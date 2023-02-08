If you’re a sports fan in the Southeast, Bally Sports South is your holy grail of sports networks. Featuring exclusive highlights, live coverage, pre- and post-game analyses and more, Bally Sports South simplifies your search for your favorite professional and collegiate sports games and shows. Bally Sports South was created with diehard Southeast sports fans in mind.

Tune into Bally Sports South today to catch shows like:

Note: Bally Sports South show availability is subject to change based on the season, game schedules and other factors.

Where to watch Bally Sports South

Watch Bally Sports South on DIRECTV on channel 646. Select the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package or above on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM to get your all-access pass to the Bally Sports South network.

Note: The Bally Sports South channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Use your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

Bally Sports South streaming

You don’t need to glue yourself to your TV to watch shows on Bally Sports South. All you need is your DIRECTV login to catch up with your favorite Southeast sports teams from your computer or mobile device. Whether you stream Bally Sports South from the DIRECTV website or the DIRECTV app, we make being a sports superfan easy.

Is Bally Sports South on other channels?

Flip to channel 646 on DIRECTV to watch shows on Bally Sports South. However, the channel number may vary depending on your location, DIRECTV package or service. Enter your zip code to locate regional sports networks available in your area.

FAQs

How can I watch Bally Sports South?

Tune into channel 646 on DIRECTV to watch programs on Bally Sports South. Keep in mind that you’ll need the DIRECTV CHOICE™ package to unlock the Bally Sports network. Unsure how to stream Bally Sports South? Choose the CHOICE™ package on DIRECTV STREAM to watch shows on your computer, smart phone TV or tablet.

What channel is Bally Sports South?

Channel 646 on DIRECTV features Bally Sports South.

Does DIRECTV have Bally Sports South?

Yes, DIRECTV features Bally Sports South on channel 646 when you have the DIRECT CHOICE™ package or above on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM.

