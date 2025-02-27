The wait is almost over! Season 37 of The Amazing Race is set to premiere on March 5 on CBS. From skydiving over Dubai to racing through the streets of Hong Kong, it’s sure to be a must-watch season.

The Emmy-winning reality competition series takes contestants (and viewers) on the adventure of a lifetime as they race around the globe for a chance to win the $1 million grand prize. The 37th season has been dubbed the “Season of Surprises” and is making history with the largest number of contestants yet, 14 teams. Viewers can expect new twists and surprises in each episode, including the “Fork in the Road,” where the teams will get to choose between two different routes. Two routes mean that two teams will face elimination at the end of that leg of the race.

This watch guide will tell you everything you need to know about the contestants, The Amazing Race 2024 winners and how to watch The Amazing Race with DIRECTV.

When is ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 37 Release Date?

The Amazing Race season 37 premieres on CBS on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. PT/ET. Each episode will be 90 minutes.

How To Watch ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 37

DIRECTV subscribers can watch The Amazing Race on CBS every Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. or stream the next day with Paramount+. Check your local listings to find your CBS affiliate channel.

How long is ‘The Amazing Race’?

The Amazing Race typically lasts 21 to 30 days for the show’s contestants as they race around the globe. In season 37, the 14 teams will be starting in Los Angeles with legs of the race in Hong Kong, Japan, Bulgaria, France, Portugal, the United Arab Emirates and ending in Miami.

Who Won ‘The Amazing Race’ 2024?

Ricky Rotandi and Ceasar Aldrete won season 36 of The Amazing Race. The boyfriends from New York won the grand prize of $1,000,000. Military pilots and best friends Juan Villa and Shane Bilek came in second, winning $25,000, and the married couple Rod and Leticia Gardner finished third and received $10,000.

Who is in ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 37 Cast?

This season of The Amazing Race is making history as the largest group of contestants to date. Check out the 14 teams of two below:

Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden

Relationship: Married couple

Ages: 31 and 32

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Occupations: Nurse anesthetists

Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden

Relationship: Friends

Ages: 31 and 33

Hometown: Dallas, Texas and Denver, Colorado

Occupations: Personal trainer and spa educator

Brett Hamby and Mark Romain

Relationship: Married couple

Ages: 36 and 37

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Occupations: Acrobat and dancer/model

Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge

Relationship: Best friends

Ages: 28 and 27

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Occupations: Video game streamers

Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey

Relationship: Dating

Ages: 33 and 34

Hometown: Leland, North Carolina

Occupations: Nurses

Ernest Cato and Bridget Cato

Relationship: Father-daughter

Ages: 59 and 28

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois and Somerville, Massachusetts

Occupations: Retired police chief and account supervisor

Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen

Relationship: Siblings

Ages: 26 and 22

Hometown: Los Gatos, California

Occupations: Former energy consultant and Stanford student

Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney

Relationship: Sisters

Ages: 51 and 61

Hometown: Waco, Texas

Occupations: Talent acquisition architect and corporate event strategist

Jonathan Towns and Ana Towns

Relationship: Married couple

Ages: 42 and 35

Hometown: Pomona, California

Occupations: Software developer and stay-at-home mom

Mark Crawford and Larry Graham

Relationship: Best friends

Ages: 63 and 59

Hometown: Watertown, Tennessee and Bartlett, Tennessee

Occupations: Retired firefighters

Melinda Papadeas and Erika Papadeas

Relationship: Mother-daughter

Ages: 66 and 32

Hometown: Chandler, Arizona and Englewood, Colorado

Occupations: Administration and client engagement specialist

Nick Fiorito and Mike Fiorito

Relationship: Brothers

Ages: 32 and 28

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Occupations: Entrepreneurs and podcasters

Jeff ‘Pops’ Bailey and Jeff Bailey

Relationship: Father-son

Ages: 65 and 36

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Occupations: Lumberjacks

Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson

Relationship: Married

Ages: 47 and 49

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Occupations: Physician assistant and stay-at-home mom

Who Is The Host Of ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 37?

Phil Keoghan will once again be the host of The Amazing Race. He’s been the host of the American version of the show since it premiered in 2001.

Watch ‘The Amazing Race’ on DIRECTV

The Amazing Race premieres on CBS on Wednesday, March 5, at 9:30 p.m. and streams the following day on Paramount+. Plus, you can catch up on past seasons on Paramount+. Watch with DIRECTV by connecting your Gemini device.

Frequently Asked Questions Will there be a season 37 of ‘The Amazing Race’? Yes! Season 37 of The Amazing Race premieres on CBS on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Where can I watch ‘The Amazing Race’ season 37? Watch on CBS and stream the next day on Paramount+ with DIRECTV. How much do the winners get on ‘The Amazing Race’? The winning team of The Amazing Race receives $1,000,000. Second place receives $25,000, and third place receives $10,000.

