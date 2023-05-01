Sports, shows and series usher us through April in the most exciting way possible. Explore new shows, dig into playoffs season and so much more this month.

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs – ABC/ESPN/TBS/TNT – Check Your Guide

The NHL regular season has come to an end, which means it’s Stanley Cup Playoff time. The long playoff season begins on Monday. Did your favorite team make the cut? Explore schedules and more and get ready for puck drop.

2023 NBA Playoffs – ABC/ESPN/NBA TV/TNT – Check Your Guide

The NBA Playoffs tip-off soon and will give us the best court to court action we’ve been waiting all season for. Find when your team plays and more before the games begin.

‘Yellowjackets’ – SHOWTIME® – Sundays 9/8c

Our favorite high school girls’ soccer team continues to deal with their trauma and demons after surviving a horrific ordeal that they just haven’t come to terms with yet. See what happens next on Yellowjackets Sundays on SHOWTIME®.

Get in the know with Five Things to Expect from Yellowjackets Season 2.

‘Barry’ – HBO® – Sundays – 10 ET/PT

Is Barry ready for the role of his lifetime? We follow the beloved actor down that rabbit hold on the latest season of Barry, Sundays on HBO®.

‘90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ – TLC – Mondays 8 ET/PT

Hot locales and even hotter romances are the main draw of steamy 90 Day Fiancé show featuring new couples, familiar faces and the kind of drama you can only find in paradise. Tune in to 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Mondays on TLC.

‘Blindspotting’ – STARZ® – Fridays 9 ET/PT

Rambunctious and unexpected comedy, Blindspotting returns for its second season following as Ashley continues to navigate her chaotic Oakland life as an involved mom while her husband is incarcerated. Follow along Fridays on STARZ®.

‘FX’s Dear Mama’ – FX – April 21

In this poetic series we explore Tupac Shakur’s journey through life and society through his music and poetry as well as through the messages and words of his powerful mother, Afeni. Watch Dear Mama April 21 on FX.

‘FROM’ – MGM+™ – April 23

How far are the residents in town willing to go to find out the truth of their nightmarish home? As a busload of newcomers arrive, we discover new threats and fears. Get the chills with FROM starting April 23 on MGM+.

2023 NFL Draft – ABC/ESPN/NFL Network – April 27-29

It’s time to get our head in the game again, as the most eligible players start getting picked up by NFL franchises across the country. This year’s event in Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. Tune in to see if your favorite prospects get picked up.

‘White House Plumbers’ – HBO® – May 1

We get another angle into Watergate with White House Plumbers, through the story of E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux) and the accidental collapse of Nixon’s presidency. Watch White House Plumbers starting on May 1 on HBO®.

