When it comes to setting the mood for spooky season, nothing beats a great Halloween song. From eerie instrumentals to sing-along favorites, the best Halloween playlists are packed with tracks that have become as iconic as the Halloween movies they come from. Whether you’re hunting for classic Halloween songs, Halloween songs for kids, or even a few creepy Halloween songs that belong on every costume party playlist, this DIRECTV Halloween Movie playlist has you covered.

From John Carpenter’s chilling Halloween theme song to Hocus Pocus’ bewitching “I Put a Spell on You,” these top Halloween songs prove that a great soundtrack can make any scary movie unforgettable. So grab your headphones and groove to some of the best Halloween songs from popular spooky movies.

Films are linked below, but if you need more Halloween movie suggestions, check out our lists of family-friendly and seriously spooky movies!

All About Our Halloween Music Playlist

Here’s a little more detail about each song on our list:

“Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers, from ‘Monster Mash: The Movie’

This campy, graveyard-boogie anthem sets the tone for Monster Mash: The Movie, turning a spooky scene into a tongue-in-cheek monster party.

“Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr., from ‘Ghostbusters‘

Instantly recognizable from Ghostbusters, this upbeat theme became the movie’s calling card, capturing its perfect mix of paranormal chaos and ’80s charm.

“The Addams Family” by Vic Mizzy, from ‘The Addams Family‘

With its finger snaps and macabre wit, this theme defines The Addams Family’s kooky, gothic spirit from the very first frame.

“Time Warp” by Richard O’Brien and Patricia Quinn, from ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show‘

A cult classic moment in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, this musical number breaks the fourth wall and invites the audience into the movie’s chaotic funhouse world.

“Magic Dance” by David Bowie, from ‘Labyrinth‘

This delightfully eccentric number sees Bowie’s Goblin King leading a room full of creatures in a whimsical sing-along, perfectly capturing the movie’s surreal blend of fantasy, humor, and ‘80s pop magic.

“This is Halloween” by The Citizens of Halloween, from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas‘

Opening The Nightmare Before Christmas, this hauntingly joyful tune introduces viewers to Halloween Town’s spooky yet lovable residents.

“I Put a Spell on You” by Bette Midler, from ‘Hocus Pocus‘

Performed in the movie by Bette Midler, this version turns a mischievous hex into a show-stopping musical moment, amidst an unforgettable party scene.

“Remains of the Day” by Danny Elfman, from ‘Corpse Bride‘

In Corpse Bride, this jazzy, skeletal ballad tells Victor the tragic tale of Emily’s past—equal parts heartbreak and humor.

“Pet Sematary” by Ramones, from ‘Pet Sematary‘

Written specifically for Pet Sematary, this punk-rock track plays over the credits, amplifying the film’s dark energy with rebellious flair.

“I Lied to You” by Miles Caton, from ‘Sinners‘

In Sinners, this mesmerizing musical moment sees time fold in on itself, and genres harmonize, to great effect—both musically and cinematically.

“Halloween Theme – Main Title” by John Carpenter, from ‘Halloween‘

A score that has become synonymous with the Halloween franchise and the Halloween season, this song is sure to send chills down your spine!

“Main Title (The Shining)” by Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind, from ‘The Shining‘

This instantly recognizable and foreboding orchestral theme ushers viewers into The Shining’s world of isolation and madness before a single word is spoken.

