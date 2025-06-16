When 28 Days Later hit theaters in 2002, it redefined the zombie movie genre, transforming the shambling, decaying undead that we’d come to know into rampaging, rage-fueled monsters, or “fast zombies.”

The film also helped revive the zombie thriller genre, paving the way for shows like The Walking Dead and The Last of Us and movies like World War Z and the Resident Evil franchise. Unfortunately, it’s been almost two decades since a new 28 Days film has been made. The sequel to the original, 28 Weeks Later, starring Jeremy Renner, was released in 2007 and stands the only other entry in the franchise… until now.

28 Years Later, one of the year’s most highly anticipated new horror movies, releases on June 20, 2025 to continue to story of 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later into the far future. Here’s your complete guide to watching the newest entry in this iconic zombie saga.

When Will ’28 Years Later’ Be Released?

28 Years Later is scheduled to be released in theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom on June 20, 2025.

What Is ’28 Years Later’ About?

Set nearly 30 years after the events of 28 Days and 28 Weeks, 28 Years Later continues the story of a world devastated by the rage virus, a bio-engineered pathogen that escaped from a biological weapons laboratory and spread around the world. The rage virus spreads through blood and saliva, causing anyone who becomes infected to be consumed by an irreversible, bloodthirsty rage within minutes.

In the far future, the world is still in ruins. Pockets of survivors have found ways to protect themselves in small areas and attempt to build some semblance of civilization. Jamie and his family members, Isla and Spike, live on a small island off the coast of England, connected to the mainland by a single, heavily fortified route. Jamie decides to make a risky trip to the mainland to search for medical help for Isla, who has fallen ill.

When he arrives, however, he discovers horrors beyond those from the earliest days of the outbreak and new threat: Infected that have evolved to become more intelligent and organized than their hyperaggressive predecessors and survivors who have mutated in their own way.

Where Was ’28 Years Later’ Filmed?

28 Years Later was filmed in Northumberland and Yorkshire in northern England.

’28 Years Later’ Cast

Find the cast of 28 Years Later listed below:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter) as Jamie: The film’s protagonist, Jamie is a scavenger who lives on an island off the coast of England with his family.

The film’s protagonist, Jamie is a scavenger who lives on an island off the coast of England with his family. Jodie Comer (Doctor Foster, Free Guy) as Isla: Isla is Jamie’s wife, who has amnesia.

Isla is Jamie’s wife, who has amnesia. Alfie Williams as Spike: Spike is Jamie and Isla’s son, who accompanies his father to the English mainland.

Spike is Jamie and Isla’s son, who accompanies his father to the English mainland. Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter, James Bond) as Dr. Ian Kelson: Kelson is a survivor of the initial rage virus outbreak.

Kelson is a survivor of the initial rage virus outbreak. Jack O’Connell (Sinners) as Sir Jimmy Crystal: Crystal is a cult leader.

Crystal is a cult leader. Edvin Ryding as Erik Sundqvist: Sundqvist is a NATO soldier from Sweden.

Sundqvist is a NATO soldier from Sweden. Chi Lewis-Parry as The Alpha: The Alpha is a leader among the Infected.

The Alpha is a leader among the Infected. Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story) as Jimmy Ink

Emma Laird as Jimmima

Will Cillian Murphy Be in ’28 Years Later’?

Cillian Murphy, who played the main character Jim in 28 Days Later, is not expected play a new role or reprise his previous character in 28 Years Later, but he is an executive producer on the film.

How Much Did ’28 Years Later Cost to Make’?

28 Years Later cost about $75 million to film and produce.

Who Directed ’28 Years Later’?

Danny Boyle, who directed the original 28 Days Later film, is the director of 28 Years Later. He’s famous for his work on iconic movies like Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire, Steve Jobs and Yesterday.

Andrew Macdonald, who collaborated with Boyle on many of his most well-known movies, is also a producer on 28 Years Later. Peter Rice, who has partnered with A24, is also a producer on the film.

Who Wrote ’28 Years Later’?

Alex Garland, the Academy Award-nominated writer of 28 Days Later, is back as the screenwriter for 28 Years Later.

Will ’28 Years Later’ Get a Sequel?

Yes, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was shot simultaneously with 28 Years Later and is expected to be released in 2026.

It’s possible that the new movies will be turned into a trilogy with a third 28 Years Later film reportedly in planning, but there isn’t much information available about a third film at this point.

Frequently Asked Questions How many 28 Days movies are there? With the new film included, there are three films in the 28 Days Later franchise. Who directed 28 Years Later? David Boyle, the original director of 28 Days Later, directed 28 Years Later. What was the budget for 28 Years Later? 28 Years Later cost about $75 million to make.

