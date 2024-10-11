A24 Horror Movies to Stream at Home Tonight

If there’s one thing to know about A24, it’s that they are an entertainment company that isn’t afraid to push the boundaries of film. Which is just one of the many reasons the movie production and distribution company has received critical acclaim across genres, and especially within the horror genre.

Moving away from the typical horror tropes, A24 has become synonymous with bold, unsettling storytelling that lingers long after the credits roll. From psychological terrors to visually striking nightmares, A24 consistently delivers films that redefine the genre.

This post will give you a look into some of those redefining A24 horror movies, as well as how to can stream then right now.

Post Contents:

A24 Horror Movies to Stream Now

With well-known blockbuster hits like Hereditary and Midsommar, A24 has redefined modern horror, blending artistry with fear in unforgettable ways. And while those two movies are iconic for a reason, there’s an entire catalog of A24 horror films many fans have yet to get their hands on.

That’s why we’ve put together this list of A24 horror movies, organized by their horror subgenre. For example, if you just can’t get enough of the beautiful, yet unsettling landscapes of Midsommar, you can check out A24’s other “folk horror” films. Loved Hereditary? There’s a host of psychological horrors distributed by A24 to consider.

Keep in mind, most of the movies listed below can fall into multiple subgenres of horror. But, to make it easier for you to find your next favorite A24 horror film, we’ve grouped them into the subgenres they reflect most.

Don’t be scared, let’s take a peek.

A24 Psychological Horror Films

First up: psychological horror. This subgenre focuses on the internal horrors, trauma and distress within one’s mind. Instead of using gore, violence or supernatural elements, these films utilize unreliable narrators, paranoia, guilt, manipulation and a character’s darkest fears to create unsettling atmospheres and tension for the audience.

The Front Room (2024)

The Front Room focuses on a pregnant woman dealing with her malevolent mother-in-law, blending elements of domestic tension and psychological unease as the mother-in-law attempts to assert control​.

Saint Maud (2019)

An impressionable young nurse becomes devout after a traumatic experience, leading her to become obsessed with a patient that she will do whatever it takes to save her from “eternal damnation.”

Hereditary (2018)

A haunting exploration of generational trauma and the supernatural, Hereditary follows the unraveling of a family as they begin to truly understand the darkness that has a hold over them.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

When a successful surgeon (Colin Farrell) meets a lonely, mysterious boy (Barry Keoghan), he invited him into his life. By doing that, he unknowingly gets himself into a situation that will force him to make an unthinkable decision.

It Comes at Night (2017)

A psychological horror with a post-apocalyptic twist, It Comes at Night follows two families forced to stay together to keep evil forces out. But in doing that, they begin to realize it may have already gotten in.

A24 Supernatural Horror Films

From ghosts and demons to curses and evil forces, supernatural horror explores the boundaries between life and death. Relying on fear of the unknown, films in this subgenre typically use religion and folklore to create plot vehicles that are beyond the control of the film’s characters.

I Saw the TV Glow (2024)

We can all get a little obsessed sometimes… Which is exactly what happens when two friends begin to lose touch with reality after becoming engrossed in a TV show about a supernatural world, producing a descent into madness.

Talk to Me (2023)

What begins as a game quickly becomes a nightmare when a group of teens try to summon spirits using a haunted hand, leaving them in danger of possession and so much more.

The Hole in the Ground (2019)

When a mysterious sinkhole appears, a mother’s parental fears become heightened, as she begins to believe that her son has been replaced by something supernatural.

The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015)

After being left behind at their remote boarding school, two teen girls are targeted by the supernatural forces that exist among them. At the same time, a troubled woman (Emma Roberts) journeys closer to the teens, bringing her mysterious past along with her.

A24 Slasher Movies

Most horror fans are familiar with slashers, popularized in the 80’s horror era. A24 takes this common horror trope, including the masked killer, graphic violence and jump scares, and blends it into something more complex, even for those not typically interested in masked killers going for blood and a high body count.

X (2022)

The first of the slasher series written by Ti West, X, follows a terrifying and violent killer targeting a film crew shooting an adult movie in a rural, secluded farmhouse.

Pearl (2022)

The prequel to X set in the early 1900s, Pearl features a young woman whose repressed desires, ambition and madness culminate into a bloody killing spree.

MaXXXine (2024)

The latest in the series is MaXXXine, a sequel to X. This time, audiences watch as an aspiring 1980s actress does whatever it takes to get to the top, gore and guts included.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Unrelated to the other slashers here, Bodies Bodies Bodies is about a party game that becomes deadly when a group of out-of-touch rich friends find themselves hunted by an unseen killer, in this sharp, modern take on the slasher genre.

A24 Folk Horror Movies

Folk horror is rooted in rural or isolated communities where ancient beliefs, rituals and superstitions lead to terrifying events. Often drawing on paganism, nature worship, or dark local traditions, folk horror creates tension and a sense of dread through the clash of modern norms with old-world customs.

Midsommar (2019)

A grieving woman (Florence Pugh) joins her boyfriend and friends on a trip to a secluded Swedish town, where their participation in a strange midsummer festival leads to terrifying consequences, as they clash with ancient pagan rituals and a community steeped in folklore.

The Witch (2015)

In 17th-century New England, a family isolated on a remote farm falls victim to sinister, supernatural forces lurking in the woods, as puritanical fears and folk legends drive them to madness.

Men (2022)

When a woman retreats to the English countryside to heal from a recent trauma, she encounters eerie, supernatural figures tied to local folklore, where ancient and unsettling forces begin to unravel her sanity.

Lamb (2021)

A couple living on a remote Icelandic farm discover a bizarre, human-like lamb and raise it as their own in the 2021 film, Lamb. The unnatural birth, however, uncovers dark and foreboding elements of rural folklore that will haunt their lives forever.

A24 Surreal Horror Movies

Surreal horror blends dreamlike, bizarre and often illogical elements with traditional horror. These films create a disorienting atmosphere, almost like a hallucinatory nightmare, where reality is constantly shifting and a sense of disconnection is growing. This subgenre often focuses on the unconscious mind, evoking fear through strange, often visually striking imagery.

The Lighthouse (2019)

Isolation can drive anyone mad, which is what happens when two lighthouse keepers lose their sense of self amidst strange visions and supernatural forces that blur the line between reality and hallucination in a claustrophobic, surreal descent into psychological horror.

Climax (2018)

A dance troupe’s rehearsal devolves into a nightmarish frenzy when they unknowingly consume LSD, leading to surreal, chaotic horror as paranoia and primal fears take over in a hallucinatory, nightmarish spiral that could end in complete disaster.

High Life (2018)

When a group of discarded criminals are sent on a doomed space mission, they must confront their own fractured psyches as they encounter surreal and otherworldly horrors, blurring the lines between existence, isolation and cosmic terror.

Beau is Afraid (2023)

A paranoid man embarks on an increasingly surreal journey to visit his mother, with each step leading him deeper into a bizarre, nightmarish reality where his fears and anxieties manifest in unsettling and dangerous ways.

Dream Scenario (2023)

When one man begins appearing in the dreams of strangers, he is lead down a surreal and unbelievable exploration of our collective subconscious, while mixing in moments of dark humor.

A24 Body Horror

Body horror explores the grotesque and unsettling transformations of the human body, whether through disease, mutation, or invasive procedures. This subgenre is known for its visceral depictions of physical horror, often evoking disgust and discomfort. It frequently examines themes of loss of control over one’s own body, as well as fears related to medical experimentation or evolution.

Tusk (2014)

A podcasters’ idea to interview a mysterious, isolated man turns into a nightmare as he is forced to undergo a horrifying transformation into a human-walrus hybrid. Tusk is a masterclass in showcasing disturbing body horror and twisted surgical experiments.

False Positive (2021)

After multiple rounds of trying to conceive with the help of a fertility doctor, a young woman experiences terrifying and surreal side effects from her pregnancy, as her body and mind unravel in a chilling exploration of medical manipulation and body horror.

A24 Creature Feature

Creature features a.k.a monster movies focus on monstrous beings (mythological creatures, zombies, mutants, aliens, etc.) that pose a threat to humans. These films often showcase the fight for survival as humans attempt to regain control. The creatures themselves are central to the plot, and the horror stems from their appearance, abilities, and the havoc they wreak.

The Monster (2016)

Acclaimed for its portrayal of a haunting monster, A mother and daughter’s road trip turns into a nightmare when their car breaks down on a desolate road. It’s not long until they are being hunted by a terrifying, relentless creature lurking in the dark, blending emotional tension with classic creature feature horror.

A24 Horror-Comedy

For those less interested in watching two hours of horror and experiencing a seemingly unending sense of suspense, horror-comedy may be a better fit. It blends elements of horror with humor, balancing scares with laughs. This subgenre uses traditional horror scenarios but subverts them with comedic timing, absurd situations or exaggerated characters. While it can still evoke fear, the primary focus is on entertainment, using humor to play with the conventions of horror.

Slice (2018)

Ghosts, werewolves and… pizza delivery boys? Those are the main characters in Slice, which follows a group of misfits as they try to solve the murder of the pizza delivery boy, blending supernatural spooks with humor and absurd elements.

Watch A24 & More Horror on DIRECTV

There you have it: a list of A24 horror movies organized by subgenre to use for your viewing pleasure. And the best part is, whether you’re a horror movie connoisseur or are just taking your first steps into the dark waters of the genre, DIRECTV has hundreds of films for you to enjoy, including from A24.

What are you waiting for? Sign up to start watching now!

Frequently Asked Questions What is A24? A24 is an American independent movie distribution and production company that is known for its artistic, psychological and mind-bending storytelling, especially within the drama, thriller and horror genres. What are some of the most popular A24 horror movies? Some of the most well-known horror movies from A24 include Hereditary, Midsommar, The Lighthouse, Talk to Me and more. What other movies is A24 known for? A24 has produced several critically acclaimed movies including Everything Everywhere All at Once, Civil War, Uncut Gems, Lady Bird and Moonlight, among others.

