How to Watch College Basketball Games Live with DIRECTV

College basketball is back, and fans all around the country are more than ready to see their favorite team hit the court. For fans looking to find out how to watch college basketball on TV this season, look no further.
This post will provide fans an overview of the different networks broadcasting both men and women’s NCAA basketball games for the 2023-2024 season.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH NCAA BASKETBALL ON?
Depending on the matchup, there are a few different networks that could air each game. Some games will be available to watch on national TV networks, such as ESPN and FS1, while others might only be available on your designated Regional Sports Network.
And that's why college basketball superfans need DIRECTV. Not only do customers get to watch all nationally televised games live, but they can also access their local RSN at the click of a button. Even if your favorite NCAA team isn't local to you, customers can still watch games thanks to premium conference networks like ACC Network, SEC Network and more.
HOW TO WATCH NATIONALLY TELEVISED NCAA BASKETBALL GAMES?
While not every basketball game will be on primetime networks this season, some of the biggest matchups of the season will be. Below is a list of the different TV networks that will air at least one NCAA basketball game over the course of the season, along with the corresponding DIRECTV channel number.
- ABC: Check local listings
- CBS: Check local listings
- CBS Sports Network: Channel 221*
- CW: Check local listings
- ESPN: Channel 206
- ESPN2: Channel 209
- ESPNU: Channel 208**
- FOX: Check local listings
- FS1: Channel 219
- FS2: Channel 618*
- TBS: Channel 247
- TNT: Channel 245
- USA: Channel 244
*Available with ULTIMATE Package and above
**Available with CHOICE™ Package and above
WHERE TO WATCH ACC, BIG TEN, LONGHORN AND SEC BASKETBALL GAMES?
If your favorite college basketball team is a part of the ACC, Big Ten or SEC, you’re in luck! The same can be said for Longhorn fans. With some of the biggest teams in college athletics coming from these conferences, it’s no surprise fans want to see all the game play they can. And now they can.
With DIRECTV, these conference networks are available with the CHOICE Package and above, or with the new Sports Pack.
Below is the list of conference networks DIRECTV has to offer, along with the teams you can watch on each of them.
ACC Network
Watch ACC Network on channel 612.
Atlantic Coast Conference teams to watch:
- Boston College
- Clemson
- Duke
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- Florida State
- North Carolina State
- Syracuse
- Louisville
- Miami
- University of North Carolina
- Notre Dame
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Virginia
- Virginia Tech
- Wake Forest
Big Ten Network
Watch the Big Ten Network on channel 610.
Big Ten teams to watch:
- University of Illinois
- University of Indiana
- University of Iowa
- University of Maryland
- Michigan State
- University of Michigan
- University of Nebraska
- University of Minnesota
- Northwestern
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Purdue, Rutgers
- University of Wisconsin
LONGHORN NETWORK
Watch the Longhorn Network on channel 677.
Team to watch:
- University of Texas
SEC Network
Watch the SEC Network on channel 611.
Southeastern Conference teams to watch:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- University of Florida
- University of Georgia
- University of Kentucky
- Louisiana State
- University of Mississippi
- Ole Miss
- University of Missouri
- University of South Carolina
- University of Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Vanderbilt
HOW TO WATCH NCAA BASKETBALL GAMES ON REGIONAL SPORTS NETWORKS?
With Regional Sports Networks, fans can get more of their local team at the click of a button. To find out which RSNs are available in your area, head over to DIRECTV's RSN locator for more information.
With Sports Pack, fans not only get their local RSN, but also receive access to an additional 40 RSNs to watch their favorite college basketball teams across the country.
WATCH NCAA MEN’S & WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL WITH DIRECTV
For the full NCAA basketball schedule, check out DIRECTV’s NCAA TV schedule here. And for college basketball news, scores, standings and more, check out DIRECTV Insider.
For the full NCAA basketball schedule, check out DIRECTV's NCAA TV schedule here. And for college basketball news, scores, standings and more, check out DIRECTV Insider.
