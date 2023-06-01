Get ready for an exciting lineup of shows that keep you entertained all month long. From heartwarming dramas to thrilling adventures and hilarious comedies, there’s something for everyone. Join us as we dive into the world of captivating storytelling, exploring themes of love, friendship, self-discovery and the resilience of the human spirit.

‘Guy’s All American Road Trip’ – Food Network – June 2

Join the Fieris as they hit the road in their RV, accompanied by a lively group of family and friends. Get ready for an epic adventure as they journey from Northern California through Oregon and up into Washington. Expect thrilling competitions, big adventures, and unforgettable feasts along the way. Watch Guy’s All American Road Trip on DIRECTV..

‘The Idol’ – Max – June 4

Witness Jocelyn’s triumphant comeback as she aims to reclaim her title as America’s greatest and sexiest pop star. With her passions reignited by nightclub impresario Tedros and a troubled past, she faces a choice between soaring to glorious new heights or delving into the depths of her soul. Watch The Idol on DIRECTV..

‘The Lazarus Project’ – TNT – June 4

Discover the covert world of a top-secret organization with the incredible ability to turn back time and prevent mass extinction events. Prepare for mind-bending twists and thrilling escapades as they race against the clock to save humanity. Watch The Lazarus Project on DIRECTV.

‘American Ninja Warrior’ – NBC – June 5

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled competition as contestants push themselves to the limits. Watch them run, jump, crawl, climb, hang, and swing through insane obstacles in their quest to become the next American Ninja champion. Watch American Ninja Warrior on DIRECTV.

‘Cruel Summer’ – Freeform – June 5

Enter a small Texas town where the disappearance of popular teen Kate sets off a series of events. Witness the transformation of sweet, awkward outsider Jeanette into the town’s most popular girl, only to become the most despised person in America by 1995. Brace yourself for a gripping and complex tale of mystery and intrigue. Watch Cruel Summer on DIRECTV.

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ – FXX – June 7

Join the hilarious misadventures of Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Frank, and Dee, the self-centered owners of Paddy’s Pub. With their unique blend of scheming, conspiring, and reveling in misery, they take underachievement to new levels. From gaming the welfare system to faking funerals, this irreverent comedy will have you laughing out loud. Watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on DIRECTV.

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ – Bravo – June 7

Tamra Judge makes her triumphant return to the franchise, ready to shake things up alongside veteran Housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson. Prepare for drama, glamour, and plenty of juicy moments as new housewife Jennifer Pedranti enters the picture through friend Tamra. Watch The Real Housewives of Orange Country on DIRECTV.

‘Based on a True Story’ – Peacock – June 8

Get ready for a wild ride as a realtor, a former tennis star, and a plumber capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime. Follow their captivating journey as they navigate the world of suspense and intrigue, spinning tales that captivate the nation. Get Peacock Premium at a discount with DIRECTV.

‘Superfan’ – CBS – June 9

Experience the ultimate combination of a game show and a music spectacle, where winners not only claim social media bragging rights but also a grand music-based prize package presented by their favorite artist. Brace yourself for a thrilling competition filled with incredible performances and high stakes.

‘Why the Heck Did I Buy This House’ – HGTV – June 13

Watch as designer and renovator Kim Wolfe comes to the rescue of homeowners plagued by buyer’s remorse. With her expert skills, this former Survivor winner and mother of three reinvents lifeless spaces, helping homeowners finally fall in love with their homes again. Watch Why the Heck Did I Buy This House on DIRECTV.

‘The Wonder Years’ – ABC – June 14

Explore the social and family life of a young boy growing up in a typical African American family in Montgomery, Alabama, during the late 1960s. Follow his journey from the ages of 12 through 17, capturing the essence of an era and celebrating the joys and challenges of adolescence in this reprise of a sitcom classic. Watch The Wonder Years on DIRECTV.

‘Temptation Island’ – USA Network – June 14

Find yourself on Temptation Island, where four couples at a crossroads try the single life to determine if they should stay together. Prepare for an emotional rollercoaster as relationships are tested and difficult choices are made in this captivating reality series. Watch Temptation Island on DIRECTV.

‘Project Runway All Stars’ – Bravo – June 15

Prepare for a fierce competition as past designers return for another chance to claim the coveted title of Project Runway winner. Expect innovative designs, daring creativity, and a rush of adrenaline as they battle it out on the runway. Watch Project Runway All Stars on DIRECTV.

’60 Days In’ – A&E – June 15

Follow the brave undercover participants as they enter North Carolina’s Pitt County Detention Center on a mission to evoke change. With recent drug overdoses and key staff retiring, Sheriff Dance seeks to ensure the safety of inmates and staff. Brace yourself for a gripping exploration of the reality behind bars. Watch 60 Days In on DIRECTV.

‘Outlander’ – STARZ – June 16

Step into the captivating world of Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse who mysteriously travels back in time from World War II to Scotland in 1743. Watch as she encounters a dashing Highland warrior and becomes entangled in an epic rebellion, weaving romance, adventure, and historical intrigue. Watch Outlander on DIRECTV.

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ – Max – June 18

From the mind of Danny McBride (HBO’s Vice Principals) comes this critically acclaimed comedy, delving into the lives of a world-famous televangelist family. Explore their long-standing tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. As the Gemstone siblings navigate their patriarch’s semi-retirement and encounter long-lost cousins, hilarity ensues in this irreverent look at holy rollers and their salacious world. Watch The Righteous Gemstones on DIRECTV.

‘The Great American Recipe’ – PBS – June 19

Join host Alejandra Ramos and judges Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry, and Graham Elliot as talented home cooks showcase their signature dishes, share heartfelt stories, and compete for the title of “The Great American Recipe.” Discover culinary excellence, diverse flavors, and heartwarming journeys in this national search. Watch The Great American Recipe on DIRECTV.

‘LA Fire & Rescue’ – NBC – June 21

Experience the gripping stories of real-life heroes from the LA County Fire Department. Witness their courage, dedication, and the challenges they face in their mission to protect and serve the community. Get ready for compelling narratives and awe-inspiring acts of bravery.

‘Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris’ – E! – June 22

Join Anthony and his beloved Mama Doris as they embark on a delightful excursion through England, France, and Italy. Navigate other cultures alongside this dynamic mother-son duo and enjoy their humorous and heartwarming adventures.

BET Awards – BET – June 25

Celebrate 50 years of hip hop and honor the achievements and cultural impact of music artists, actors, athletes, and more at the BET Awards 2023. Prepare for an unforgettable night filled with outstanding performances, recognition, and tribute to the best in the industry.

‘The Bachelorette’ – ABC – June 26

Join Charity Lawson on her journey to find lasting love after a breakup with Zach Shallcross. Armed with newfound confidence and a clear vision of what she deserves, she dives into a whirlwind of romance and emotional connections in this captivating reality series. Watch The Bachelorette on DIRECTV.

‘Grown-ish’ – Freeform – June 28

Follow Zoey Johnson from Black-ish as she navigates the hilarious and relatable challenges of college life. Join her on her journey to adulthood, filled with laughter, growth, and unexpected twists in the sixth season of this beloved series. Watch Grown-ish on DIRECTV.

‘Warrior’ – Max – June 29

Witness the story of a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco, ultimately becoming a hatchet man for an organized crime family. Brace yourself for intense action and thrilling storytelling as he finds himself in the midst of an epic battle. Watch Warrior on DIRECTV.

