA-TV 44

Rhode Island

City/Area Station Channel Number Providence WSBE-TV 36

South Carolina

City/Area Station Channel Number Allendale (Augusta, Georgia) WEBA-TV 14 Beaufort WJWJ-TV 16 Charleston WITV 7 Columbia WRLK-TV 35 Conway WHMC-TV 23 Florence WJPM-TV 33 Greenville WNTV 29 Greenwood WNEH 38 Rock Hill (Charlotte, North Carolina) WNSC-TV 30 Spartanburg WRET-TV 49 Sumter WRJA-TV 27

South Dakota

City/Area Station Channel Number Aberdeen KDSD-TV 16 Brookings KESD-TV 8 Eagle Butte KPSD-TV 13 Lowry KQSD-TV 11 Martin KZSD-TV 8 Pierre KTSD-TV 10 Rapid City KBHE-TV 9 Sioux Falls KCSD-TV 23 Vermillion KUSD-TV 2

Tennessee

City/Area Station Channel Number Chattanooga WTCI 45 Cookeville WCTE 22 Knoxville WKOP-TV 15 Sneedville (Tri-Cities, Tennessee/Virginia) WETP-TV 2 Lexington WLJT-DT 11 Memphis WKNO 10 Nashville WNPT 8

Texas

City/Area Station Channel Number Amarillo KACV-TV 2 Austin KLRU 18 College Station (Waco) KAMU-TV 12 Corpus Christi KEDT 16 Dallas (Fort Worth) KERA-TV 13 El Paso KCOS 13 Houston KUHT 8 La Feria (Rio Grande Valley) KCWT-CD 21.4 Lubbock KTTZ-TV 5 Midland-Odessa KPBT-TV 36 San Antonio KLRN 9

Utah

City/Area Station Channel Number Richfield KUES 19 Salt Lake City KUED 7 St. George KUEW 18

Vermont

City/Area Station Channel Number Burlington WETK 33 Rutland WVER 28 St. Johnsbury WVTB 20 Windsor WVTA 41

Virginia

City/Area Station Channel Number Norfolk WHRO-TV 15 Roanoke WBRA-TV 15 Richmond WCVE-TV 23 Charlottesville WHTJ 41 Staunton (Harrisonburg) WVPT 51.1 Richmond WCVW 57 New Market WVPY 51.2

Washington

City/Area Station Channel Number Pullman KWSU-TV 10 Richland KTNW 31 Seattle KCTS-TV 9 Yakima KYVE 47 Spokane KSPS-TV 7 Tacoma KBTC-TV 28 Centralia KCKA 15

West Virginia

City/Area Station Channel Number Grandview (Bluefield-Beckley) WSWP-TV 9 Huntington WVPB-TV 33 Morgantown WNPB-TV 24

Wisconsin

City/Area Station Channel Number Milwaukee WMVS 10 Milwaukee WMVT 36 Green Bay (Appleton/Northeast Wisconsin) WPNE-TV 38 La Crosse WHLA-TV 31 Madison WHA-TV 21 Menomonie (Eau Claire) WHWC-TV 28 Park Falls WLEF-TV 36 Wausau WHRM-TV 20

Wyoming

City/Area Station Channel Number Casper KPTW 6 Lander (Riverton) KCWC-DT 4 Laramie (Cheyenne) KWYP-DT 8

WATCH PBS & OTHER LIVE TV WITH DIRECTV

Now that the struggle of finding your local PBS affiliate station is gone, you can focus on watching your favorite content with a top-tier Live TV and sports provider, DIRECTV.

You can start enjoying your favorite TV shows and sports live on PBS and more than 100+ additional channels with the CHOICE™ Package or above.

Local stations may not be available in some areas. To see if you’re affected, visit TV promise.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Now you can sign up for DIRECTV with or without a satellite.

Frequently Asked Questions What is PBS? PBS, The Public Broadcasting Service, is an American public broadcaster and non-commercial, free-to-air television network.

