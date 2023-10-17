Iconic and Inspirational Movies with Soundtracks to Match

If your life were a movie what would the soundtrack be like? What would your theme song be? Some movies stand out for their iconic and inspirational soundtracks with theme songs that long outlive the film. Here’s a few movies available on DIRECTV with epic soundtracks not to be missed, you’re guaranteed to be walking away from these feeling like the main character in your own movie, ready to face the world.

‘Rocky III’

Sylvester Stallone isn’t the first person that might come to mind as a pop music icon but his contribution can’t be denied as the creator of the scene where Rocky runs up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the inspirational theme “Gonna Fly Now” composed by Bill Conti with lyrics by Carol Connors and Ayn Robbins, and performed by DeEtta and Nelson Pigford. Then Rocky III came just as hard with Eye of the Tiger by Survivor guitarist Frankie Sullivan and keyboardist Jim Peternik. Instantly recognizable with its power chords that jam out the intro, this song reflects the incredible resilience and determination of Rocky’s personal struggles and triumphant ascent. Survivor derived lyrics, including the title, from dialogue in the film, and added chord changes to match the punches in the film’s boxing scenes. This attention to detail garnered “Eye of the Tiger” the Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal and a nomination for Song of the Year as well as an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. Turn on Rocky III and we guarantee you won’t be able to get Eye of the Tiger out of your head. Watch Rocky III on DIRECTV.

‘Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring’

A true masterpiece of filmmaking, Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings Trilogy is world renowned as one of the most successful fantasy series ever produced. There’s really nothing to fault in this trilogy, we’re talking ideal casting, scripts that encapsulate Tolkien’s epic storytelling perfectly, impeccable production design with next level special effects and of course, the soundtrack composed, orchestrated and conducted by Howard Shore, performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, the London Voices, London Oratory School Schola choir and multiple other featured musicians and vocal soloists. With complex scores touting themes that wind in and out of the story encouraging emotion and motifs, we are swept up in the journey, danger, friendships and rivalries. So was everyone who voted for the soundtrack to win the Academy Award for Best Original Score, the Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack Album and the World Soundtrack Award for Best Original Soundtrack. Get lost in the magic of Middle Earth, this movie is sure to strike a chord with you. Watch Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring on DIRECTV.

‘Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn Of Justice’

Iconic heroes Batman and Superman return in this epic showdown sequel to wow fans with ground shaking action sequences, special effects and tense drama. The icing on the cake is also the return of composers Hans Zimmer and Junkie XL, who bring a continuation of an incredible musical world first established in Man Of Steel. In Dawn Of Justice, Zimmer and Junkie XL explore old and new themes, winding in hero motifs and theme songs into our characters’ journey in a way that has you on the edge of your seat for the entire action packed film. Watch Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice on DIRECTV.

But can hearing the songs of superheroes inspire you to be one? Professional basketball player Jaden Ivey talks about how he uses superhero soundtracks like BATMAN VS. SUPERMAN to get his mind right before a game.