New Action Movies Coming Soon in 2025

Action-packed films have been a fan-favorite for as long as the movie industry has been around, and for good reason! Whether you’re in it for the unbelievable stunts, the gripping suspense, the impressive cinematography or all of the above, a good action movie will keep you on your toes and entertained for hours.

To find out what new action movies you can look forward to in the first months of 2025, check out this list! Trust us, you won’t want to miss these impressive performances coming to a screen near you soon.

New Action Movies Coming in March 2025

Take a look at the upcoming action movies set to release in the month of March.

‘In the Lost Lands’ (R)

Release Date: March 7th (Theaters)

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista, Arly Jover

Director Paul W.S. Anderson

From the minds behind Game of Thrones and Resident Evil comes a new dark fantasy, action film that will leave audiences on the edge of their seat. Watch as a magic wielder must travel far and wide in search of a power with limitless potential.

‘Novocaine’

Release Date: March 14th (Theaters)

Cast: Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson

Director Dan Berk, Robert Olsen

Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid) is a man who can’t feel pain. So, when his crush is kidnapped, he knows he must do whatever it takes to save her.

New Action Movies Coming in April 2025

‘A Minecraft Movie’ (PG)

Release Date: April 4th (Theaters)

Cast: Jennifer Coolidge, Jack Black, Jason Mamoa

Director Jared Hess

What would you do if you were suddenly transported into a real-life world of Minecraft? That’s exactly the question four misfits are asked in the upcoming action adventure A Minecraft Movie.

‘Warfare’ (R)

Release Date: April 11th (Theaters)

Cast: Joseph Quinn, Cosmo Jarvis, Noah Centineo

Director Alex Garland, Ray Mendoza

The latest action film from A24 is Warfare, a story based on the real-life experiences of ex-Navy Seal Ray Mendoza during the Iraq War.

‘The Amateur’ (PG-13)

Release Date: April 11th (Theaters)

Cast: Rami Malek, Lawrence Fishburne, Caitríona Balfe

Director James Hawes

Rami Malek stars in The Amateur as a CIA cryptographer turned spy, intent on exacting revenge on those who killed a member of his family.

Previously Released 2025 Action Films

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ (PG-13)

Release Date: February 14th (Theaters)

Cast: Anthony Mackey, Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, Rosa Salazar

Director Julius Onah

What better way to spend Valentine’s Day than watching Marvel characters you know and love, especially the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie), take down villains attempting to wreak havoc across the world?

‘The Gorge’ (PG-13)

Release Date: February 14 (Apple TV+)

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Sigourney Weaver

Director Scott Derrickson

When two operatives are stationed in guard towers across a deep chasm from one another, they must take a vulnerable leap of faith in order to protect themselves, and the rest of the world, from the evil that lurks between them.

‘Love Hurts’ (R)

Release Date: February 7th (Theaters)

Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu

Director Jonathan Eusebio

When a simple Realtor’s past comes back to haunt him, he is forced to confront it while avoiding his crime lord brother and other dangers from times he’d rather forget.

Release Date: January 31st (Theaters)

Cast: Poppy Liu, Lil Rel Howery, Pete Davidson

Director Peter Hastings

The biggest kids’ comic book hero now has his very own feature film: Dogman! With clever writing and a unique story, Dogman’s adventures will entertain kids and parents alike.

Release Date: January 24th (Theaters)

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, Topher Grace

Director Mel Gibson

Mark Wahlberg stars as a pilot transporting a fugitive across the Alaska wilderness in this freezingly tense action thriller where no one is who they say they are.

