Brush off your portal gun and get ready for more mind-bending, cringe-inducing, chaotic interdimensional adventures: mad scientist Rick and his anxious and, by now, deeply traumatized grandson Morty are back for another season of Cartoon Network‘s hit series, Rick and Morty!

Rick and Morty Season 8 hits the airwaves on May 25 after a year-and-a-half hiatus. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the iconic adult cartoon series or brand new to the zany world of Rick and Morty’s misadventures through time and space, this article has everything you need to get ready for the premiere.

And you can watch Rick & Morty Season 8, plus all seven previous seasons, right on DIRECTV!

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 8 Release Date

Rick and Morty Season 8 will premiere on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

How to Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 8

You can watch Rick and Morty on Cartoon Network (DIRECTV Channel 296) during the late-night Adult Swim programming block. You can also stream it on Max and Hulu starting in September 2025.

New episodes will be released every Sunday at 11 p.m. ET until July 27.

What Will ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 8 Be About?

Rick and Morty follows the interdimensional exploits of Rick Sanchez, an alcoholic mad scientist, and his grandson Morty Smith as they jaunt across the multiverse, leaving chaos in their wake.

The show is well-known and beloved for its tradition of focusing episodes around taking common, routine problems (such as simply failing to return Rick’s phone charger in Season 8 Episode 1) and blowing them way out of proportion. The show often turns life’s most trivial moments into life-threatening crises, and Season 8 is expected to be no different.

Considering this is a show where the main character famously turned himself into a pickle, it’s reasonable to expect that Rick, Morty and the rest of the Smith family, Jerry, Beth and Summer, will be in for another world of manic, high-energy and rapidly escalating trials in the new season. Rumor has it Space Beth and The Citadel of Ricks will both be making return appearances, and the same could be in the cards for Evil Morty.

One major change that longtime series fans will be watching for is the switch over from co-creator and former voice actor for both Rick and Morty to new voice actors Ian Cardoni (Rick) and Harry Belden (Morty). Justin Roiland was fired from the show in 2023 following domestic abuse and misconduct accusations. The pair took over in Season 7, and so far, the transition has been well-received.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 8 Episodes

Rick and Morty’s eighth season will have 10 episodes. Here’s the complete list of all of the season’s episodes, plus their air dates:

Episode 1: Summer of All Fears – May 25

Summer of All Fears – May 25 Episode 2: Valkyrick – June 1

Valkyrick – June 1 Episode 3: The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly – June 8

The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly – June 8 Episode 4: The Last Temptation of Jerry – June 15

The Last Temptation of Jerry – June 15 Episode 5: Cryo Mort a River – June 22

Cryo Mort a River – June 22 Episode 6: The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button – June 29

The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button – June 29 Episode 7: Ricker Than Fiction – July 6

Ricker Than Fiction – July 6 Episode 8: Nomortland – July 13

Nomortland – July 13 Episode 9: Morty Daddy – July 20

Morty Daddy – July 20 Episode 10: Hot Rick – July 27

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 8 Cast

Here’s the full expected cast of voice actors for Rick and Morty Season 8:

Harry Belden as Morty Smith: Morty is Rick’s good-hearted but often overwhelmed grandson. He’s frequently pulled into dangerous multiverse adventures, often serving as Rick’s moral anchor.

Ian Cardoni as Rick Sanchez: Rick is a cynical, alcoholic super-genius with a knack for interdimensional travel and disdain for societal norms. He’s the show’s unpredictable antihero.

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith: Jerry is Morty and Summer’s insecure father and Beth’s often clueless husband. He frequently tries to assert himself but rarely succeeds.

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith: Summer is Morty’s older sister who becomes increasingly involved in Rick’s wild escapades as the series progresses.

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith: Beth, Rick’s daughter, is a horse surgeon with deep-seated abandonment issues and a fierce intellect. She often questions her own morality and identity.

Tom Kenny as Squanchy, Gene Gilligan: Tom Kenny voices various characters including Squanchy, a wild cat-like creature and Rick’s old friend known for his eccentric “squanch” talk.

Kari Wahlgren as Jessica, D.I.A.N.E.: Wahlgren voices several characters, including Morty’s crush Jessica and D.I.A.N.E., an AI modeled after Rick’s late wife.

Dan Harmon as Bird Person: Bird Person is a somber and philosophical alien and longtime friend of Rick. He represents Rick’s more emotional and loyal side.

Jon Allen as Mr. Poopybutthole: A strange, beloved character with a high-pitched voice. He is one of the few characters to break the fourth wall in the series, and he’s often used as a meta-commentary on the show itself.

Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ on DIRECTV

Haven’t caught up on Rick and Morty’s ill-advised interdimensional escapades yet? You can watch the entire series on DIRECTV!

Frequently Asked Questions When does Rick and Morty season 8 come out? Rick and Morty Season 8 will premiere on Sunday, May 25, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. What network is Rick and Morty on? Adult Swim, Cartoon Network's adult programming block

