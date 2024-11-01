DIRECTV support icon

These Are the 40 Highest-Paid College Football Coaches in 2024

Few sports have as die-hard of a fanbase as NCAA college football. Stadiums awash with the home team’s colors, seats filled with screaming fans rooting for their school or alma mater to win the day, big plays and bigger personalities: All are common features at college football games around the country.

With that much passion, there’s a high premium on winning. No one is more important in that effort than a team’s head coach, and they’re compensated handsomely for their effort. But which college football coaches are getting paid the absolute most right now? Let’s find out.

Top 40 Highest-Paid College Football Coaches in 2024

So, who’s at the top of the list?

Georgia’s Kirby Smart, the protege of legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban, is currently the highest paid college football coach with $13.3 million per season in total compensation. Prior to his retirement last year, Saban was the highest-paid college football coach. Smart tops his old boss’s final contract by $2.2 million.

The next highest salaries go to Dabo Swinney of Clemson, Steve Sarkisian of Texas and Lincoln Riley of USC — all, unsurprisingly, coaches at some of the nation’s top college football programs.

Here’s the full list of highest-paid college football coaches in 2024:

Coach School Conference Salary per Season
Kirby Smart Georgia SEC $13.3 million
Dabo Swinney Clemson ACC $11.1 million
Steve Sarkisian Texas SEC $10.6 million
Lincoln Riley USC Big 10 $10 million
Ryan Day Ohio State Big 10 $10 million
Mike Norvell Florida State ACC $10 million
Kalen DeBoer Alabama SEC $10 million
Brian Kelly LSU SEC $10 million
Mark Stoops Kentucky SEC $9 million
Lane Kiffin Ole Miss SEC $9 million
Eliah Drinkwitz Missouri SEC $9 million
Josh Heupel Tennessee SEC $9 million
James Franklin Penn State Big 10 $8.5 million
Dan Lanning Oregon Big 10 $8.2 million
Brent Venables Oklahoma SEC $8.2 million
Mario Cristobal Miami ACC $7.8 million
Mike Gundy Oklahoma State Big 12 $7.8 million
Luke Fickell Wisconsin Big 10 $7.7 million
Jedd Fisch Washington Big 10 $7.7 million
Lance Leipold Kansas Big 12 $7.5 million
Billy Napier Florida SEC $7.4 million
Jonathan Smith Michigan State Big 10 $7.3 million
Kirk Ferentz Iowa Big 10 $7 million
Mike Elko Texas A&M SEC $7 million
Hugh Freeze Auburn SEC $6.7 million
P.J. Fleck Minnesota Big 10 $6.7 million
Pat Narduzzi Pittsburgh ACC $6.7 million
Marcus Freeman Notre Dame IndFBS $6.7 million
Bret Bielema Illinois Big 10 $6.7 million
Kyle Whittingham Utah Big 12 $6.5 million
Matt Rhule Nebraska Big 10 $6.5 million
Sam Pittman Arkansas SEC $6.5 million
Shane Beamer South Carolina SEC $6.4 million
Greg Schiano Rutgers Big 10 $6.3 million
Sherrone Moore Michigan Big 10 $6 million
Dave Doeren North Carolina State ACC $6 million
Mike Locksley Maryland Big 10 $5.8 million
Deion Sanders Colorado Big 12 $5.7 million
Jeff Brohm Louisville ACC $5.6 million
Chris Klieman Kansas State Big 12 $5.3 million

Watch NCAA College Football on DIRECTV

You can watch all of these coaches try to take their teams all the way to Bowl Season and the College Football National Championship on DIRECTV. Here are some places to watch college football all season long:

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the highest paid college football coach in 2024?

Kirby Smart, the coach of Georgia, is the highest-paid college football coach right now at $13.3 million per season.

How many college football coaches make more then $9 million?

12 college football coaches make more than $9 million.

