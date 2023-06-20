One month from now, 32 women’s national teams will take the FIFA Women’s World Cup stage. The ninth iteration, this year’s tournament is historical for many reasons, and we here are thrilled to be your Women’s World Cup experts!

We’ve got the information you need to know leading up to the event, during and after, so make sure to check back into DIRECTV’s Insider blog for all things soccer – or football, if you prefer. Here we’ll share the 2023 tournament schedule and answer some of the most commonly asked questions about the upcoming competition.

Read on to learn more and find out how to watch all the games this summer with your DIRECTV STREAM subscription.

WHEN IS THE WOMEN’S WORLD CUP?

The tournament will begin on July 20, 2023. It will last a month, ending on August 20.

WHERE WILL THE MATCHES TAKE PLACE?

The month-long tournament takes place in Australia and New Zealand. Viewers will see history be made, as this is the first time a Women’s World Cup has been hosted by joint countries. Not only that, but it’s also the first tournament to take place in the Southern Hemisphere.

Games will be dispersed throughout the two countries, with nine host cities, five in Australia and four in New Zealand:

Adelaide (AU)

Brisbane (AU)

Melbourne (AU)

Perth (AU)

Sydney (AU)

Auckland (NZ)

Dunedin (NZ)

Hamilton (NZ)

Wellington (NZ)

HOW MANY TEAMS ARE COMPETING IN THIS YEAR’S WOMEN’S WORLD CUP?

As we mentioned above, this year’s tournament is notable for many reasons, one of them being the number of teams taking the field. While the men’s tournament has typically had 32 teams in the lineup – and will actually expand to 48 in 2026 – this is new for the women’s league.

Since the inaugural event in 1991, there has been a slow and somewhat steady increase in the number of teams permitted to play in the women’s event. Starting with 12 teams in 1991, it wasn’t until 2015 that the number jumped to 24 teams.

2023 will be the first year the women’s tournament allows for 32 teams, allowing for more female players to attend and more countries to take pride in their teams. As women continue pushing for equity in a male-dominated field, this is certainly a win.

HOW IS THE GROUP STAGE ORGANIZED?

The tournament begins with the Group Stage where teams are divided into eight groups. The top two teams from each group will continue on to the knockout round.

Check out our overview of the Women’s World Cup 2023 Groups and the teams each.

WHAT GROUP IS THE U.S. WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM IN AND WHEN DO THEY PLAY?

The Americans are in Group E and will compete against Vietnam, The Netherlands and Portugal. The USWNT schedule for the group round will take place over the first two weeks of the tournament in two cities:

U.S. vs. Vietnam in Auckland: July 22 @ 1 p.m. (9 p.m. ET)

U.S. vs. The Netherlands in Wellington: July 27 @ 1 p.m. (9 p.m. ET)

U.S. vs. Portugal in Auckland: August 1 @ 7 p.m. (3 a.m. ET)

WHO IS BROADCASTING THE MATCHES?

According to FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino, this year’s tournament is not one you want to miss. And based on ticket sales (on track to become the most widely attended Women’s World Cup) and the growing demand for women’s sports, fans agree with him. He said:

“The future is women – and thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest FIFA Women’s World Cup ever… The momentum is building in the host countries and across the globe, and I look forward to seeing you there to witness the stars of women’s football shine on the world stage.”

Fans in the U.S. will be able to watch every game included in the Women’s World Cup schedule. The games will be broadcasted via FOX and affiliated FOX Sports channels. Of the 64 games, 29 will be streamed via FOX’s broadcast network. The remaining 35 will be streamed on FOX Sports One (FS1).

For Spanish-speaking households, the games will also be covered on Telemundo Deportes.

As the executive producer of World Cup coverage, David Neal, explained:

“Since 2015, FOX Sports has been America’s home for the most memorable moments in women’s soccer and this edition of the world’s greatest sporting event promises to deliver amazing storylines,” such as, “the United States Women’s National Team challenging for a third-straight World Cup victory against the biggest field in tournament history.”

HOW TO WATCH THE GAMES WITH DIRECTV?

You can watch all the games live on FOX’s broadcast network or FS1 with DIRECTV STREAM.

In addition to the live coverage, you can also watch related broadcasts about the tournament including:

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live

FIFA Women’s World Cup Today

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight

NOW IS THE TIME TO GET DIRECTV

As a best-in-class leader of sports coverage, DIRECTV has got you covered for the World Cup and beyond. With four packages to choose from – customized for the content you want – you’ll never miss a goal again.

WORLD CUP 2023 SCHEDULE

Here we will lay out the Women’s World Cup schedule so you know exactly when your favorite teams are playing and how to watch. The below schedule will update closer to game time. In the meantime, peruse the full schedule here.

Get DIRECTV STREAM to make sure you can watch your favorite team’s matches in real time.

