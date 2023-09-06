DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

Sports - Article

Beyond Peanuts and Cracker Jack: Your Guide to Top Food Options at National League Ballparks

Beyond Peanuts and Cracker Jack: Your Guide to Top Food Options at National League Ballparks
Share

Frequently Asked Questions

Which MLB stadium has the best food?

It depends who you ask. Explore the infographic above to find some of the top ballpark food items from the MLB National League stadiums.

What are the signature foods at MLB stadiums?

Whether the Churro Dog at Chase Field in Phoenix or the GABP Burger at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, each of the National League’s MLB stadiums have a signature item worth sampling.

What is the most popular ballpark food?

Hotdogs, peanuts and Cracker Jacks are synonymous with the game of baseball, but today at most MLB ballparks, you can find fun takes on old classics.

Share

Most Popular

Movies

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Guide: What To Expect and More

read more
Sports

NASCAR’s Pocono 400 Presented by HighPoint.com Information

read more
Sports

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Who Will Remain Undefeated

read more
TV

Watch the Top College Sports with the ACC Network on DIRECTV

read more
Movies

Keep the Good Times Rolling With These Game Night Movies

read more

More Like This

Hollywood Casino 400 Cup Series Race Preview & How to Watch
Sports

Hollywood Casino 400 Cup Series Race Preview & How to Watch

The Tennis Channel on DIRECTV: Watch Live Matches and More
TV

The Tennis Channel on DIRECTV: Watch Live Matches and More

College Football Anthems Through the Years
Sports

College Football Anthems Through the Years

College Football: The Pac-12 is dissolving. Where are the teams going?
Sports

College Football: The Pac-12 is dissolving. Where are the teams going?

The Difference Between NASCAR’s Three National Series
Sports

The Difference Between NASCAR’s Three National Series