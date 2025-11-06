Fantasy managers considering who to start in fantasy football at quarterback are staring down some tough decisions in Week 10. The first half of the season has seen many of the NFL’s 32 teams dogged by widespread injury. This has specifically been a problem for managers weighing who to start at QB, since many of those injuries have sidelined both star quarterbacks and some of their backups.

Top QBs like Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Brock Purdy and Justin Fields have already missed extensive time due to injury. The Vikings have been without both starter J.J. McCarthy and backup Carson Wentz at various points, while other teams, like the Bengals, the Vikings and the Browns, have had a rotating cast at the position. Plus, many teams are dealing with injuries to key offensive weapons, like Malik Nabers, Tyreek Hill and Terry McLaurin.

If you’re fretting over who the top quarterbacks to start for Week 10 are, or which players should be riding your bench this week, here’s our fantasy football start ’em, sit ’em Week 10 quarterbacks guide to help you get an edge in your league this week.

Interested in a service that lets you access live sports like NFL football, and only live sports and includes ESPN unlimited at no extra cost? Check out MySports Genre Pack today, for free.

Start ‘Em/Sit ‘Em Week 10, 2025 – Quarterback

So, who should you absolutely slot into your lineup for Week 10, and who’s better of left on your bench? Let’s take a look.

Quarterback Start of the Week

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants (at Chicago Bears): Jaxson Dart turned out to be the infusion of hope that the New York Giants sorely needed when he got the start over veteran Russell Wilson. He’s put up excellent numbers each week, and though the Giants aren’t anywhere near the top of the league, their offense is on much stronger footing than at the beginning of the season, even despite injuries to their top offensive players. He’s notched at least one TD in every game he’s started; he’s a beast on the ground and this week he’s up against a Chicago defense that’s allowing loads of points to QBs.

Quarterbacks to Start in Week 10

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (vs. New York Giants): Dart is our start of the week, but Caleb Williams could have easily been in that slot. He had a monster game against the Bengals in Week 9, and the Giants defense is also weak against QBs, regularly giving up 20 or more points to the position and the eighth-most passing TDs in the league.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (at San Francisco 49ers): Stafford has shrugged off the injury concerns he carried into the season to become a force for fantasy football managers week in and week out. He’s notched nine touchdowns in the last two weeks alone, and 15 on the season. The 49ers defense is also generous to QBs, so keep Stafford in that starting slot.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (vs. Las Vegas Raiders): Bo Nix was a bit underwhelming to start the year, but he’s been a reliable option over the last few weeks, and he’ll be both at home and facing a bad Raiders defense this week.

For a full look at the top QBs in the NFL right now, check out our 2025 Quarterback Rankings.

Quarterback Sit of the Week

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (at Houston Texans): Speaking of the Raiders, Lawrence posted north of 20 fantasy points against them in Week 9, and he’s been reliably in the high-double digits over the last few weeks. That said, he’s staring down Houston’s elite, league-leading defense this week. That’s reason enough to let him ride the bench.

Quarterbacks to Sit in Week 10

Justin Fields, New York Jets (vs. Cleveland Browns): Justin Fields hasn’t looked good for fantasy over the last few weeks, with the exception of his matchup versus Cincinnati, and he, too, will face one of the league’s top defenses from the Cleveland Browns. That defense also happens to have one of the most elite pass rushers in the NFL, Myles Garrett, rostered. We’ll sit Fields.

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers (at Los Angeles Chargers): Rodgers will be on the road against a Chargers defense that has one of the lowest total points allowed to quarterbacks this season. Keep Rodgers out of your lineup this week.

Week 10 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Here are the rankings for the top quarterbacks for Week 10:

Rank Player Team Opponent Projected Fantasy Points 1 Josh Allen BUF at MIA 24.4 2 Lamar Jackson BAL at MIN 22.4 3 Drake Maye NE at TB 21.6 4 Jalen Hurts PHI at GB 20.7 5 Justin Herbert LAC vs. PIT 20.4 6 Jaxson Dart NYG at CHI 20.1 7 Bo Nix DEN vs. LV 19.9 8 Baker Mayfield TB vs. NE 19.7 9 Caleb Williams CHI vs. NYG 19.3 10 Daniel Jones IND vs. ATL 18.9 11 Jared Goff DET at WAS 18.3 12 Matthew Stafford LAR at SF 17.7 13 Sam Darnold SEA vs. ARI 17.1 14 Jordan Love GB vs. PHI 16.7 15 J.J. McCarthy MIN vs. BAL 16.3 16 Justin Fields NYJ vs. CLE 16.1 17 Marcus Mariota WAS vs. DET 15.8 18 Aaron Rodgers PIT at LAC 15.6 19 Jacoby Brissett ARI at SEA 15.4 20 Michael Penix Jr. ATL at IND 15 21 Bryce Young CAR vs. NO 14.7 22 Mac Jones SF vs. LAR 14.3 23 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. BUF 14 24 Trevor Lawrence JAC at HOU 13.6 25 Geno Smith LV at DEN 13.1 26 Dillon Gabriel CLE at NYJ 11.6 27 Tyler Shough NO at CAR 12.4 28 Davis Mills HOU vs. JAC 10.7 29 Brock Purdy SF vs. LAR 4.9 30 C.J. Stroud HOU vs. JAC 4.8 31 Kyler Murray ARI at SEA 1.1 32 Tyler Huntley BAL at MIN 0.7

Looking for complete fantasy football rankings for other positions each week, too? Check out our full fantasy football rankings guide.

Watch NFL Football on DIRECTV

You can see all of these quarterbacks and the rest of the players on your fantasy roster rack up points all season long on by watching NFL games every week on DIRECTV.

Frequently Asked Questions What goes into determining whether to start or sit a QB in fantasy football each week? Multiple factors contribute to a decision to start or sit a quarterback in fantasy football, including whether they're injured or questionable to play, the strength of the opposing defense, especially against the pass, specific QB vs. defensive player matchups, recent performance and available offensive weapons, especially wide receiver. Additionally, the QB's wide receivers' matchups can factor into the decision.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.