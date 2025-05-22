Softball fans, batter up! The 2025 Women’s College World Series (WCWS) is almost here! The road to Oklahoma City and the coveted Women’s Softball World Series Title starts with the 64-team NCAA Softball Tournament, where top Division I programs compete through regionals and super regionals in hopes of claiming a spot in the final WCWS bracket. By the end, only eight elite teams will remain to compete for the national title in one of the most thrilling events in college sports.

Whether you’re looking for the full NCAA softball bracket, up-to-date NCAA softball scores or the official Women’s College World Series schedule, this guide has everything you need. We’ll break down how the NCAA softball tournament works, explain the difference between the NCAA tournament and the College Softball World Series and show you how to watch every inning along the way.

Get the channels you need to stream D1 softball all season long with DIRECTV!

What are the dates for the Women’s College World Series (WCWS)?

The Women’s College World Series is the culmination of the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament, the first two rounds of which (regionals and super regionals) take place from May 16th through May 24/25th. Once the final eight teams are determined, they compete in a best of three series to decide the final NCAA Champion.

The official Women’s College World Series will take place from May 29th – June 5/6th at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Where can I watch the NCAA softball world series?

ESPN networks are the official broadcast partner for the Women’s College World Series, with games airing across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.

Whether you’re looking for a full TV package with 100+ of the most popular channels out there or are just looking for sports channels to catch the big tournament, DIRECTV has you covered.

Get ESPN networks, including access to ESPN+, with MySports from DIRECTV! The one-of-a-kind Genre Pack gives you only the channels you want, without making you pay for the ones you don’t want. That means you can get ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+, plus more than 20 additional channels, no contract required, all for just $69.99/mo. after a 5-day free trial. Watching the 2025 WCWS doesn’t get easier than that. Cancel anytime.

NCAA (D1) Women’s College World Series Schedule

Get ready to cheer on your favorite team, be it your alma mater, your child’s school, or just a beloved squad, with the unbeatable championship experience available through DIRECTV. Here you’ll find the full Softball World Series schedule starting with the results of the Regionals rounds and into the Super Regionals.

Check back here for the latest WCWS scores, results and more.

Super Regionals Schedule & Results (May 22-25)

The Super Regionals are one of the most exciting stages of the NCAA Softball Tournament, where 16 teams go head-to-head in a best-of-three series to secure a spot in the final eight and move on to the Women’s College World Series.

This round delivers some of the fiercest competition and highest stakes of the tournament, as each team fights to keep their championship hopes alive. With so much on the line, the Super Regionals never fail to bring intensity and unforgettable softball action.

Check out the schedule below:

Eugene Super Regional: No. 16 Oregon vs. Liberty

Game 1: Fri., May 23 @ 10 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPNU)

Fri., May 23 @ 10 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPNU) Game 2: Sat., May 24 @ 7 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN or ESPN2)

Sat., May 24 @ 7 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN or ESPN2) Game 3*: Sun., May 25 @ TBD (Watch on TBD)

Columbia Super Regional: No. 8 South Carolina vs. No. 9 UCLA

Game 1: Fri., May 23 @ 1 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN2)

Fri., May 23 @ 1 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN2) Game 2: Sat., May 24 @ 1 p.m. (Watch on ESPN)

Sat., May 24 @ 1 p.m. (Watch on ESPN) Game 3*: Sun., May 25 @ TBD (Watch on TBD)

Tallahassee Super Regional: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 12 Texas Tech

Game 1: Thurs., May 22 @ 7 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN2)

Thurs., May 22 @ 7 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN2) Game 2: Fri., May 23 @ 3 p.m. Friday (Watch on ESPN2)

Fri., May 23 @ 3 p.m. Friday (Watch on ESPN2) Game 3*: Sat., May 24 @ 7 p.m. (Watch on ESPN or ESPN2)

Fayetteville Super Regional: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Ole Miss

Game 1: Fri., May 23 @ 8 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPNU)

Fri., May 23 @ 8 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPNU) Game 2: Sat., May 24 @ 9 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN or ESPN2)

Sat., May 24 @ 9 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN or ESPN2) Game 3*: Sun., May 25 @ TBD (Watch on TBD)

Gainesville Super Regional: No. 3 Florida vs. Georgia

Game 1: Fri., May 23 @ 11 a.m. ET (Watch on ESPN2)

Fri., May 23 @ 11 a.m. ET (Watch on ESPN2) Game 2: Sat., May 24 @ 11 a.m. (Watch on ESPN)

Sat., May 24 @ 11 a.m. (Watch on ESPN) Game 3*: Sun., May 25 @ TBD (Watch on TBD)

Austin Super Regional: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Clemson

Game 1: Thurs., May 22 @ 9 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN2)

Thurs., May 22 @ 9 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN2) Game 2: Fri., May 23 @ 9 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN2)

Fri., May 23 @ 9 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN2) Game 3*: Sat., May 24 @ 9 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN or ESPN2)

Knoxville Super Regional: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Nebraska

Game 1: Fri., May 23 @ 7 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN2)

Fri., May 23 @ 7 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN2) Game 2: Sat., May 24 @ 5 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN)

Sat., May 24 @ 5 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN) Game 3*: Sun., May 25 @ TBD (Watch on TBD)

Norman Super Regional: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Alabama

Game 1: Fri., May 23 @ 5 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN2)

Fri., May 23 @ 5 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN2) Game 2: Sat., May 24 @ 3 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN)

Sat., May 24 @ 3 p.m. ET (Watch on ESPN) Game 3*: Sun., May 25 @ TBD (Watch on TBD)

*If Necessary

Regionals Results (May 16-18)

Before the Super Regionals came the Regionals, where 64 teams were divided into 16 groups of four. Each group competed in a double-elimination format, with the winner advancing to the Super Regionals. You can check out the full results from that round of the NCAA Softball Tournament right here.

Regional Competing Teams Winning Team College Station Texas A&M (45-9), Liberty (39-15), Marist (32-18), Saint Francis (28-22) Texas A&M Eugene Oregon (40-13), Stanford (38-14), Weber St. (30-20), Binghamton (25-23) Oregon Los Angeles UCLA (42-11), San Diego St. (36-17), Arizona St. (34-19), UCSB (29-21) UCLA Columbia South Carolina (41-12), North Florida (37-16), Elon (31-21), Virginia (28-23) South Carolina Tallahassee Florida St. (44-10), South Fla. (35-18), Auburn (33-20), Robert Morris (27-24) Florida St. Lubbock Texas Tech (39-14), Mississippi St. (34-19), Brown (28-22), Washington (32-18) Texas Tech Tucson Arizona (38-15), Ole Miss (33-20), Grand Canyon (36-17), Santa Clara (27-24) Arizona Fayetteville Arkansas (40-13), Oklahoma St. (37-16), Saint Louis (29-21), Indiana (31-20) Arkansas Gainesville Florida (42-11), Florida Atlantic (34-19), Georgia Tech (30-22), Mercer (28-23) Florida Durham Duke (41-12), Georgia (36-17), Howard (29-21), Coastal Carolina (28-23) Duke Clemson Clemson (39-14), Northwestern (35-18), Kentucky (33-20), USC Upstate (30-22) Clemson Austin Texas (43-10), Michigan (37-16), Eastern Illinois (29-21), UCF (34-19) Texas Knoxville Tennessee (44-9), Ohio St. (36-17), North Carolina (32-18), Miami (OH) (28-23) Tennessee Baton Rouge LSU (38-15), Southeastern Louisiana (35-18), Nebraska (34-19), UConn (30-22) Southeastern Louisiana Tuscaloosa Alabama (41-12), Virginia Tech (36-17), Belmont (30-22), Jackson St. (27-24) Alabama Norman Oklahoma (45-9), California (38-14), Boston University (32-18), Omaha (28-23) Oklahoma

WCWS Bracket 2025

The journey from 64 teams to one national champion is a long and competitive one. This official WCWS bracket from the NCAA offers a full look at the 2025 NCAA Softball Tournament and shows exactly where things stand as of May 21.

*Source: NCAA

NCAA Softball Tournament & Women’s College World Series Format

College sports fans are generally familiar with the NCAA Tournament, in which the top 64 teams in a given sport compete for a Championship title. In Division I college softball, the structure is similar—but with a few unique twists.

First, it’s important to clarify the distinction between the NCAA Softball Tournament and the Women’s College World Series. While they’re part of the same overall competition, the term “NCAA Softball Tournament” refers to the opening rounds—Regionals and Super Regionals—while the WCWS is the final stage featuring the top eight teams. Ultimately, the WCWS Champion is also the NCAA Softball Champion, as the tournament culminates with the crowning of a single national winner.

Here’s how the tournament breaks down:

Regionals Format: 64 teams are divided into 16 groups of four, each with one of the 16 top seeded teams. Each campus site hosts a four-team, double elimination tournament, with the 16 winning teams advancing.

Super Regionals Format: 16 remaining teams are paired up for a best-of-three series. The eight winners advance to the Women’s College World Series.

Women’s College World Series: Final 8 teams compete in a double-elimination format. The last two standing face off in a best-of-three championship series to determine the NCAA Softball National Champion.

Stream College Sports on DIRECTV

The NCAA Softball season may end, but there’s more than enough college sports to keep you entertained throughout the year. And with DIRECTV, you can access the top national sports networks, college conference specific networks and so much more, all with a click of a button.

All that’s left is to get started!

Frequently Asked Questions What are the dates for the Women's College World Series (WCWS)? The final eight NCAA softball teams standing after the NCAA Tournament (May 16-25/26) will compete in the Women's College World Series from May 29th - June 5/6th. What channel is the Women's College World Series on? ESPN Networks

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.