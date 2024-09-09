DIRECTV support icon

Sports - Article

Best College Football Games on TV Today: How to Watch

Best College Football Games on TV Today: How to Watch

Grab your bowl of chips, popcorn, sauced-up wings or whatever you prefer on Game Day and get ready for the relentless pursuit of a different kind of Bowl by collegiate football athletes and teams from across the country. College football season is back!

Which college football team will take it all the way to the College Football Championship? Use this daily list to make sure you catch every game of college football on TV today.

With DIRECTV's CHOICE™ Package or above and you'll access to all of the college football action and all of the best college football games on TV.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TODAY:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

No NCAA College Football games on TV today.

Be ready to watch every college football matchup this season with DIRECTV!

Where to Watch College Football

College football games are broadcast across a wide range of channels and networks. Here’s everywhere to catch your favorite team’s games all season long:

Don't forget to add the DIRECTV Sports Pack to your subscription to make sure you can keep up with your favorite college sports and so much more. DIRECTV Sports Pack is included in the PREMIER TV package.

Don't have DIRECTV yet?

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the 2024-2025 college football season start?

The official start of NCAA football is August 24, 2024.

When does the 2024-2025 college football season end?

NCAA football season ends on January 20, 2025.

Who was the NCAA college football champion last season?

The NCAA football team who won the championship in 2023-24 was the Michigan Wolverines under coach Jim Harbaugh.

