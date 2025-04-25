DIRECTV Spotlight Feature: ‘Freaky Tales’ with Pedro Pascal, Tom Hanks & More

This is DIRECTV Spotlight Feature, where we explore cinematic gems handpicked just for you. Each film is selected to deliver stories that resonate, entertain or keep you on the edge of your seat.

DIRECTV Spotlight films are available to rent or buy on Ch. 125 or the Video Store on DIRECTV.

This month we shine the spotlight on a film that promises a thrilling journey through nostalgia, chaos and vibrant characters: Freaky Tales.

What is ‘Freaky Tales’?

Set against the vibrant backdrop of 1987 Oakland, Freaky Tales is not just a film – it’s a multi-dimensional mixtape that intertwines tales of music, rebellion and memorable characters battling their demons (both literal and metaphorical). Picture a thrilling crossroads where an NBA star, a crooked cop, a fierce female rap duo, defiant teen punks and more colorful cast collide in a fever dream filled with showdowns and edgy humor.

Executive produced by hip-hop icon Too $hort (who boasts a song with the same name), this future cult classic delivers an ensemble cast that will leave you starstruck. With a mix of explosive action, gory kills and clever plot twists, Freaky Tales promises to whisk you away on a cinematic journey.

Rent or buy Freaky Tales on DIRECTV on Ch. 125 or in the Video Store.

‘Freaky Tales’ Cast

Here’s who you’ll be rooting for – or against – in Freaky Tales. Meet the all-star roster:

Watch ‘Freaky Tales’ on DIRECTV

Get ready for hearty laughs, adrenaline pumping action and mind-blowing twists with Freaky Tales on DIRECTV. Tune in to Ch. 125 or navigate to the Video Store to watch.