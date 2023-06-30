Get ready for an unforgettable event as the 2023 All-Star Week will be hosted by the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. This marks the third time in franchise history that the Mariners will have the honor of hosting the Midsummer Classic. The previous occasions were in 1979 at the Kingdome and in 2001 at Safeco Field.

Taking place from July 8-11, 2023, All-Star Week promises to be a sensational event filled with incredible baseball moments and additional festivities throughout the city. The week will feature a lineup of thrilling activities including the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, T-Mobile Home Run Derby, and the 93rd edition of the All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. Fans can expect a week of excitement, all leading up to the main event where the best of the American League and National League will compete for glory. It’s worth noting that the American League has emerged victorious in the previous four All-Star Games – including the All Star Game 2022.

Explore the highlights from last year:

Now you’re ready for All Star Week 2023 – explore a breakdown of the key events during All-Star Week, the starters, how to watch and more.

The 2023 All Star Week Events

HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile – July 7

Back for its second year, the HBCU Swingman Classic brings together baseball student-athletes from Division I programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). The Swingman Classic, aptly named after Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr., aims to celebrate the history and legacy of HBCU baseball programs. Powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, this event will provide an opportunity for 50 talented HBCU baseball players to showcase their skills on a national stage.

Capital One PLAY BALL PARK – July 8

Prepare for an extraordinary experience at Capital One PLAY BALL PARK. From July 8 through July 11, Lumen Field and the Lumen Field Event Center will transform into a baseball paradise. Fans will be treated to a unique indoor and outdoor extravaganza, featuring baseball and softball activities, live music, delicious food options, the latest VR technology, shopping, and fashion. Moreover, the event will be graced by the presence of legendary Seattle baseball figures such as Edgar Martinez, Bret Boone, and Mike Cameron, who will be available for autograph signings, clinics, demonstrations, and photo opportunities.

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game – July 8

Don’t miss the chance to witness the rising stars of tomorrow in the annual SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. This highly anticipated matchup showcases the game’s top prospects who are on the verge of making their mark in the Major Leagues. Many current All-Stars have made their initial appearances on the big stage through this exciting game.

2023 MLB Draft presented by Nike – July 9

In a unique twist, the MLB Draft will be held during All-Star Week for the third consecutive year. This shift allows fans to be part of the draft experience, as the public will have the opportunity to attend in person. On July 9 at 4 p.m. PT, the opening night of the draft will take place at Lumen Field inside PLAY BALL PARK, featuring the first two rounds, compensatory rounds, and competitive balance rounds. This new location provides an opportunity for more fans than ever to witness their favorite teams selecting the future stars of the game.

T-Mobile Home Run Derby – July 10

Prepare for a thrilling display of power as the T-Mobile Home Run Derby captivates fans. Often as exciting as the All-Star Game itself, this event showcases jaw-dropping performances of raw power and long ball prowess. Prior to the slugfest, the participating players will engage in workouts and media day, building anticipation for the main event.

MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard – July 11

The grand finale of All-Star Week arrives with the highly anticipated MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. Returning to Seattle for the first time in 22 years and only the third time ever, this event will feature a new generation of All-Stars who are taking the game to new heights. With their unmatched skill, athleticism, and passion for the game, these stars will deliver a memorable spectacle on Tuesday, July 11, at the iconic T-Mobile Park.

Seattle is set to become the epicenter of baseball excitement as fans from across the country gather to celebrate the sport during the remarkable MLB All-Star Week 2023. With a perfect blend of historic traditions and electrifying new experiences, this weeklong celebration promises to be a feast for the senses. So, grab your baseball gear, show your team pride, and immerse yourself in the unparalleled excitement of America’s favorite pastime.

MLB All-Star Game 2023 Starters

Check out who made the cut this year for the 2023 MLB All Star Game from both the National and American League.

American League

Position Name Team Catcher Jonah Heim Texas Rangers First base Yandy Diaz Tampa Bay Rays Second base Marcus Semien Texas Rangers Third base Josh Jung Texas Rangers Shortstop Corey Seager Texas Rangers Outfield Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels Outfield Aaron Judge New York Yankees Outfield Randy Arozarena Tampa Bay Rays Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels

National League

Position Name Team Catcher Sean Murphy Atlanta Braves First base Freddie Freeman Los Angeles Dodgers Second base Luis Arraez Miami Marlins Third base Nolan Arenado St. Louis Cardinals Shortstop Orlando Arcia Atlanta Braves Outfield Ronald Acuña Jr. Atlanta Braves Outfield Corbin Carroll Arizona Diamondbacks Outfield Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers Designated hitter J.D. Martinez Los Angeles Dodgers

How to watch the 2023 All-Star Game

Date: Tuesday, July 11

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+

Frequently Asked Questions When is the MLB All Star Game game? The MLB All Star Game 2023 is on Tuesday, July 11, but the surrounding festivities start on July 8. Where is the MLB All Star Game? The 2023 MLB All Star Game will take place at Seattle Mariners’ home field, T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. What channel is the MLB All Star Game on? the 2023 MLB All Star Game is on ESPN and ESPN+. Who won the MLB All Star Game in 2022? The American League won the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, marking their 4th consecutive win. How to watch MLB All Star Game 2023? Tune into ESPN on Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m. ET to watch the 2023 MLB All Star Game.

