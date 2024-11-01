Few sports have as die-hard of a fanbase as NCAA college football. Stadiums awash with the home team’s colors, seats filled with screaming fans rooting for their school or alma mater to win the day, big plays and bigger personalities: All are common features at college football games around the country.
With that much passion, there’s a high premium on winning. No one is more important in that effort than a team’s head coach, and they’re compensated handsomely for their effort. But which college football coaches are getting paid the absolute most right now? Let’s find out.
Top 40 Highest-Paid College Football Coaches in 2024
Georgia’s Kirby Smart, the protege of legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban, is currently the highest paid college football coach with $13.3 million per season in total compensation. Prior to his retirement last year, Saban was the highest-paid college football coach. Smart tops his old boss’s final contract by $2.2 million.
The next highest salaries go to Dabo Swinney of Clemson, Steve Sarkisian of Texas and Lincoln Riley of USC — all, unsurprisingly, coaches at some of the nation’s top college football programs.
Here’s the full list of highest-paid college football coaches in 2024:
|Coach
|School
|Conference
|Salary per Season
|Kirby Smart
|Georgia
|SEC
|$13.3 million
|Dabo Swinney
|Clemson
|ACC
|$11.1 million
|Steve Sarkisian
|Texas
|SEC
|$10.6 million
|Lincoln Riley
|USC
|Big 10
|$10 million
|Ryan Day
|Ohio State
|Big 10
|$10 million
|Mike Norvell
|Florida State
|ACC
|$10 million
|Kalen DeBoer
|Alabama
|SEC
|$10 million
|Brian Kelly
|LSU
|SEC
|$10 million
|Mark Stoops
|Kentucky
|SEC
|$9 million
|Lane Kiffin
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|$9 million
|Eliah Drinkwitz
|Missouri
|SEC
|$9 million
|Josh Heupel
|Tennessee
|SEC
|$9 million
|James Franklin
|Penn State
|Big 10
|$8.5 million
|Dan Lanning
|Oregon
|Big 10
|$8.2 million
|Brent Venables
|Oklahoma
|SEC
|$8.2 million
|Mario Cristobal
|Miami
|ACC
|$7.8 million
|Mike Gundy
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|$7.8 million
|Luke Fickell
|Wisconsin
|Big 10
|$7.7 million
|Jedd Fisch
|Washington
|Big 10
|$7.7 million
|Lance Leipold
|Kansas
|Big 12
|$7.5 million
|Billy Napier
|Florida
|SEC
|$7.4 million
|Jonathan Smith
|Michigan State
|Big 10
|$7.3 million
|Kirk Ferentz
|Iowa
|Big 10
|$7 million
|Mike Elko
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|$7 million
|Hugh Freeze
|Auburn
|SEC
|$6.7 million
|P.J. Fleck
|Minnesota
|Big 10
|$6.7 million
|Pat Narduzzi
|Pittsburgh
|ACC
|$6.7 million
|Marcus Freeman
|Notre Dame
|IndFBS
|$6.7 million
|Bret Bielema
|Illinois
|Big 10
|$6.7 million
|Kyle Whittingham
|Utah
|Big 12
|$6.5 million
|Matt Rhule
|Nebraska
|Big 10
|$6.5 million
|Sam Pittman
|Arkansas
|SEC
|$6.5 million
|Shane Beamer
|South Carolina
|SEC
|$6.4 million
|Greg Schiano
|Rutgers
|Big 10
|$6.3 million
|Sherrone Moore
|Michigan
|Big 10
|$6 million
|Dave Doeren
|North Carolina State
|ACC
|$6 million
|Mike Locksley
|Maryland
|Big 10
|$5.8 million
|Deion Sanders
|Colorado
|Big 12
|$5.7 million
|Jeff Brohm
|Louisville
|ACC
|$5.6 million
|Chris Klieman
|Kansas State
|Big 12
|$5.3 million
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the highest paid college football coach in 2024?
Kirby Smart, the coach of Georgia, is the highest-paid college football coach right now at $13.3 million per season.
How many college football coaches make more then $9 million?
12 college football coaches make more than $9 million.
