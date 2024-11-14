The march to the Final Four is back on: the 2024-25 season of NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball has tipped off!
Looking to catch as many games as possible, or make sure you don’t miss any of your favorite team or alma mater’s matchups? Here’s our daily guide to watching college basketball on TV today and every day throughout the season.
NCAA COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TODAY
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TODAY:
|Game
|Time
|Channels
|Grand Canyon University at Arizona State
|9:00 PM
|ESPN2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TODAY:
|Game
|Time
|Channels
|Creighton at Kansas State
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2
|Utah at Northwestern
|7:00 PM
|BTN
|Texas San Antonio at New Mexico State
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Arkansas-Little Rock at Auburn
|8:00 PM
|SEC Network
|Texas A&M-Commerce at Baylor
|8:00 PM
|ESPN+ for Business
How to Watch NCAA College Basketball on TV
Here’s a list of the different TV networks that will air NCAA basketball games during the 2024-25 season, along with their corresponding DIRECTV channel number.
- ABC: Find your local ABC channel
- ACCN: Channel 612
- BTN: Channel 610
- CBS: Find your local CBS channel
- CBS Sports Network: Channel 221*
- CW: Find your local CW channel
- ESPN: Channel 206
- ESPN2: Channel 209
- ESPNU: Channel 208**
- FOX: Find your local FOX channel
- FS1: Channel 219
- FS2: Channel 618*
- TBS: Channel 247
- TNT: Channel 245
- truTV: Channel 246
- Regional Sports Lineup (only available in some areas)
*Available with ULTIMATE Package and above
**Available with CHOICE™ Package and above
