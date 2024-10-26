The late 1970s into the 80s marks the renaissance of one of the most well-known horror subgenres of our time: slashers. Since then, countless masked killers have wreaked havoc on summer camps, scared teens, sorority houses and small towns alike, providing horror fans with more than enough hours of jump scares, gore and thrills.

If you are a fan of slasher films or want to explore the genre, you’re in luck. This article provides a list of some of the best and most iconic slasher movies throughout the decades, starting back in the 1960s.

Take a journey through the decades of slasher movies, or skip around to find something you like!

The 1960’s: The Origin of Slashers

Before digging into the fan favorite films of the 70s, we would be remiss not to mention the film credited with being one of the first slasher films ever: Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho.

‘Psycho’ (1960)

Rating: R

Franchise: Psycho franchise

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Main Cast: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin

Featuring iconic performances from Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin and others, Psycho follows Marion Crane (Leigh), who steals money from her employer to run away. On the run, she checks into the eerie Bates Motel, run by the quiet and troubled Norman Bates. What unfolds is a shocking and suspense-filled thriller that unravels the dark secrets of Norman’s life and his relationship with his overbearing mother. Many people consider this film one of the earliest slasher films and a landmark in psychological horror.

Iconic Slasher Films from the 1970s that Started It All

It took years for slasher films to make it to the mainstream, but when they did, they were a hit. Much of the genre’s success was due to the following serial killer-filled movies.

‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ (1974)

Rating: R

Franchise: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Director: Tobe Hooper

Main Cast: Marilyn Burns, Paul A. Partain, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow, Gunnar Hansen

When a group of friends travel through rural Texas, they certainly don’t expect to stumble upon a horrifying family of cannibals. One of those family members is the infamous Leatherface, who wields a chainsaw and wears a mask made of human skin. It was the film’s gritty and shocking portrayal of violence that set new standards for the horror genre, and cemented its place as one of the most influential slasher films of all time​.

‘Halloween’ (1978)

Rating: R

Franchise: Halloween series

Director: John Carpenter

Main Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence, Nancy Kyes, Tony Moran, Nick Castle

The 1978 Halloween started one of the biggest franchises in horror movie history, and for good reason. John Carpenter’s film follows the aftermath of Michael Myers’s escape from the mental hospital he was put in after murdering his sister as a child. Once out, he returns to his hometown and begins stalking teenager Laurie Strode and her friends on Halloween night, culminating in a terrifying killing spree. With Myers’ psychiatrist, Dr. Loomis, chasing down his patient, Laurie must survive through the night before the masked figure closes in.

The Hey Day of Slasher Horror: 1980s

The 1980s slasher film era is often regarded as a golden age of horror, defined by iconic masked killers, gruesome deaths, and a formulaic yet successful blend of suspense and gore.

‘Friday the 13th’ (1980)

Rating: R

Franchise: Friday the 13th series

Director: Sean S. Cunningham

Main Cast: Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, Harry Crosby, Laurie Bartram, Kevin Bacon, Ari Lehman

In this iconic slasher, a group of camp counselors arrives at Camp Crystal Lake to prepare it for reopening, despite the camp’s troubling history of murders. As they settle in, a mysterious killer picks them off one by one. With its inventive death scenes and unexpected plot twist, Friday the 13th helped define the slasher genre and spawned numerous sequels centered around the character of Jason Voorhees.

‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (1984)

Rating: R

Franchise: A Nightmare on Elm Street series

Director: Wes Craven

Main Cast: Heather Langenkamp, Robert Englund, Johnny Depp, John Saxon, Ronee Blakley

In this supernatural slasher, Freddy Krueger, a disfigured killer with a bladed glove, terrorizes the teenagers of Elm Street by haunting their dreams. If they die in their dreams, they die in real life. Nancy Thompson must uncover Freddy’s origin and stop him before she becomes his next victim. Wes Craven’s film introduced the iconic killer Freddy Krueger and became a cornerstone of the 1980s horror genre.

‘Child’s Play’ (1988)

Rating: R

Franchise: Child’s Play series

Director: Tom Holland

Main Cast: Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon, Alex Vincent, Brad Dourif (voice of Chucky)

Child’s Play is not only a classic 80s slasher film, but it’s also the birthplace of the iconically terrifying doll, Chucky. And it all begins when a dying serial killer transfers his soul into a Good Guy doll named Chucky. Knowing that, it’s no surprise the seemingly innocent toy comes to life and goes on a murderous rampage. Young Andy, who owns the doll, must convince the adults around him of Chucky’s true nature before it’s too late.

1990s Slasher Films: Jump Scares & Stylized Violence

1990s slasher films heavily influenced the genre, blending classic horror tropes with self-referential humor, meta-commentary and more modern storytelling techniques. This was the time when slashers began focusing more on scared teens who are aware of horror tropes, adding a layer of meta humor and irony, while still providing spooks.

‘Candyman’ (1992)

Release Year: 1992

Rating: R

Franchise: Candyman series

Director: Bernard Rose

Main Cast: Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley, Kasi Lemmons, Vanessa Estelle Williams

In the original Candyman, we follow Helen Lyle, a graduate student investigating urban legends in Chicago. When she uncovers the myth of Candyman, the ghost of a former artist and the son of a slave, she summons him by saying his name five times in a mirror. With its themes of racism, urban decay and revenge, Candyman became a landmark horror film known for its atmospheric tension and social commentary, unlike many of its predecessors.

‘Scream’ (1996)

Rating: R

Franchise: Scream series

Director: Wes Craven

Main Cast: Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, Drew Barrymore

Wes Craven returns with yet another horror cult classic, this time with a whole new feel, in Scream. The slasher follows high school student Sidney Prescott and her friends as they are targeted by a masked killer known as Ghostface. The killer uses horror movie tropes to torment and murder the group, all while Sidney deals with the trauma of her mother’s death. With sharp satire of horror clichés, Scream reinvigorated the slasher genre and became a major influence on horror films in the late 1990s​.

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ (1997)

Rating: R

Franchise: I Know What You Did Last Summer series

Director: Jim Gillespie

Main Cast: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Freddie Prinze Jr.

After a group of friends accidentally hit and kill a man, they dump his body in the water, hoping to forget the incident and go on living their normal teen lives. A year later, they start receiving threatening messages, indicating someone knows their secret. As a hooked killer stalks them, they must face the consequences of their actions. I Know What You Did Last Summer, alongside Scream, became two of the most influential and transformative films for the slasher genre.

2000s Slasher Films: Classic Characters in a New Millennium

The 2000s were a time for remakes and reboots, as some of the most classic slashers had been released three decades earlier. Along with a return of iconic villains like Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees, the decade also saw an increase in hybrid slashers with supernatural and psychological horror elements.

‘Valentine’ (2001)

Rating: R

Franchise: None

Director: Jamie Blanks

Main Cast: Denise Richards, David Boreanaz, Marley Shelton, Katherine Heigl

When a group of women starts receiving creepy valentines from a secret admirer, they initially hope it’s harmless. As the notes become more sinister, though, they know that is not the case. The women are then hunted by a masked killer, seeking revenge for being bullied in high school. Valentine seamlessly blends slasher elements with a revenge-driven plot, making it an underrated slasher movie to add to your watch list.

‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ (2003):

Rating: R

Franchise: Texas Chainsaw Massacre series

Director: Marcus Nispel

Main Cast: Jessica Biel, Jonathan Tucker, Erica Leerhsen, Mike Vogel, Eric Balfour, R. Andrew Bryniarski

In this remake of the 1974 horror classic, a group of young friends traveling through rural Texas encounter the deranged Leatherface and his twisted family. After picking up a traumatized hitchhiker who commits suicide, the group finds themselves hunted by Leatherface, a chainsaw-wielding killer, in a terrifying struggle for survival. Known for its intense gore and brutality, this film reinvigorated the slasher genre for a new generation.

‘Saw’ (2004)

Rating: R

Franchise: Saw series

Director: James Wan

Main Cast: Cary Elwes, Leigh Whannell, Danny Glover, Monica Potter, Tobin Bell

Saw follows two men who wake up in a grimy bathroom, each chained at opposite ends, with a dead body between them. They must follow the confusing instructions of the sadistic killer called Jigsaw to escape, all while getting closer to uncovering a dark and twisted plot. The film is known for its intense psychological thrills, suspense and clever twists, setting the stage for one of the most famous horror franchises​ of the 21st century.

‘Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon’ (2006)

Rating: R

Franchise: None

Director: Scott Glosserman

Main Cast: Nathan Baesel, Angela Goethals, Robert Englund, Britain Spellings

Behind the Mask is a mockumentary that follows Leslie Vernon, an aspiring serial killer who wants to become as famous as icons like Jason and Freddy. The film provides a behind-the-scenes look at how Leslie plans his kills and his quest to achieve slasher legend status. Taking the meta humor and irony of the 90s to the next level, Behind the Mask blends horror and dark comedy together into a unique and creative slasher movie.

2010s Popular Slasher Movies

This decade provided slasher fans with less meta humor and more social commentary, although it also saw a revival of iconic characters. With the rise of indie film production companies like A24, prestige horror became the norm and elevated the slasher genre with more psychological and thematic depth​.

‘You’re Next’ (2011)

Rating: R

Franchise: None

Director: Adam Wingard

Main Cast: Sharni Vinson, Nicholas Tucci, Wendy Glenn, AJ Bowen, Joe Swanberg

You’re Next reinvented the standard home-invasion movie trope by introducing a twist: the attackers quickly realize that one of their victims, Erin, is more than capable of fighting back. As a gang of masked killers attacks the Davison family during a reunion, Erin’s survival skills make her a formidable adversary, turning the tables on the intruders, adding a creative twist to a typical slasher.

‘Halloween’ (2018)

Rating: R

Franchise: Halloween series (Original Timeline)

Director: David Gordon Green

Main Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, James Jude Courtney

In this direct sequel to the 1978 Halloween, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) faces Michael Myers once again, 40 years after their first encounter. Laurie, now a grandmother, has prepared for the day Michael would return, setting up a final showdown between the unstoppable killer and his original survivor.

2020 to Today: Slasher Sequels, Reboots & Remakes

The massive success of Halloween, the 2018 sequel to the cult classic, led many other franchises to reboot, whether it be through a brand-new timeline, a continuation of the original, or something in between.

‘Candyman’ (2021)

Rating: R

Franchise: Candyman series

Director: Nia DaCosta

Main Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, Tony Todd

One of these reboots was a spiritual sequel to the 1992 horror classic, Candyman. In it, the terrifying Candyman returns to the now-gentrified Cabrini-Green neighborhood of Chicago. When artist Anthony McCoy becomes obsessed with the Candyman legend, he accidentally opens the door to a wave of violence, unleashing the horror of the hook-handed killer. The film explores themes of racial trauma, gentrification and the enduring power of urban legends​, bringing important social commentary to the slasher forefront.

‘Terrifier 2’ (2022)

Rating: Not Rated (NR)

Franchise: Terrifier series

Director: Damien Leone

Main Cast: David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt, Jenna Kanell

Terrifier 2 follows the resurrection of the sadistic Art the Clown from the original Terrifier (2016), which didn’t make this list. In the sequel, Art the Clown begins his brutal hunt for teenage Sienna Shaw and her younger brother, Jonathan, on Halloween night. As the body count rises, the siblings uncover the dark, supernatural nature of Art’s evil. This sequel combines intense slasher violence with surreal supernatural elements, offering gore-heavy thrills for horror fans​.

‘X’ (2022)

Rating: R

Franchise: X series (followed by Pearl and the upcoming MaXXXine)

Director: Ti West

Main Cast: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Scott Mescudi

Set in 1979, X follows a group of young filmmakers who rent a rural Texas farmhouse to shoot an adult film. However, when their elderly hosts discover their activities, the crew finds themselves in a deadly fight for survival. Blending slasher horror with themes of voyeurism and aging, X is a brutal and suspenseful homage to classic horror​, and the first of what has become a hit in the new world of slashers.

While the list of slasher movies above cannot possibly contain every single slasher worth watching, it should give horror fans a good starting point. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and take a horror tour of slasher movies past and present.

