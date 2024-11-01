Few sports have as die-hard of a fanbase as NCAA college football. Stadiums awash with the home team’s colors, seats filled with screaming fans rooting for their school or alma mater to win the day, big plays and bigger personalities: All are common features at college football games around the country.

With that much passion, there’s a high premium on winning. No one is more important in that effort than a team’s head coach, and they’re compensated handsomely for their effort. But which college football coaches are getting paid the absolute most right now? Let’s find out.

Top 40 Highest-Paid College Football Coaches in 2024

So, who’s at the top of the list?

Georgia’s Kirby Smart, the protege of legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban, is currently the highest paid college football coach with $13.3 million per season in total compensation. Prior to his retirement last year, Saban was the highest-paid college football coach. Smart tops his old boss’s final contract by $2.2 million.

The next highest salaries go to Dabo Swinney of Clemson, Steve Sarkisian of Texas and Lincoln Riley of USC — all, unsurprisingly, coaches at some of the nation’s top college football programs.

Here’s the full list of highest-paid college football coaches in 2024:

Coach School Conference Salary per Season Kirby Smart Georgia SEC $13.3 million Dabo Swinney Clemson ACC $11.1 million Steve Sarkisian Texas SEC $10.6 million Lincoln Riley USC Big 10 $10 million Ryan Day Ohio State Big 10 $10 million Mike Norvell Florida State ACC $10 million Kalen DeBoer Alabama SEC $10 million Brian Kelly LSU SEC $10 million Mark Stoops Kentucky SEC $9 million Lane Kiffin Ole Miss SEC $9 million Eliah Drinkwitz Missouri SEC $9 million Josh Heupel Tennessee SEC $9 million James Franklin Penn State Big 10 $8.5 million Dan Lanning Oregon Big 10 $8.2 million Brent Venables Oklahoma SEC $8.2 million Mario Cristobal Miami ACC $7.8 million Mike Gundy Oklahoma State Big 12 $7.8 million Luke Fickell Wisconsin Big 10 $7.7 million Jedd Fisch Washington Big 10 $7.7 million Lance Leipold Kansas Big 12 $7.5 million Billy Napier Florida SEC $7.4 million Jonathan Smith Michigan State Big 10 $7.3 million Kirk Ferentz Iowa Big 10 $7 million Mike Elko Texas A&M SEC $7 million Hugh Freeze Auburn SEC $6.7 million P.J. Fleck Minnesota Big 10 $6.7 million Pat Narduzzi Pittsburgh ACC $6.7 million Marcus Freeman Notre Dame IndFBS $6.7 million Bret Bielema Illinois Big 10 $6.7 million Kyle Whittingham Utah Big 12 $6.5 million Matt Rhule Nebraska Big 10 $6.5 million Sam Pittman Arkansas SEC $6.5 million Shane Beamer South Carolina SEC $6.4 million Greg Schiano Rutgers Big 10 $6.3 million Sherrone Moore Michigan Big 10 $6 million Dave Doeren North Carolina State ACC $6 million Mike Locksley Maryland Big 10 $5.8 million Deion Sanders Colorado Big 12 $5.7 million Jeff Brohm Louisville ACC $5.6 million Chris Klieman Kansas State Big 12 $5.3 million

Frequently Asked Questions Who is the highest paid college football coach in 2024? Kirby Smart, the coach of Georgia, is the highest-paid college football coach right now at $13.3 million per season. How many college football coaches make more then $9 million? 12 college football coaches make more than $9 million.

