As the trees start budding and the flowers begin sprouting baseball fans are dusting off their mitts and preparing for their favorite time of year, MLB Spring Training. Spring Training 2023 kicks off on Feb. 24 with two games in the Cactus League in Arizona, quickly followed on Feb. 25 with all 30 teams playing between the two spring training leagues, Cactus and Grapefruit League in Florida.

Although much of Spring Training will take place in the numerous stadiums located in Arizona and Florida, select exhibition games will be played at Major League Ballparks across the U.S. Also, the World Baseball Classic will take place during Spring Training, with some games at Spring Training locations. Spring Training 2023 concludes with the beginning of the MLB regular season on March 30.

Keep reading to learn more about the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues, find out how to watch Spring Training 2023, see the full MLB Spring Training schedule and get your most pressing questions answered.

How to Watch MLB Spring Training Games 2023?

If you can’t be in the stadiums watching the games live, you can still catch many of the Spring Training 2023 games from the comfort of your living room (or wherever you watch).

Regional Sports Networks

Many local networks are carrying MLB Spring Training 2023 games. Of course, blackouts will apply in some cases. Find your local networks here.

Bally Sports

One regional network is committed to coverage of many Spring Training and regular season MLB games. Please note that Arizona and Florida will have blackouts on many games during Spring Training.

DIRECTV customers who subscribe to MLB EXTRA INNINGS® get access to the MLB Network and MLB.TV – in addition to local RSNs, which ensures you’ll be able to catch many Spring Training games.

MLB Network – Ch. 213

Get DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM to make sure you can watch the most MLB games.

Cactus League

The Cactus League, which fittingly, resides in the Arizona desert, was founded in 1947. Today, the state-of-the-art training facilities and top-notch stadiums are home to 15 beloved Major League Baseball teams.

Stadiums & Teams

The 15 teams play in 10 stadiums across Arizona each spring. The Cubs, Angels, Brewers, Giants, and Athletics each have their own home stadium, while the rest share with other teams. See the breakdown below.

Grapefruit League

The origins of the name Grapefruit League is uncertain, but one thing is for sure, Spring Training has been a Florida tradition since the early 1900s.

Stadiums & Teams

Across Florida, 15 MLB teams play in 13 stadiums, with many teams having their own stadium to call home. From the gulf coast to the Atlantic, explore the Grapefruit League breakdown below.

MLB Spring Training Schedule

Cactus League Schedule

Explore the Cactus League map, follow along on Instagram and Twitter and peruse the Cactus League schedule:

🌵⚾️ Mark your calendars! The 2023 #CactusLeague schedule is here.https://t.co/Xs1ccaqqSG — The Cactus League (@cactusleagueaz) August 31, 2022

Grapefruit League Schedule

Check out the Grapefruit League map, follow along on Twitter and explore the full Grapefruit League schedule:

You want 2023 Florida Spring Training Schedules, Ticket and Ballpark Information on the 15 teams in 13 Florida locations? Catch up on all the latest from the Florida Grapefruit League at https://t.co/ShmSTT7VHL. pic.twitter.com/7kXATbvrUP — Florida Grapefruit League (@FlaSpringTrain) January 10, 2023

MLB Spring Training 2023 Top Questions

When does MLB Spring Training start?

Spring Training 2023 starts on Feb. 24 in Arizona.

Where is MLB Spring Training?

Spring Training 2023 takes place in Arizona and Florida with 15 teams calling each state their Spring Training home.

Does MLB.tv include Spring Training?

Yes, MLB.TV will be covering some Spring Training 2023 games. Did you know that you can get access to MLB.TV with your subscription to MLB EXTRA INNINGS®?

How long is MLB Spring Training?

Spring Training is a month-long event. It runs from Feb. 24 to March 28, 2023.

What is the Grapefruit League?

The Grapefruit League is the MLB Spring Training League located in Florida.

What MLB teams are in the Grapefruit League?

Fifteen MLB teams play in the Grapefruit League. They are Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals

What is the Cactus League?

The Cactus League is an MLB Spring Training League located in Arizona.

What teams are in the Cactus League?

Fifteen MLB teams play in the Cactus League. They are Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

