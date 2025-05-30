They say a dog is a man’s best friend, but some people really, really love their dogs. In fact, John Wick, Keanu Reeves’ titular character in the John Wick movies, loved his own pup so much that, when it was killed by gangsters, he went on a violent revenge tour that introduced us to a truly iconic action hero and spawned one of the most beloved and brutal action film franchises of the last decade.

Now, the John Wick universe is expanding with the release of the first official spin-off in the series, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. The film hits theaters June 6, so break out your Kevlar vest and sharpen up your martial arts skills.

‘Ballerina’ Release Date

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina will be released in the United States on June 6, 2025.

When Does ‘Ballerina’ Take Place in the John Wick Timeline?

Ballerina is set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4.

What is ‘Ballerina’ About?

Ballerina will follow Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), a young woman trained as both a ballerina and in the assassin tradition by the Ruska Roma, the same shadowy assassin’s guild that trained Wick in the original movies.

When Eve’s father is murdered, she, like Wick before her, sets out for revenge.

If Ballerina is anything like the other movies in the John Wick universe, we can expect an action-thriller with plenty of fast-paced action sequences and gratuitous violence in store for viewers.

Is Keanu Reeves in ‘Ballerina’?

Yep! Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Wick in Ballerina. How major of a role Reeves/Wick will play in the film is not currently known.

Full ‘Ballerina’ Cast

Ana de Armas as Eve, the film’s main character. Trained by the Ruska Roma, she’s out to avenge her father’s murder.

as Eve, the film’s main character. Trained by the Ruska Roma, she’s out to avenge her father’s murder. Keanu Reeves as John Wick, a feared and legendary assassin with a Ruska Roma bounty on his head.

as John Wick, a feared and legendary assassin with a Ruska Roma bounty on his head. Ian McShane as Winston, the manager of The Continental hotel, a neutral ground for assassins to take refuge.

as Winston, the manager of The Continental hotel, a neutral ground for assassins to take refuge. Anjelica Huston as The Director, the leader of the Ruska Roma.

as The Director, the leader of the Ruska Roma. Gabriel Byrne as The Chancellor, the film’s main villain.

as The Chancellor, the film’s main villain. Norman Reedus as Daniel Pine, a mysterious hunter and member of the Ruska Roma.

as Daniel Pine, a mysterious hunter and member of the Ruska Roma. Lance Reddick as Charon, The Continental’s concierge. This was Reddick’s final on-screen performance before his death in 2023.

as Charon, The Continental’s concierge. This was Reddick’s final on-screen performance before his death in 2023. Catalina Sandino Moreno as Lena

as Lena Ava Joyce McCarthy as Ella

as Ella Juliet Doherty as Tatiana

Will There Be a ‘Ballerina 2’?

The producers of Ballerina have said that they are planning a sequel to Ballerina, which will see de Armas return to her role as Eve.

How Many ‘John Wick’ Movies Are There?

There are currently four mainline John Wick movies:

1. John Wick (2014)

2. John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

3. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

4. John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Will There Be a ‘John Wick 5’?

** Spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4 below **

Yep! John Wick 5 is already in production. Keanu Reeves will return as Wick, despite the character’s apparent death at the end of the fourth movie. Rumor has it that de Armas’s Eve will also appear in the film.

How Many ‘John Wick’ Spinoffs Are There?

Besides From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, there is one other John Wick spinoff: an original series from Amazon called The Continental: From the World of John Wick. The three-episode limited series tells the origin story of how Winston Scott came to control The Continental in the 1970s.

Another spinoff, Caine, is expected to start production in late 2025. Starring Donnie Yen, it’s expected to focus on the story of the blind assassin Caine, who apparently killed John Wick in the fourth main film.

