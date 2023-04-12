The third and final race of the thoroughbred racing Triple Crown, Belmont Stakes 2023 will take place on June 9-10, 2023 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Belmont Stakes comes after the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

The experience associated with this very different horse race is well worth watching live, but for the rest of us, explore the Belmont Stakes schedule, find out how to watch and explore frequently asked questions about this historic event.

Happy birthday to the legend, #Secretariat! We are so thrilled to honor the 50th Anniversary of his Triple Crown victory at this year’s #BelmontStakes! 🔹👑 Watch Secretariat’s greatest moments here: https://t.co/ADaGpLZyOR pic.twitter.com/wo3ratamaq — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) March 30, 2023

About Belmont Stakes

Belmont Stakes is a 1.5-mile horse race that marks the third and final of the prestigious Triple Crown (preceded by the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes). The race is also known as The Test of Champions and The Run for the Carnations. This year’s event on June 9-10, 2023 marks the 155th running.

How to Watch Belmont stakes

Belmont Stakes will be aired on Fox Sports (Ch. 219 on DIRECTV).

THE HORSES AT BELMONT STAKES

A maximum of 12 runners can participate in Belmont Stakes, but it’s rarely that many. Stay tuned for the full list of Horses at Belmont Stakes as the event gets closer.

Belmont Stakes Traditions

The Test of Champions is the longest of the Triple Crown events at 1.5 miles and is oldest as well, which means it comes with some traditions. However, its traditions have been known to evolve over the years.

An Ever-Changing Song

Celebrating its state, Belmont Stakes closes out the race with a post parade song. Oriignally it was The Sidewalks of New York, then Theme from New York, New York then it changed to Empire State of Mind, and finally, back to Theme from New York, New York.

‘The Run for the Carnations’

One tradition that has remained static, is the white carnations. Belmont Stakes got this name because the winning horse is draped with a blanket of white carnations after the race. Similar to the yellow flowers at Preakness and roses at the Kentucky Derby.

Official Drink

The official drink of the Belmont Jewel. But before that it was the Belmont Breeze, and prior to that change it used to be the White Carnation

Top Belmont Stakes 2023 Questions

When is the Belmont Stakes?

Belmont Stakes takes place on June 9-10, 2023

What channel is the Belmont Stakes on?

Belmont Stakes will be aired on NBC and Peacock.

Where is the Belmont Stakes held?

The Belmont Stakes is held at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Who won the Belmont Stakes 2022?

Mo Donegal wins the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

