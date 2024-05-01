The 2024 Masters Tournament is over, and the coveted green jacket is resting comfortably on Scottie Scheffler’s shoulders. Now, America’s top golfers have their sights set on the next big tournament of the year: the 2024 PGA Championship.

Will Scheffler pull off a second major championship win in a row, or will other top contenders like Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Arberg and defending champion Brooks Koepka secure the Wanamaker Trophy for themselves?

Let’s take a look at the details for the PGA Championship 2024, including who’s in the field and how to watch it live on TV.

When is the PGA Championship 2024?

The 2024 PGA Championship will be held on May 16 – 19, 2024.

Where will the PGA Championship 2024 Be Held?

The tournament will be held at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. The tournament is held at a different location each year and has graced no small number of storied venues and famous golf courses.

What Channel is the PGA Championship 2024 on?

The best viewing experience is obviously from the sides of the fairway and greens, but if you can’t make it out to Valhalla, you can catch every moment of the PGA Championship 2024 on DIRECTV.

Here are some places to watch:

2024 PGA Championship TV Schedule

And now, let’s take a swing at the full PGA Championship 2024 TV schedule:

Sunday, May 12

PGA Championship Preview Show: 2 p.m. ET on CBS

Thursday & Friday, May 16 – 17

Live Coverage on ESPN+: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

7 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Live Coverage on ESPN: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET On The Range on CBS Sports: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Clubhouse Report: 8 p.m. ET on CBS

Saturday 7 Sunday, May 18 – 19

Live Coverage on ESPN+: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET Live Coverage on ESPN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET Live Coverage on CBS Sports: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET Clubhouse Report: 8 p.m. ET on CBS

How do players qualify for the PGA Championship?

You have to be a pretty darn good golfer to qualify for a spot on the fairway at Valhalla Golf Club during the PGA Championship 2024. Here’s how players get invited:

Have previously won a PGA Championship Have won one of the last five Masters tournaments Have won one of the last five U.S. Open tournaments Have won one of the last five Open Championships Have won one of the last three THE PLAYERS Championships Rank in the top 3 on the International Federation Official World Golf Ranking List Win the previous year’s KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Finish in the top 15 in the 2023 PGA Championship Finish in the top 15 in the 2024 PGA Professional Championship Be in the top 70 players who are eligible and have earned the most PGA Championship Points from the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2024 CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Be a playing member of the last-named U.S. and European Ryder Cup teams, provided that the player remains within the top 100 on the Official World Golf Rankings until a few weeks before the tournament Win a PGA TOUR co-sponsored or approved tournament, whose victories are considered official, in the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship and the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic Finish in the top 3 of the DP World Tour Asian Swing event rankings, that include the Porsche Singapore Open, the Hero Indian Open, the ISPS Handa Championship and the Volvo China Open Players from beyond the top 70 players who are eligible and who have earned the most PGA Championship Points from the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2024 CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in order of their position on such list, shall be added to backfill and complete the field The PGA of America can invite additional players not included in the categories listed above at its discretion

Who is playing in the PGA Championship 2024?

Curious if your favorite golfer will be on the course for the PGA Championship 2024? Here’s a list of everyone who is playing so far:

Abraham Ancer Adam Hadwin Adam Scott Brooks Koepka Bryson DeChambeau Brian Harman Billy Horschel Cameron Smith Cameron Young Christiaan Bezuidenhout Collin Morikawa Corey Conners Daniel Berger Davis Riley Denny McCarthy Dustin Johnson Gary Woodland Harold Varner III Harris English Hideki Matsuyama Jason Day Jason Kokrak Joel Dahmen Joaquin Niemann Jon Rahm Jordan Spieth Justin Rose Justin Thomas J.T. Poston Keith Mitchell Kurt Kitayama Louis Oosthuizen Ludvig Aberg Mackenzie Hughes Marc Leishman Matt Fitzpatrick Max Homa Mito Pereira Min Woo Lee Patrick Cantlay Patrick Reed Phil Mickelson Rickie Fowler Robert MacIntyre Rory McIlroy Russell Henley Ryan Fox Sam Burns Sahith Theegala Scottie Scheffler Seamus Power Sergio Garcia Sepp Straka Shane Lowry Si Woo Kim Sungjae Im Talor Gooch Thomas Pieters Tiger Woods Tommy Fleetwood Tom Kim Tony Finau Tyrrell Hatton Viktor Hovland Wyndham Clark Xander Schauffele

Who is expected to win the PGA Championship 2024?

So, who has the tops odds of winning the 2024 PGA Championship’s $17.5 million purse? Let’s take a look at some of the odds:

No surprise that Scottie Scheffler, who won a decisive victory at the Masters last month, is at the top of the chart and a clear favorite to win the tournament.

Ludvig Aberg, who was running neck-and-neck with Scheffler coming into the back-9 at the Masters and ended up taking second place overall, is another player to watch.

Wyndham Clark is a bit lower in the odds, but he’s coming off multiple wins in major golf events in the last year alone.

Brooks Koepka won this tournament last year, and he’s done so two other times in the past. He’s one to keep an eye on.

Rounding out the top five is Xander Schauffele.

Who won last year’s PGA Championship?

Brooks Koepka won last year’s PGA Championship. He’s on the hunt for his fourth title in the event this year.

Watch the 2024 PGA Championship on DIRECTV

DIRECTV has the networks you need to watch all the biggest pro golf tournaments throughout the year. From CBS and ESPN to The Golf Channel, you don’t have to worry about missing any of the action on the course.

Get more information about DIRECTV’s golf offerings now.

