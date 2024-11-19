Women’s sports have been ascendant in the United States recently, thanks in no small part to teams like the National Women’s Soccer Team putting up the most successful record in the Women’s World Cup of all time and superstars like the WNBA’s Caitlin Clark drawing massive interest in their sports and leagues.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Women’s hockey is also seeing a rise in popularity as more fans across the US and Canada experience the thrill of the game and the talent and determination of the women on the ice through the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL).

Whether you’ve been a fan or are looking to get into the sport, DIRECTV has got you covered, Here’s our daily guide to watching PWHL games on TV today and every day throughout the season.

Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Games on Today

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

No PWHL games on today.

Where to Watch PWHL Games

The US broadcast schedule for the PWHL has not yet been released, but it’s expected to be finalized by the season openers on November 30, 2024.

In Canada, catch PWHL games on:

The Sports Network (TSN)

RDS (French language sports channel)

CBC

Amazon Prime Video

Don’t have DIRECTV? It’s easy to sign up and stream today! Plus, access your favorite streaming apps all within your DIRECTV experience.

You can watch PWHL hockey all season long on DIRECTV!

Frequently Asked Questions When did the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) start? The PWHL's inaugural season was in 2023. How many teams are there in the PWHL? There are currently six teams in the PWHL: The Boston Fleet, the Minnesota Frost, the Montreal Victoire, the New York Sirens, the Ottawa Charge and the Toronto Sceptres. Who won the first-ever PWHL championship? The Minnesota Frost won the first PWHL championship.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.