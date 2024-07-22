For those with a love of learning, there’s no better thing than curling up on the couch to watch an interesting documentary about anything and everything. But, as a tried-and-true documentary-watcher knows, not every doc lives up to the hype. Luckily, we have this list of the best documentary movies to watch on TV right now, so you can skip the searching and get right to watching.

Keep an eye on this list as it is updated with the latest and greatest drama shows so you can be sure you’re in the loop. From Quad Gods to Albert Brooks: Defending My Life, this list will help fans of documentaries stay up to date on the most popular documentary movies available on TV today.

TOP 10 DOCUMENTARY MOVIES TO WATCH

Let’s get started. Here are the trending documentary movies that TV-watchers are enjoying right now, with all the information you need to check them out for yourself.

1. ‘Quad Gods’

In the empowering documentary film Quad Gods, witness a truly inspiring tale of perseverance and resilience. The title refers to quadriplegic athletes who are pushing boundaries and redefining what’s possible in world-class competitive sports. These athletes, despite challenges, refuse to let their physical disability define their limitations.

They compete, they fight and they conquer. Enthralling and inspiring, Quad Gods is more than just a movie – it is a testament to human spirit and a vivid showcase of what it truly means to overcome adversity. This emotional rollercoaster guarantees to take you on a journey of tears, smiles, and indefatigable determination. This film is a definite must-watch, showing us that limitations are, after all, just an illusion.

2. ‘Faye’

This 2024 documentary takes audiences behind the scenes into the life of the one and only Faye Dunaway. From her early days as Bonnie in Bonnie and Clyde and Network all the way up until today, Faye herself tells it all, from her point of view. Digging into past scandals and some more personal details, the film is a foray into the life Dunaway has created for herself.

And while some have said the new HBO doc could have gone deeper, the film is still worth watching for anyone interested in celebrity memoirs and documentaries.

3. ‘Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey’

A 2005 release, Metal: A Headbanger’s Journey is a sensational film for music enthusiasts and metal-heads alike. This eclectic documentary, crafted by anthropologist and lifelong metal head Sam Dunn, dives into the depth of heavy metal culture, exposing its roots, sub-genres and core audience. From the electrifying concert festivals to intimate interviews with iconic figureheads such as Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie and Iron Maiden, Dunn maps metal music’s cultural, social, and religious impacts.

Simultaneously dark, intense and insightful, this fascinating journey is a captivating exploration of a world often misunderstood and misrepresented.

4. ‘Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play.’

“Slave Play,” originally released as a theatrical performance, has stunned and provoked audiences with its unflinching confrontation of race, intimacy and power. Written by Jeremy O. Harris, this controversial play centers around three interracial couples undergoing ‘Antebellum Sexual Performance Therapy’ – sending audiences directly into America’s fraught history of slavery and racial prejudice.

Yet, the lines between past and present blur frighteningly, teasing the viewer into questioning societal structures as they uncover disturbing secrets and traumas. Raw and provocative, Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play. promises to captivate viewers, pushing them to places they may fear to tread.

5. ‘Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage’

Unleash the power of rock in Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage, a film that explores the history of legendary Canadian rockers Rush and their colossal impact on the music industry. The band members Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart are brought back to life through rare archival footage and personal interviews.

From humble beginnings to global recognition, get an unfiltered peek at their struggles, victories and everything in between. A raw and riveting rockumentary, this film will have viewers tapping their feet as they embark on a nostalgic journey of electrifying music and unforgettable personas.

6. ‘Moto 3: The Movie’

Revving up for one of the most electrifying sports docs, Moto 3: The Movie accelerates viewers straight into the heart of dirt bike competition. This film skillfully combines breathtaking cinematography with adrenaline-fueled drama, capturing the thrilling and sometimes bruising path to glory of the world’s best moto racers. The high-stakes world of competitive motorcycling is stripped bare, revealing a gripping narrative of passion, tenacity, and raw talent that can’t be tamed. Whether you’re a die-hard racing fanatic or new to the scene, this documentary movie is a must-see!

7. ‘Hollywood Without Makeup’

Hollywood Without Makeup is a fascinating insight into the glitzy world of stardom, from the perspective of the very people who live it. Released in 1963, this compilation of home movies presents an unprecedentedly candid view of Hollywood’s A-listers, away from the dazzling lights and scripted dialogues.

With a spellbinding collection of rare off-screen moments, it challenges our notions of fame and celebrity, offering an intimate peek into their real lives. It’s an engaging exploration that proves stars are just like us at the end of the day – raw, unfiltered, and deeply human.

8. ‘Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple’

Immerse in a raw and revealing journey through the life and career of Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple, a powerhouse musician and actor, not to mention activist. Often known for his contributions as a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, Van Zandt is more than his rock-and-roll persona.

This film documents his remarkable life, from his notable performance as Silvio Dante in the hit show The Sopranos, to his activism against Apartheid. An unforgettable voyage into ambition, talent, and personal beliefs, revealing the complex layers of Stevie Van Zandt. A must-watch for all music enthusiasts and those who appreciate the intersection of art and conviction.

9. ‘Albert Brooks: Defending My Life’

Defying the boundaries of comedy and philosophic speculation, Albert Brooks: Defending My Life is a film experience that will leave your sides aching from laughter while stirring introspective questions about the nature of life and death. Albert Brooks, playing a version of himself, finds himself in Judgment City, an ethereal realm where he must defend his earthly actions in a celestial court.

In the pursuit of cosmic absolution, Brooks battles not only against heavenly bureaucracy but also his own self-doubt and insecurities. This film is a keen observation of human nature and the afterlife, underscored by a humor that’s as insightful as it is irresistible.

And there you have it: the top 10 documentary movies at home. Stay tuned for updates to come so you can keep up with the best content available right now.

