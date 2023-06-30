The Open Championship, also known as the British Open or The Open, will take place at The Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England on July 16 through July 23, 2023. To ensure a crystal-clear view of every putt, drive and slice, DIRECTV will continue its high-definition and 4K coverage with The Open alongside additional features, mosaics and featured holes.

The 2023 edition of the Open Championship marks the 151st anniversary of the fourth and final major golf tournament of the year. Preceded by the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship and U.S. Open, the 2023 British Open players are competing for the traditional trophy, the Claret Jug as well as a large purse (2022’s prize was $14 million).

Like in past year’s DIRECTV will offer enhanced coverage of the The Open Championship through 4K HDR coverage, a featured mix of holes and additional interactive experiences. Coverage will broadcast on NBC Sports, Golf Channel and Peacock to ensure a sweeping view of the event.

As the industry leader in 4K and enhanced sports content, DIRECTV recently delivered mosaic coverage of both the men’s and women’s U.S. Open as well as Wimbledon tennis tournament alongside additional interactive features.

Watching these top 5 sporting events in 4K will make you feel like you’re there.

HOW TO WATCH THE BRITISH OPEN

On DIRECTV, British Open 4K coverage can be viewed on channel 105. A 4-cell mix on channel 901 will include broadcast of the event (simulcast from USA Network or NBC), Featured Holes 11, 12, and 13, Featured Marquee Groups, and an interactive experience that includes Leaderboard, Scorecards, Groupings & Tee Times and Player Bios.

Ch. 901: 4-cell Mix

Ch. 902: Broadcast (USA Network, NBC)

Ch. 903: Featured Holes (11, 12, 13)

Ch. 904: Marquee Group 1

Ch. 905: Marquee Group 2

Get DIRECTV to make sure you can watch The Open Championship in all its glory as well as countless other sports events.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."