How to Watch College Basketball Games Live with DIRECTV

College basketball is back, and fans all around the country are more than ready to see their favorite team hit the court. For fans looking to find out how to watch college basketball on TV this season, look no further.

This post will provide fans an overview of the different networks broadcasting both men and women’s NCAA basketball games for the 2023-2024 season.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH NCAA BASKETBALL ON?

Depending on the matchup, there are a few different networks that could air each game. Some games will be available to watch on national TV networks, such as ESPN and FS1, while others might only be available on your designated Regional Sports Network.

And that’s why college basketball superfans need DIRECTV. Not only do customers get to watch all nationally televised games live, but they can also access their local RSN at the click of a button. Even if your favorite NCAA team isn’t local to you, customers can still watch games thanks to premium conference networks like ACC Network, SEC Network and more.

HOW TO WATCH NATIONALLY TELEVISED NCAA BASKETBALL GAMES?

While not every basketball game will be on primetime networks this season, some of the biggest matchups of the season will be. Below is a list of the different TV networks that will air at least one NCAA basketball game over the course of the season, along with the corresponding DIRECTV channel number.

ABC: Check local listings

CBS: Check local listings

CBS Sports Network: Channel 221*

CW: Check local listings

ESPN: Channel 206

ESPN2: Channel 209

ESPNU: Channel 208**

FOX: Check local listings

FS1: Channel 219

FS2: Channel 618*

TBS: Channel 247

TNT: Channel 245

USA: Channel 244

*Available with ULTIMATE Package and above

**Available with CHOICE™ Package and above

WHERE TO WATCH ACC, BIG TEN, LONGHORN AND SEC BASKETBALL GAMES?

If your favorite college basketball team is a part of the ACC, Big Ten or SEC, you’re in luck! The same can be said for Longhorn fans. With some of the biggest teams in college athletics coming from these conferences, it’s no surprise fans want to see all the game play they can. And now they can.

With DIRECTV, these conference networks are available with the CHOICE Package and above, or with the new Sports Pack. Sports Pack gives fans access to more of the networks they need to watch more of the sports they love.

Below is the list of conference networks DIRECTV has to offer, along with the teams you can watch on each of them.

ACC Network

Watch ACC Network on channel 612.

Atlantic Coast Conference teams to watch:

Boston College

Clemson

Duke

Georgia Institute of Technology

Florida State

North Carolina State

Syracuse

Louisville

Miami

University of North Carolina

Notre Dame

University of Pittsburgh

University of Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

Big Ten Network

Watch the Big Ten Network on channel 610.

Big Ten teams to watch:

University of Illinois

University of Indiana

University of Iowa

University of Maryland

Michigan State

University of Michigan

University of Nebraska

University of Minnesota

Northwestern

Ohio State

Penn State

Purdue, Rutgers

University of Wisconsin

LONGHORN NETWORK

Watch the Longhorn Network on channel 677.

Team to watch:

University of Texas

SEC Network

Watch the SEC Network on channel 611.

Southeastern Conference teams to watch:

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Kentucky

Louisiana State

University of Mississippi

Ole Miss

University of Missouri

University of South Carolina

University of Tennessee

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

HOW TO WATCH NCAA BASKETBALL GAMES ON REGIONAL SPORTS NETWORKS?

With Regional Sports Networks, fans can get more of their local team at the click of a button. To find out which RSNs are available in your area, head over to DIRECTV’s RSN locator for more information.

And it gets even better. With Sports Pack, fans not only get their local RSN, but also receive access to an additional 40 RSNs to watch their favorite college basketball teams across the country.

WATCH NCAA MEN’S & WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL WITH DIRECTV

For the full NCAA basketball schedule, check out DIRECTV’s NCAA TV schedule here. And for college basketball news, scores, standings and more, check out DIRECTV Insider.

And for the best live sports experience, sign up for DIRECTV today! With all the sports networks needed to watch your alma mater, favorite pro team and more, DIRECTV is a slam dunk. Learn more about the four unique packages today.

[

/insider-textbox]

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."