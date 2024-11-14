DIRECTV support icon

Sports - Article

College Basketball on TV Today: How to Watch NCAA Basketball

College Basketball on TV Today: How to Watch NCAA Basketball

The march to the Final Four is back on: the 2024-25 season of NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball has tipped off!

Looking to catch as many games as possible, or make sure you don’t miss any of your favorite team or alma mater’s matchups? Here’s our daily guide to watching college basketball on TV today and every day throughout the season.

NCAA COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TODAY

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TODAY:

Game Time Channels
Grand Canyon University at Arizona State 9:00 PM ESPN2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TODAY:

Game Time Channels
Creighton at Kansas State 6:30 PM ESPN2
Utah at Northwestern 7:00 PM BTN
Texas San Antonio at New Mexico State 7:00 PM ESPN+
Arkansas-Little Rock at Auburn 8:00 PM SEC Network
Texas A&M-Commerce at Baylor 8:00 PM ESPN+ for Business

How to Watch NCAA College Basketball on TV

Here’s a list of the different TV networks that will air NCAA basketball games during the 2024-25 season, along with their corresponding DIRECTV channel number.

*Available with ULTIMATE Package and above
**Available with CHOICE™ Package and above

