It’s always fun to see who’s claiming the top spot(s) on the Spotify podcast charts. It’s an ever-changing list marked by variety and quality, and is currently being dominated by a mix of mainstays and new kids.

Spotify’s Top 10 Podcasts

The list of best podcasts always fluctuates, which is half the fun! Check out the latest selection of most-listened-to podcasts on Spotify:

1. ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’

Joe Rogan’s long-form conversation podcast remains a global juggernaut. With guests ranging from comedians and scientists to politicians and cultural icons, the show thrives on its free-flowing, often unpredictable discussions. Its mix of humor, curiosity and controversy keeps it firmly at the top of the charts.

2. ‘Good Hang with Amy Poehler’

Amy Poehler’s Good Hang lives up to its name, delivering the kind of warm, funny and smart conversations that feel like catching up with an old friend. Partnering with The Ringer, Poehler blends sharp cultural insights with her comedic sensibilities, drawing out relaxed, genuine moments from her guests. It’s a podcast that entertains while still offering thoughtful commentary on creativity, life and the things that keep us laughing through it all.

3. ‘This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von’

Theo Von’s This Past Weekend is part comedy, part therapy session and all heart. Known for his unique storytelling and eccentric humor, Von creates a space where guests open up about their struggles, successes and strangest stories. The result is a show that’s equally capable of delivering laugh-out-loud moments and unexpectedly moving reflections, making it a standout in the crowded comedy podcast landscape.

4. ‘The Daily’

The New York Times’ The Daily has become essential listening for anyone who wants to understand the news without feeling overwhelmed by it. Hosted by Michael Barbaro, Rachel Abrams and Natalie Kitroeff, the show takes one or two of the biggest stories of the day and unpacks them with clarity, nuance and strong storytelling. In just twenty minutes, listeners walk away feeling informed and connected to the issues shaping the world.

5. ‘Crime, Conspiracy, Cults and Murder’

KallMeKris (the social media handle of Kristina Lee Halliwell Collins) brings her sharpness and wit to the true-crime podcast world with Crime, Conspiracy, Cults and Murder. While the subject matter can be dark (spanning notorious murders, chilling cults and wild conspiracy theories), the storytelling style keeps it engaging and easy to follow. Her mix of eerie cases and approachable narration has built a dedicated following, proving there’s always room for a fresh voice in the true-crime arena.

6. ‘Crime Junkie’

Crime Junkie is a true-crime mainstay for a reason. Hosts Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat have built a loyal audience with their no-nonsense storytelling style and commitment to thorough research. Each week they tackle a new case, from unsolved mysteries to high-profile crimes, presenting the details in a way that feels gripping yet accessible. For many listeners, it’s become a ritual to tune in and feel like they’re part of the conversation with two trusted friends.

7. ‘The Tucker Carlson Show’

The Tucker Carlson Show continues to climb the charts with its mix of interviews, political commentary and hot-button cultural takes. Carlson has a knack for producing polarizing conversations that get people talking, which is a cornerstone of the show’s success. It appeals to listeners looking for unapologetic opinion, making it one of the most talked-about political podcasts out there.

8. ‘Up First from NPR’

If your mornings are busy but you still want to stay in the loop, NPR’s Up First is the perfect solution. Each episode delivers the day’s top stories in around fifteen minutes, with the polished reporting and storytelling NPR is known for. It’s quick, clear and gives listeners just enough context to understand what’s happening in the world before diving into their day. For many, it’s become as essential as their first cup of coffee.

9. ‘Unseen’

Unseen takes a stripped-down approach to true crime, letting the facts of each case speak for themselves. Presented through calm, monotone narration and layered with atmospheric sound, the podcast relies on 911 calls, interview clips, and chronological reporting to piece together the story. For die-hard true crime fans, its no-frills style makes it especially compelling, offering a clear and steady look into the darkest corners of real-life cases.

10. ‘The Journal.’

Produced by The Wall Street Journal, The Journal. offers a deep dive into the biggest stories in business, finance and power. But this isn’t just for Wall Street insiders; the show presents its reporting in a way that’s engaging and easy to follow, connecting complex global events to the everyday listener. With sharp analysis and narrative flair, it has become a must-listen for anyone who wants to understand not just what’s happening in the world, but why.

DIRECTV’s Podcast: ‘Inside Business with DIRECTV’

Inside Business with DIRECTV, a podcast that explores how commercial TV strategies are evolving across various industries, including hospitality, aviation and retail. Hosted by Jon Greer, each concise episode features conversations with executives and partners who are enhancing customer experiences through live content and innovative technology. The podcast aims to keep listeners informed about the latest trends and strategies in B2B media, making it a valuable resource for anyone interested in how entertainment impacts modern business.

