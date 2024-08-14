Grab your bowl of chips, popcorn, sauced-up wings or whatever you prefer on Game Day and get ready for the relentless pursuit of a different kind of Bowl by collegiate football athletes and teams from across the country. College football season is back!
Which college football team will take it all the way to the College Football Championship? Use this daily list to make sure you catch every game of college football on TV today.
College Football on TV Today
The college football season kicks off on August 24. Check back here for information every game, every day — plus previews and how to watch them all!
Where to Watch College Football
College football games are broadcast across a wide range of channels and networks. Here’s everywhere to catch your favorite team’s games all season long:
- Local ABC affiliates (ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12)
- Local FOX affiliates (Big 12, Big Ten, Mountain West, Pac-12)
- Local CBS affiliates (SEC, Mountain West, Army-Navy)
- ESPN (ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, BYU, C-USA, Liberty, MAC, Pac-12, SEC, Sun Belt)
- FS1 (Big 12, Big Ten, Mountain West, Pac-12)
- ESPN2 (ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, BYU, C-USA, Liberty, MAC, Pac-12, SEC, Sun Belt)
- ESPNU (ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, BYU, C-USA, Liberty, MAC, Pac-12, SEC, Sun Belt)
- Local NBC affiliates (Notre Dame home games)
- CBS Sports Network
- ACC Network
- Big Ten Network
- SEC Network
- BYUtv (Brigham Young only)
Frequently Asked Questions
When does the 2024-2025 college football season start?
The official start of NCAA football is August 24, 2024.
When does the 2024-2025 college football season end?
NCAA football season ends on January 20, 2025.
Who was the NCAA college football champion last season?
The NCAA football team who won the championship in 2023-24 was the Michigan Wolverines under coach Jim Harbaugh.
