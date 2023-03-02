DIRECTV is sponsoring the US Baseball Team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

All of the jerseys that USA Baseball wears in games at the 2023 World Baseball Classic will be adorned exclusively with a DIRECTV patch on the left sleeve, the national governing body and the Nation’s Leader in Satellite Television announced today. The project was also outlined in a recent Sports Business Journal piece

The jersey patch is just one part of DIRECTV’s sponsorship of the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic. Other elements of the sponsorship include in-stadium signage.

“We are excited for the upcoming World Baseball Classic and to take the field as the defending world champions,” said USA Baseball Executive Director and CEO Paul Seiler. “This is a truly unique event that showcases international baseball at the highest level, and we are thrilled to have great partners like DIRECTV showing their support for USA Baseball.”

“DIRECTV is proud to be a part of USA Baseball as they play for a prestigious world championship,” said Vince Torres, DIRECTV Chief Marketing Officer. “We can’t think of a better way to show support for America’s favorite pastime than to get behind the National Team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.”

This is the first time DIRECTV, long the nation’s leader in local Major League Baseball programming, thanks to unsurpassed availability of Regional Sports Networks, has sponsored a team in the WBC.

The stars and stripes open play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic on March 11 against Great Britain at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona – all U.S. games in the 2023 WBC be televised on FOX and FS1, available on both DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM.

