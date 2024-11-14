The march to the Final Four is back on: the 2024-25 season of NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball has tipped off!

Looking to catch as many games as possible, or make sure you don’t miss any of your favorite team or alma mater’s matchups? Here’s our daily guide to watching college basketball on TV today and every day throughout the season.

Watch college basketball live on DIRECTV

Don’t have DIRECTV? It’s easy to sign up and stream today! Plus, access your favorite streaming apps all within your DIRECTV experience.

NCAA COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TODAY

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.