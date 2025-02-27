The wait is almost over! Season 37 of The Amazing Race is set to premiere on March 5 on CBS. From skydiving over Dubai to racing through the streets of Hong Kong, it’s sure to be a must-watch season.
The Emmy-winning reality competition series takes contestants (and viewers) on the adventure of a lifetime as they race around the globe for a chance to win the $1 million grand prize. The 37th season has been dubbed the “Season of Surprises” and is making history with the largest number of contestants yet, 14 teams. Viewers can expect new twists and surprises in each episode, including the “Fork in the Road,” where the teams will get to choose between two different routes. Two routes mean that two teams will face elimination at the end of that leg of the race.
This watch guide will tell you everything you need to know about the contestants, The Amazing Race 2024 winners and how to watch The Amazing Race with DIRECTV.
When is ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 37 Release Date?
The Amazing Race season 37 premieres on CBS on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. PT/ET. Each episode will be 90 minutes.
How To Watch ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 37
DIRECTV subscribers can watch The Amazing Race on CBS every Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. or stream the next day with Paramount+. Check your local listings to find your CBS affiliate channel.
How long is ‘The Amazing Race’?
The Amazing Race typically lasts 21 to 30 days for the show’s contestants as they race around the globe. In season 37, the 14 teams will be starting in Los Angeles with legs of the race in Hong Kong, Japan, Bulgaria, France, Portugal, the United Arab Emirates and ending in Miami.
Who Won ‘The Amazing Race’ 2024?
Ricky Rotandi and Ceasar Aldrete won season 36 of The Amazing Race. The boyfriends from New York won the grand prize of $1,000,000. Military pilots and best friends Juan Villa and Shane Bilek came in second, winning $25,000, and the married couple Rod and Leticia Gardner finished third and received $10,000.
Who is in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 37 Cast?
This season of The Amazing Race is making history as the largest group of contestants to date. Check out the 14 teams of two below:
Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden
Relationship: Married couple
Ages: 31 and 32
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Occupations: Nurse anesthetists
Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden
Relationship: Friends
Ages: 31 and 33
Hometown: Dallas, Texas and Denver, Colorado
Occupations: Personal trainer and spa educator
Brett Hamby and Mark Romain
Relationship: Married couple
Ages: 36 and 37
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Occupations: Acrobat and dancer/model
Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge
Relationship: Best friends
Ages: 28 and 27
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Occupations: Video game streamers
Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey
Relationship: Dating
Ages: 33 and 34
Hometown: Leland, North Carolina
Occupations: Nurses
Ernest Cato and Bridget Cato
Relationship: Father-daughter
Ages: 59 and 28
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois and Somerville, Massachusetts
Occupations: Retired police chief and account supervisor
Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen
Relationship: Siblings
Ages: 26 and 22
Hometown: Los Gatos, California
Occupations: Former energy consultant and Stanford student
Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney
Relationship: Sisters
Ages: 51 and 61
Hometown: Waco, Texas
Occupations: Talent acquisition architect and corporate event strategist
Jonathan Towns and Ana Towns
Relationship: Married couple
Ages: 42 and 35
Hometown: Pomona, California
Occupations: Software developer and stay-at-home mom
Mark Crawford and Larry Graham
Relationship: Best friends
Ages: 63 and 59
Hometown: Watertown, Tennessee and Bartlett, Tennessee
Occupations: Retired firefighters
Melinda Papadeas and Erika Papadeas
Relationship: Mother-daughter
Ages: 66 and 32
Hometown: Chandler, Arizona and Englewood, Colorado
Occupations: Administration and client engagement specialist
Nick Fiorito and Mike Fiorito
Relationship: Brothers
Ages: 32 and 28
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Occupations: Entrepreneurs and podcasters
Jeff ‘Pops’ Bailey and Jeff Bailey
Relationship: Father-son
Ages: 65 and 36
Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri
Occupations: Lumberjacks
Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson
Relationship: Married
Ages: 47 and 49
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Occupations: Physician assistant and stay-at-home mom
Who Is The Host Of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 37?
Phil Keoghan will once again be the host of The Amazing Race. He’s been the host of the American version of the show since it premiered in 2001.
Watch ‘The Amazing Race’ on DIRECTV
The Amazing Race premieres on CBS on Wednesday, March 5, at 9:30 p.m. and streams the following day on Paramount+. Plus, you can catch up on past seasons on Paramount+. Watch with DIRECTV by connecting your Gemini device.
Frequently Asked Questions
Will there be a season 37 of ‘The Amazing Race’?
Yes! Season 37 of The Amazing Race premieres on CBS on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
Where can I watch ‘The Amazing Race’ season 37?
Watch on CBS and stream the next day on Paramount+ with DIRECTV.
How much do the winners get on ‘The Amazing Race’?
The winning team of The Amazing Race receives $1,000,000. Second place receives $25,000, and third place receives $10,000.
