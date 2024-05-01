DIRECTV support icon

Sports - Article

PGA Championship 2024: Where to Watch, Schedule & More

The 2024 Masters Tournament is over, and the coveted green jacket is resting comfortably on Scottie Scheffler’s shoulders. Now, America’s top golfers have their sights set on the next big tournament of the year: the 2024 PGA Championship.

Will Scheffler pull off a second major championship win in a row, or will other top contenders like Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Arberg and defending champion Brooks Koepka secure the Wanamaker Trophy for themselves?

Let’s take a look at the details for the PGA Championship 2024, including who’s in the field and how to watch it live on TV.

When is the PGA Championship 2024?

The 2024 PGA Championship will be held on May 16 – 19, 2024.

Where will the PGA Championship 2024 Be Held?

The tournament will be held at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. The tournament is held at a different location each year and has graced no small number of storied venues and famous golf courses.

What Channel is the PGA Championship 2024 on?

The best viewing experience is obviously from the sides of the fairway and greens, but if you can’t make it out to Valhalla, you can catch every moment of the PGA Championship 2024 on DIRECTV.

Here are some places to watch:

2024 PGA Championship TV Schedule

And now, let’s take a swing at the full PGA Championship 2024 TV schedule:

Sunday, May 12

  • PGA Championship Preview Show: 2 p.m. ET on CBS

Thursday & Friday, May 16 – 17

  • Live Coverage on ESPN+: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET
  • Live Coverage on ESPN: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET
  • On The Range on CBS Sports: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET
  • Clubhouse Report: 8 p.m. ET on CBS

Saturday 7 Sunday, May 18 – 19

  • Live Coverage on ESPN+: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET
  • Live Coverage on ESPN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET
  • Live Coverage on CBS Sports: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET
  • Clubhouse Report: 8 p.m. ET on CBS

How do players qualify for the PGA Championship?

You have to be a pretty darn good golfer to qualify for a spot on the fairway at Valhalla Golf Club during the PGA Championship 2024. Here’s how players get invited:

  1. Have previously won a PGA Championship
  2. Have won one of the last five Masters tournaments
  3. Have won one of the last five U.S. Open tournaments
  4. Have won one of the last five Open Championships
  5. Have won one of the last three THE PLAYERS Championships
  6. Rank in the top 3 on the International Federation Official World Golf Ranking List
  7. Win the previous year’s KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
  8. Finish in the top 15 in the 2023 PGA Championship
  9. Finish in the top 15 in the 2024 PGA Professional Championship
  10. Be in the top 70 players who are eligible and have earned the most PGA Championship Points from the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2024 CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
  11. Be a playing member of the last-named U.S. and European Ryder Cup teams, provided that the player remains within the top 100 on the Official World Golf Rankings until a few weeks before the tournament
  12. Win a PGA TOUR co-sponsored or approved tournament, whose victories are considered official, in the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship and the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic
  13. Finish in the top 3 of the DP World Tour Asian Swing event rankings, that include the Porsche Singapore Open, the Hero Indian Open, the ISPS Handa Championship and the Volvo China Open
  14. Players from beyond the top 70 players who are eligible and who have earned the most PGA Championship Points from the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2024 CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in order of their position on such list, shall be added to backfill and complete the field
  15. The PGA of America can invite additional players not included in the categories listed above at its discretion

Who is playing in the PGA Championship 2024?

Curious if your favorite golfer will be on the course for the PGA Championship 2024? Here’s a list of everyone who is playing so far:

  1. Abraham Ancer
  2. Adam Hadwin
  3. Adam Scott
  4. Brooks Koepka
  5. Bryson DeChambeau
  6. Brian Harman
  7. Billy Horschel
  8. Cameron Smith
  9. Cameron Young
  10. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  11. Collin Morikawa
  12. Corey Conners
  13. Daniel Berger
  14. Davis Riley
  15. Denny McCarthy
  16. Dustin Johnson
  17. Gary Woodland
  18. Harold Varner III
  19. Harris English
  20. Hideki Matsuyama
  21. Jason Day
  22. Jason Kokrak
  23. Joel Dahmen
  24. Joaquin Niemann
  25. Jon Rahm
  26. Jordan Spieth
  27. Justin Rose
  28. Justin Thomas
  29. J.T. Poston
  30. Keith Mitchell
  31. Kurt Kitayama
  32. Louis Oosthuizen
  33. Ludvig Aberg
  34. Mackenzie Hughes
  35. Marc Leishman
  36. Matt Fitzpatrick
  37. Max Homa
  38. Mito Pereira
  39. Min Woo Lee
  40. Patrick Cantlay
  41. Patrick Reed
  42. Phil Mickelson
  43. Rickie Fowler
  44. Robert MacIntyre
  45. Rory McIlroy
  46. Russell Henley
  47. Ryan Fox
  48. Sam Burns
  49. Sahith Theegala
  50. Scottie Scheffler
  51. Seamus Power
  52. Sergio Garcia
  53. Sepp Straka
  54. Shane Lowry
  55. Si Woo Kim
  56. Sungjae Im
  57. Talor Gooch
  58. Thomas Pieters
  59. Tiger Woods
  60. Tommy Fleetwood
  61. Tom Kim
  62. Tony Finau
  63. Tyrrell Hatton
  64. Viktor Hovland
  65. Wyndham Clark
  66. Xander Schauffele

Who is expected to win the PGA Championship 2024?

So, who has the tops odds of winning the 2024 PGA Championship’s $17.5 million purse? Let’s take a look at some of the odds:

No surprise that Scottie Scheffler, who won a decisive victory at the Masters last month, is at the top of the chart and a clear favorite to win the tournament.

Ludvig Aberg, who was running neck-and-neck with Scheffler coming into the back-9 at the Masters and ended up taking second place overall, is another player to watch.

Wyndham Clark is a bit lower in the odds, but he’s coming off multiple wins in major golf events in the last year alone.

Brooks Koepka won this tournament last year, and he’s done so two other times in the past. He’s one to keep an eye on.

Rounding out the top five is Xander Schauffele.

Who won last year’s PGA Championship?

Brooks Koepka won last year’s PGA Championship. He’s on the hunt for his fourth title in the event this year.

Watch the 2024 PGA Championship on DIRECTV

DIRECTV has the networks you need to watch all the biggest pro golf tournaments throughout the year. From CBS and ESPN to The Golf Channel, you don’t have to worry about missing any of the action on the course.

Get more information about DIRECTV’s golf offerings now.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does the winner of the PGA Championship get?

The winner wins a purse worth $17.5 million.

Where will the PGA Championship be held in 2024?

The PGA Championship 2024 will be held at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Who won the PGA Championship tournament in 2023?

Brooks Koepka won the 2023 PGA Championship.

